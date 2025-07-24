"No one gonna watch pretty faces who cannot act"- Cdrama fans slam Tencent's reported policy barring production teams from casting their own actors

Tencent’s new drama production policy has caused major backlash, especially among Chinese drama fans who feel talent is being overlooked in favor of connections.On July 24, X user @ultra_melons shared an internal document revealing that Tencent plans to limit its dramas to 40 per year and reduce copyrighted content.The most controversial change is that production teams can no longer choose their own actors—any role with over 20 scenes must be approved by Tencent. This gives the platform full control over casting and reportedly favors actors under its own management.The rule quickly led to disappointment on social media. Many viewers argued that forcing production teams to give up casting decisions destroys creative freedom. Several called it the death of acting quality. They stated that only those with the right connections would now get roles. An X user, @rosykoobi, wrote,&quot;……okay they’re digging their own graves cause no one gonna watch pretty faces who cannot act for shit fr.&quot;Others pointed out that true talent would now be buried under platform pressure. Some even compared the move to the studio system of 1930s Hollywood, where one entity controlled the entire creative process.Others expressed concern that talented but lesser-known actors will be completely shut out. They argued that this decision will make it even harder for those outside Tencent’s ecosystem to get opportunities.&quot;such silly shenanigans! don't think any of this will actually help viewership. they're like literally building up the 30s Hollywood studio system. also, entire script needs to be completed before filming? aren't they doing more Wong Kar Wai dramas? lol good luck to then,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;this industry is about to break through the floor of hells basement,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;&quot;It's own actor ecosystem&quot; sounds so contradictory to the idea of being transparent. If they really don't want random artists being inserted and genuinely want casting based on acting skills and role fit, then just hold open auditions,&quot; another one said.&quot;watch this become the downfall of the industry,&quot; a netizen wrote.Several also questioned the push for full script approval before casting. They said it would add unrealistic burdens and stifle flexibility.&quot;LMFAO, Tencent pretending this is about quality over quantity, when what this is really about is stuffing in their mediocre princes/ ses and pressuring other actors to sign with their platform,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Im so sorry for the actor and acctress underrated deserved all the recogantion but lacks of connection,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Already there is so many restrictions with story, plot, eps and now this where are they heading to......,&quot; a netizen added.Tencent’s new drama rules: Stricter control, fewer shows, and rising criticismThe internal policy reportedly changes include several strict new regulations. Alongside limiting drama output to 40 titles annually, Tencent also banned shows rated B or even A. This means only A+ or S-level projects will now be considered. The company aims to focus on big-name IPs, highly rated scripts, and teams with top-tier talent.Additionally, only five copyrighted dramas will be allowed per year. Micro-short dramas are reportedly being pushed into separate divisions. A major shift is the mandatory two-stage approval system. One will be before filming based on the full script, and another after the final cut. This is expected to increase production costs and limit flexibility in storytelling.Under this new setup, the platform also demands a full record of casting. It means that any role with over 20 scenes must have direct platform approval. The production team is barred from inserting their own actors. Meanwhile, the platform retains control over who gets cast, giving rise to accusations of favoritism.Tencent is known for some of the biggest Chinese dramas in recent times. Some of them include The Untamed, Joy of Life, Amidst a Snowstorm of Love, Falling Into Your Smile, and Blossoms Shanghai.