“Jungkook always makes people happy” — Fans react as Niana Guerrero shares wholesome DM exchange with the BTS idol that had her “freaking out”

On April 21, 2025, Filipino content creator Niana Guerrero shared in a Teen Vogue feature that BTS' Jungkook had connected with her online. Guerrero explained that the unexpected follow-up led her to send him a message, asking if it was real. She stated that Jungkook responded simply with, “Yes.”

“When Jungkook followed me, I started jumping in my room because I couldn’t believe that it was true. I even messaged him and said, ‘Oh my god, is this true?’ and when he replied with ‘Yes!’, I freaked out again,” the 19-year-old stated.

The brief exchange stood out as a milestone for Guerrero, who has gained a massive digital presence through her dance routines and widely shared videos. Fans expressed their enthusiasm and reacted to the exchange.

"Jungkook always makes people happy. He is the source of happiness," an X user commented.

In the same feature, Guerrero spoke about her aspirations for the rest of the year. At the top of her personal list is a goal to meet Jungkook in person. She also mentioned plans to attend Coachella, explore the city of Paris, and connect with rising singer Tyla.

Many users took to social media to comment about wanting similar recognition like Niana Guerrero, while others highlighted her achievement and a possible encounter with Jungkook in the future.

"New unrealistic goal here, become super talented to get noticed and be invited as guest to concerts XD," a fan remarked.

"So happy for her! Deserve!!," a user said.

"JK REPLIED????? LUCKY GIRL 😭😭😭," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions.

"This is so cute 😭 I can’t wait for them to meet and dance together" a netizen mentioned.

"Remember Niana's celebrity crush is jungkook & she once said she want to collab with jungkook & tyla," a viewer noted.

"This girl is living my dream 😭😭," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope also previously DMed Niana Guerrero for a TikTok tutorial

Filipino dance figure and internet creator Niana Guerrero shared that BTS' j-hope connected with her online in early 2024. She said that the K-pop idol followed her account and sent a direct message asking for a TikTok tutorial.

“I was literally in the car on the way to an event when I saw it through a tweet, and I had to check if it was real multiple times because I couldn’t believe it at all. BTS is the best K-pop group ever to me," Niana Guerrero asserted.

The two artists eventually met during Hobi's Manila show for the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. Guerrero teamed up with j-hope in a dance challenge of the trending track MONA LISA.

The clip quickly spread across TikTok and Instagram, becoming viral. Recently, the 19-year-old stepped onto the Coachella stage without prior notice during singer d4vd’s act on April 19.

She took part in the live rendition of Feel It, performing a choreographed number that triggered a loud response from the festival crowd. Her surprise involvement was shared in a short-form clip uploaded by UMG Philippines.

Niana Guerrero attained popularity after she and her brother, Ranz Kyle, shared a viral dance video where Guerrero performed moves to Despacito inside a moving car, with Kyle driving. The video, which was just over a minute long, quickly caught attention online.

