“Kim Soo-hyun led the atmosphere on set”: Actress Na Young-hee shares her experience working on sets of Queen of Tears with the lead

Actor Na Young-hee, from Queen of Tears, recently talked about her co-actor and popular K-drama star, Kim Soo-hyun. Young-hee plays the role of the mother of the female lead Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won) in the current grossing drama Queen of Tears. She recently appeared on a YouTube talk show, Now Baek Ji-yeon, originally aired on May 7, 2024.

In this interview, she expressed her diligent thoughts towards the actor, who has already appeared in multiple projects alongside her. She talked about witnessing his growth as an actor and the disciplined, industrious, and warm-hearted person he has always been. She even spoke about her onscreen daughter and how both leads of the drama were a perfect fit for the role.

Her words about the actor were,

"He became brighter and spoke in a fun way. Kim Soohyun led the atmosphere on set."

Actress Na Young-hee praises Queen of Tears' leads Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won

In the recent Now Baek Ji-yeon interview, actress Na Young-hee shared her experiences working with Kim Soo-hyun, whom she humorously referred to as her son-in-law due to their roles in three different projects together: My Love from the Star, The Producers, and Queen of Tears. She reflected on how this third collaboration felt particularly special compared to the previous ones.

Na Young-hee recounted that when they first worked together on My Love from the Star, Kim Soo-hyun was just 26 years old. At that time, he was very reserved, polite, and quiet, leading her to believe this was his natural character. However, when they reunited for The Producers, she observed a notable change in him. His character in that drama was very different, displaying a broader range of emotions and a more dynamic personality.

By the time they worked together on Queen of Tears, Na Younghee noticed an even more significant transformation in Kim Soohyun. He had become much brighter and more engaging, often leading the on-set atmosphere with his lively and fun demeanor. This evolution in his personality and behavior impressed her as she saw a different, more open side of him.

Na Young-hee also praised Kim Soo-hyun's acting abilities, emphasizing how he has grown as an actor over the years. She pointed out that his expressive gaze was particularly striking and not something makeup could achieve. This quality added depth and authenticity to his performances, making his characters more compelling.

"Watching this work, not only is Kim Soo-hyun's acting great, but it seems there's more depth to his inner self. Before, it was about lovers, not a married couple. But this time, it's a story about a married couple. I think it must have been really hard to portray those emotions."

She further admired his versatility in embodying various roles perfectly. She mentioned his lips as a distinctive feature that always caught her eye and noted how his acting had gained more depth over time. In Queen of Tears, the challenge was portraying a married couple's complex emotions, a task that Kim Soo-hyun and his co-star, Kim Ji-won, handled exceptionally well.

Na Young-hee concluded by expressing her excitement about Kim Soo-hyun's future as an actor. She believes that he has developed significantly, personally and professionally, and looks forward to seeing how he continues to mature and deepen his craft in the years to come.

Na Young-hee also expressed her admiration for her onscreen daughter/co-star Kim Ji-won, noting that she has always been a fan of Ji-won's acting abilities. She mentioned being particularly impressed by the detailed expressions Ji-won displayed in her performances.

Na Young-hee also highlighted Ji-won's personality, pointing out that despite her young age, she is remarkably considerate towards the staff and everyone around her. This mature behavior makes one wonder how she manages to have it all.

"She may not know it herself, but if you really look at it, she's a very good actress. Not just at acting, but with her personality, she's the kind of actress who will be loved wherever she goes."

She praised Ji-won's beauty and said she speaks highly of her wherever she goes. According to her, Kim Ji-won may not realize it herself, but she is a very good actress, not just in terms of her acting skills but also her personality, making her a beloved figure wherever she goes.

The drama Queen of Tears' finale episode aired on April 28, 2024, leaving the fans emotional. Hence, learning about some of the personal aspects of the leads from one of the co-actors themselves was a huge delight for fans.