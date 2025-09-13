“Love the bighit family so much”: Netizens react to TXT singing birthday wishes to BTS’ RM during their recent Weverse live

On Saturday, September 13, TXT members kickstarted a Weverse livestream on the occasion of Yeonjun's birthday. During the livestream, the members also took a few minutes to wish BTS's RM, their senior artist and labelmate, whose birthday was on September 12. All the TXT members also sang the birthday song for RM.When this clip landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over the friendship between the TXT and BTS members. Given that TXT and BTS are direct labelmates of each other, fans have received several glimpses of the members' sweet and supportive friendship with one another. Regardless, fans were always excited to see new interactions between the two groups.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Love the bighit family so much pt2&quot;dani⁷ @dn_goldenjkLINKlove the bighit family so much pt2Many fans and netizens continued to swoon over TXT members' birthday song for BTS' RM.yoongssss @MalhotraPr56068LINK@btschartsdailyc Is there a competition going on who loves Namjoon the most 😆? But they are so cuteisa.ᐟ @uarmysoobLINKwhat else can i say if not THAT'S FAMILYً @KareysideLINK@btschartsdailyc in Bighit's fam we trust.♡ emma⁷ 🇳🇬 @e_uphoriankookiLINK@btschartsdailyc They're fighting for who's the biggest namjoon fan 😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.𝄞BTS⟭⟬⁷ @jjungkook_07LINK@btschartsdailyc The amount of respect all hybe groups got for namjoon is really adorable⁷ @sev3n_ot7LINK@btschartsdailyc They are their little brothers,they are so cutee ❤️Andre @NicoleT45720875LINK@btschartsdailyc they're the cutest omg 😭😭😭gabby⁷ @kkuphoriasLINKall bighit babies singing for their dad 🫶All you need to know about TXT and their recent activitiesTXT, otherwise known as Tomorrow X Together, is a South Korean boy band that debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2019, with their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star. The members of the group are Yeonjun, Soonbin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Heuning Kai.Following their debut, the group rolled out several famous tracks such as Good Boy Gone Bad, Cat &amp; Dog, Blue Hour, Fairy of Shampoo, Sugar Rush Ride, and more. The group members have also made several achievements, such as headlining at Lollapalooza, topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, and many more.T X T members (Image via Instagram/@t x t_bighit)They've also bagged multiple awards, such as Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards, Artist of the Year at the Hanteo Music Awards, Best Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Best Performer at The Fact Music Awards, and others. Most recently, in May 2025, the K-pop boy group released a new digital single called Love Language.Around August of this year, it was also announced that all the TXT members chose to renew their contract with BigHit Entertainment after their contract expiration with the agency. On the other hand, the group also kick-started their fourth world tour, ACT: TOMORROW, with their first concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.The tour is also expected to go on till the end of this year. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the group's ACT: TOMORROW world tour:August 22 - Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South KoreaAugust 23 - Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South KoreaSeptember 9 - SAP Center, San Jose, United StatesSeptember 12 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, United StatesSeptember 16 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, United StatesSeptember 21 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, United StatesSeptember 22 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, United StatesSeptember 25 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, United StatesSeptember 28 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., United StatesOctober 1 - Prudential Center, Newark, United StatesOctober 2 - Prudential Center, Newark, United StatesNovember 15 - Belluna Dome, Saitama, JapanNovember 16 - Belluna Dome, Saitama, JapanDecember 6 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Aichi, JapanDecember 7 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Aichi, JapanDecember 27 - Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, Fukuoka, JapanDecember 28 - Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, Fukuoka, JapanTherefore, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what's in store for them with the K-pop boy group's upcoming concerts.