Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook in talks to star in new drama ‘Human X Gumiho’

On Tuesday, October 21, the South Korean media outlet, Ten Asia, reported that Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook will be starring in the upcoming K-drama series, Human X Gumiho. The drama is expected to be distributed through three major channels, JTBC, Coupang Play, and Amazon Prime. JTBC will stand as the primary distributor, while Coupang Play and Amazon Prime are OTT platforms.The production of the series is also scheduled to kickstart in March 2026. According to Ten Asia's report, the industry insiders revealed that Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook have been finalized as the main leads of the show. In other news, Human X Gumiho is written by Im Mae-ri and co-produced by both Hijum Studio and Content Planner. Im Mae-ri is known for her previous fantasy-based K-dramas like Beauty Inside and Doom At Your Service.On the other hand, the details on the show's plot, full cast details, release date information, etc., are yet to be revealed. However, the agencies of both actors Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook, have responded to Ten Asia's report, stating that the actors have received the offer and are currently reviewing the same. Here's the statement provided by Ji Chang-wook's agency, Spring Company:“Ji Chang Wook received a casting offer and is currently reviewing it.”Here's the statement put forth by Jun Ji-hyun's agency, PEACHY:“‘Human X Gumiho’ is a project that Jun Ji Hyun is reviewing positively.”If the actors confirm the casting, Human X Gumiho would stand as the duo's second project together after their ongoing film, Colony, which began production in March 2025 and is currently being filmed. All you need to know about the South Korean actors, Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wookJun Ji-hyun, otherwise known as Wang Ji-hyun or Gianna Jun, is a South Korean actress and Model who kickstarted her career in 1997 as a commercial model. She continued to participate in several other films like White Valentine and Il Mare until her big break in 2001 through the comedy film, My Sassy Girl.The film solidified the actress's fame in the industry and also won her the Best Actress Award at the 2002 Grand Bell Awards. She participated in a few more films, such as Daisy and Windstruck, until her grand Hollywood debut in the film Blood: The Last Vampire in 2009. Jun Ji-hyun also entered the TV series section of the industry with several popular K-dramas such as My Love From The Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Kingdom, etc.In April 2020, she was the main lead of Jirisan, marking her comeback into the industry after a five-year hiatus. After her contract expiration with both Culture Depot and Ieum Hashtag in July 2025, she launched her own agency, PEACHY. On the other hand, Ji Chang-wook is a South Korean actor and singer who began his career in 2006 through minor TV and film roles.He received his first lead role in the Korean-American drama, Smile Again, which also won him the Best Actor in Daily Drama at the KBS Drama Awards. His popularity continued to increase with his participation in K-dramas like Empress Ki, Healer, The Whirlwind Girl 2, Backstreet Rookie, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, and more.In 2023, he ended his contract with Glorious Entertainment and signed with Spring Company. Additionally, his series, The Manipulated, is expected to premiere on November 5, 2025.