"Let artists speak their language" — ARMYs react after some viewers repeatedly ask BTS' j-hope to speak English during his recent Weverse live

On April 13, 2025, BTS' j-hope hosted a Weverse live to interact with fans. During the live, the BTS member was reading comments from the fans on the live chat when a fan suddenly asked him to speak in English.

Ad

j-hope was confused and asked what he could say. To which one ARMY in the comments said, as translated by an X account @BTStranslation_

"Hobi there are ARMYs who are translating real time so speak in the language you want... you can comfortable speaking whatever language you want bae."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the internet to express their opinions about the pressure placed on j-hope to speak English. One fan noted that fans should allow artists to speak their own language.

"Hobi there are ARMYs who are translating real time so speak in the language you want... you can comfortable speaking whatever language you want bae. Whoever was this angel, thank u. Let artists speak their language," commented a fan on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where one fan remarked that it is "irritating" to see such comments, whereas another was "grateful" to ARMY, who told j-hope he does not need to speak English.

"I was gone mid live due to work but thank you to the army who told hobi abt the translators here. It srsly gets irritating to see those speak in English comments. Thank you to the translators here," remarked another fan.

Ad

"If you keep telling your none english speaker faves to speak english in their live, then i don’t know… maybe learn their language ??? Who tf are you to tell them to speak english? So grateful for the ARMY who told Hobi that he don’t need to speak in english and that he saw it," commented another fan.

Ad

"What I dont understand is hobi does ask questions in english from time to time and yall want more? Learn korean or get digital membership if u want to understand. Whoever asked him to speak in english this as well as the last live hope you stub your toe and be low on iron forever," reacted another fan.

Ad

More comments on X emerged, with one fan observing that j-hope does not need to speak English, while another remarked that the behavior is "rude."

"after that beautiful army told hobi he doesn't need to speak english, i think it's time for this reminder; you chose to stan a non-english speaking artist. he is under no obligation to learn and speak your language to make you comfortable, it's on YOU to learn his," wrote a fan on X.

Ad

"I wonder if those asking for the guys to speak English know how rude they are?. Not just to the 7, but to every other country that speaks a different language. Why demand English? Then why not German, French, Norwegian etc. Do you expect Hobi and the guys to know every language? I speak no Korean, so I truly rely on those of you who translate and I am grateful," added another fan.

Ad

"I hate the constant demand for them to speak English. And it's barked out like an order. There are more languages out there than English. A little effort from us, and we can learn enough to understand some, and with others translating, we can achieve a level of understanding," said another fan.

More about j-hope's concert tour, Hope on the Stage

Ad

Hope on the Stage concert tour marks the first global concert tour by BTS's j-hope. The concert tour supports his album Jack in the Box and EP, Hope on the Street Vol.1.

j-hope's solo concert Hope on the Stage started with three shows in Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, 2025. The tour then headed to the US with ten shows, including two in Mexico. He became the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ad

The tour will then continue in Asia, spanning the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, and Taiwan before ending in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

Here is the schedule for the remaining j-hope's Hope on the Stage World Tour

April 19 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

April 20 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

April 26 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 31 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

Ad

The Arson singer is all set to perform at Lollapalooza on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More