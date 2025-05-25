“It doesn’t seem like anything was changed” — Fans slam JYPE for skipping promised choreo tweaks for Stray Kids’ Felix back pain at Seattle show

On May 24, 2025, JYP Entertainment posted an update via Stray Kids' official X account notifying that band member Felix will modify his dance routines during the group’s current North American tour due to ongoing back pain.

Ad

The label said that Felix has been receiving physical therapy and care for a back issue for a while. While his condition does not interfere with normal activity, he has recently experienced discomfort when applying pressure to his back during performances. Additional treatment is now underway.

After discussions between Felix, medical teams, and JYPE, it was decided that he will continue with the tour. However, parts of the choreography will be adjusted depending on his condition.

Ad

Trending

"After having thorough discussion between the artist, medical staff, and JYPE, we would like to inform you that the <dominATE NORTH AMERICA> tour will continue as planned, but certain performance moves may change according to the artist’s condition," Stray Kids' agency wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

JYPE noted that healthcare professionals are supporting the artist throughout both domestic and overseas schedules. They also said that time will be set aside during the tour to ensure the Stray Kids rapper continues receiving proper treatment.

The agency thanked fans for their understanding and said they will continue to monitor the artist’s condition as the tour progresses.

However, fans noticed that no changes were made to his choreography, as Felix kept dancing with other members during the Seattle concert at T-Mobile Park on May 24. Over this, they called out JYP Entertainment for overlooking its artist's health.

Ad

"What changes were made to the choreography to accommodate Felix’s back condition? It doesn’t seem like anything was changed. It’s hard to believe that Felix’s health is truly being prioritized. It’s clear that JYPE and Div1 are just paying lip service and don’t actually care about him," a fan said.

Ad

A fan comment on JYP Entertainment's update on Stray Kids Felix's back pain and choreography changes (Image via X/@8Kfc4IUDIuomTKs)

The Stray Kids members are currently in North America as part of their world tour dominATE. The K-pop act's next concert is set for May 28 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Ad

"You wrote essay pretending to care abt Felix’s health only to have him cursed by the dogs you raised all for nothing bcs in the end, he still gave his all, delivering a powerful performance with 100% of his energy. Next time, just say all you care about is breaking records," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Is the ' change of choreography' in the room with us?? i don't see a single modification in their choreography! and felix is still dancing with his everything! where the h*ll is he relaxing his back????" a user mentioned.

"Genuinely asking what changes did yall made," a person shared.

Many fans were seemingly puzzled as they noticed little changes being made to the choreography.

Ad

"Literally the 95% of the Seattle concert was the same, damn all this notice to make it seem as if you cared for his health and then there's also those akgaes cursing at him for nothing," a netizen said.

"Did they modify the choreo to accomodate felix's injury? i thought he'd be like sat in a chair singing," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Sincerely ask what are the changes or simply put Hooray we get another excuse to delete Felix’ part!😄," another fan added.

Stray Kids' Felix suffered back pain after being diagnosed with a slipped disc in 2022

Ad

Back in February 2022, Stray Kids’ Felix was diagnosed with a case of slipped disc in his lower back. The diagnosis happened after he kept feeling pain during rehearsals for their upcoming shows, as shared by JYP Entertainment at the time. On February 9, JYP Entertainment dropped an update on their official fan page saying (per Dispatch):

“Felix has recently been experiencing discomfort in his lower back... After a thorough examination, he was diagnosed with a herniated lumbar disc."

Ad

At that time, Felix had to skip some parts of the fan event LoveSTAY SKZ'S CHOCOLATE FACTORY from February 12 to 13.

Meanwhile, this year, Stray Kids’ Felix encountered a slight vehicle mishap on February 15 after the SKZ 5’O’CLOCK gathering. A transport bus struck the back of his automobile near Inspire Arena, resulting in a fracture in his arm from hitting the arm-support. JYP Entertainment later declared a temporary pause for his healing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More