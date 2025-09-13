  • home icon
  • “Love the bighit family so much”: Netizens react to TXT singing birthday wishes to BTS’ RM during their recent Weverse live

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 13, 2025 16:43 GMT
TXT members and BTS
TXT members and BTS' RM (Images via Instagram/@txt_bighit, @rkive)

On Saturday, September 13, TXT members kickstarted a Weverse livestream on the occasion of Yeonjun's birthday. During the livestream, the members also took a few minutes to wish BTS's RM, their senior artist and labelmate, whose birthday was on September 12. All the TXT members also sang the birthday song for RM.

When this clip landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over the friendship between the TXT and BTS members. Given that TXT and BTS are direct labelmates of each other, fans have received several glimpses of the members' sweet and supportive friendship with one another. Regardless, fans were always excited to see new interactions between the two groups.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Love the bighit family so much pt2"
Many fans and netizens continued to swoon over TXT members' birthday song for BTS' RM.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about TXT and their recent activities

TXT, otherwise known as Tomorrow X Together, is a South Korean boy band that debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2019, with their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star. The members of the group are Yeonjun, Soonbin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Heuning Kai.

Following their debut, the group rolled out several famous tracks such as Good Boy Gone Bad, Cat & Dog, Blue Hour, Fairy of Shampoo, Sugar Rush Ride, and more. The group members have also made several achievements, such as headlining at Lollapalooza, topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, and many more.

T X T members (Image via Instagram/@t x t_bighit)
They've also bagged multiple awards, such as Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards, Artist of the Year at the Hanteo Music Awards, Best Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Best Performer at The Fact Music Awards, and others. Most recently, in May 2025, the K-pop boy group released a new digital single called Love Language.

Around August of this year, it was also announced that all the TXT members chose to renew their contract with BigHit Entertainment after their contract expiration with the agency. On the other hand, the group also kick-started their fourth world tour, ACT: TOMORROW, with their first concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

The tour is also expected to go on till the end of this year. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the group's ACT: TOMORROW world tour:

  • August 22 - Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea
  • August 23 - Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea
  • September 9 - SAP Center, San Jose, United States
  • September 12 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, United States
  • September 16 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States
  • September 21 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, United States
  • September 22 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, United States
  • September 25 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, United States
  • September 28 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., United States
  • October 1 - Prudential Center, Newark, United States
  • October 2 - Prudential Center, Newark, United States
  • November 15 - Belluna Dome, Saitama, Japan
  • November 16 - Belluna Dome, Saitama, Japan
  • December 6 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
  • December 7 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
  • December 27 - Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, Fukuoka, Japan
  • December 28 - Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, Fukuoka, Japan
Therefore, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what's in store for them with the K-pop boy group's upcoming concerts.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
