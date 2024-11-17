“It speaks of closeness and love” — Fans in stitches as Jin shares BTS members' military-heavy group chat dynamics

On November 17, 2024, BTS' Kim Seok-jin held the second day of the Happy Special Stage event at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter released his debut solo mini-album, Happy, on November 15. Its title track topped the iTunes Worldwide and European Song Charts for two consecutive days since its release.

The Happy Special Stage event was also live-streamed on Weverse for subscribed users. Meanwhile, the Running Wild singer-songwriter shared about the BTS group chat in between his sets, in which the other enlisted members shared about their military lives.

Jin joked that while other members like RM, SUGA, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook told them about their military experience, he and j-hope often teased them.

"Our members have a group chat together. But they talk about being in the military all day. Blahblahblahblah. So I was like [laughs]. And I said, 'Hey Hope-ah, how are you feeling?' And he said, 'I don't know what they're talking about, hyungnim!'" shared Jin.

Trending

The clip went viral online as fans were left in stitches learning that the two BTS idols—recently discharged from the military—hilariously roasted their bandmates. A fan highlighted their "closeness" with each other.

"Love them. It’s comforting to know they keep in touch and have this kind of banter. It speaks of closeness and Love," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

The BTS fanbase reacted to the clip and shared their hilarious take on how the Running Wild singer-songwriter and j-hope (nicknamed Hobi by his members and fans) made fun of Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, and SUGA.

"bts: [trauma dumping]. Jin: couldn't be us right hobi. Hobi: not everyone can taste freedom I fear," one fan wrote.

"OMG 2SEOK loving their members from outside like this is so family. Gosh Jin is so funny," another fan wrote.

"i love that 2seok stepped out of that place and decided to pretend not only that they’ve never been there but that they don’t even understand the concept of it either. they’re so real, i get them so bad," another fan said.

Some fans said the band members are "family coded" as they tease one another incessantly.

"Jikook taejoon : we've been scrubbing the bathroom floors and cooking we just finished 200 pushups. Hobi : SICKKKKK I just met tyler the creator," ome fan joked.

"NAH JIN AND HOBI ARE EVIL FOR THIS LMAOAOAAO . They are family coded DOWWW," another fan added.

"Hobi was like: military who? Ain't know nothing about that but y'all stay safe tho," another fan said.

BTS' Jin performs Heart on the Window live with RED VELVET's Wendy

Expand Tweet

One of the six tracks from his latest solo album is the song, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy of RED VELVET). The K-pop idol invited Wendy to the Happy Special Stage event on November 17, 2024, where they shared their experience of working with each other on the song.

Despite Jin's 12th year in the music industry and Wendy marking her 11th year, this was their first collaboration. After their live performance together, the BTS member told Wendy that if she never needed his help with anything, he would come.

In response, Wendy stated that since he is her senior in the industry, she would be the first to reach out to him. This wholesome interaction delighted their fanbases as the clip went viral online.

Happy includes Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy of RED VELVET), I will come to you, and Falling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback