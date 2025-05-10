"MUSE for a reason" — Fans in awe as artist Lee.K is set to showcase his portrait of BTS' Jimin at FOCUS Art Fair New York 2025 

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the South Korean artist Lee.K revealed that he will showcase his portrait of BTS' Jimin at the FOCUS Art Fair New York 2025 at booth number P13. The event is held between May 15 and May 18 in Manhattan, and many fans are thrilled about the same.

The artist's portraits of Jimin are famous and much talked about amongst ARMYs. Therefore, fans are excited to learn that the portrait will be garnering more exposure due to the upcoming exhibition.

Lee.K is a South Korean artist under the Instagram handle @leekillust. He is known for his grayscale portraits, which are drawn using a combination of mediums such as oil paint, charcoal, pencil, and ink.

The Seoul-based artist is known for his signature style of building layers in his portraits by adding contour lines over a charcoal base. This style, which enhances facial features, allows the artist's work to be more expressive and emotional. Additionally, Lee K. has also mentioned BTS' Jimin as his muse.

Here are a few fan reactions on the upcoming exhibition featuring Lee.K's portrait of BTS' Jimin:

"JIMIN is MUSE for a reason" one fan wrote.

Many netizens shared similar reactions, calling the BTS idol the "muse."

"jimin is literally the muse like this man is on every artists canvas," said a fan on X.

"Another one??? Oh that's his forever muse," added another fan.

"Renaissance painters and Greek sculptors would’ve loved him," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed how they would either love to attend the exhibition or encouraged other ARMYs to attend the same in order to let the portrait gain the recognition it deserves.

"I am beyond ecstatic that his artwork is coming to the States! Hope to see him making more rounds in other art fairs this summer. I need everyone to see Ji min’s beautiful face," stated a fan.

"GODDAMN, JUST HERE TO SAY THAT THIS MAN CAPTURES JI MIN LIKE NO OTHER!!" said a netizen.

"OMFG finally an opportunity to see my fav Ji min Artist work in person?? this is unreal," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS Jimin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jimin or Park Ji-min is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. The K-pop idol stands as part of the group's vocal line, which also includes the members V, Jungkook, Suga, j-hope, RM, and Jin.

During his time with BTS, the idol has released several solo tracks under the group's albums, such as Serendipity, Filter, Lie, and more. He has also rolled out independent tracks on SoundCloud, such as Christmas Love, Promise, etc. However, his official solo debut was with his studio album, FACE, released in March 2023, which held the song, Like Crazy, as its title track.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He joined the South Korean Army alongside his fellow member, Jungkook, through the Buddy System. The system allows friends, siblings, and other close relationships to enlist together in order to ease the pressure of enlisting in the military.

Regardless, in July 2024, the idol released his second studio album, MUSE, which was recorded before his enlistment. The album held the track, Who, as its lead single.

On the other hand, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the idol's discharge from the military in June 2025.

