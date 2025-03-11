“Nobody bullied you”— Fans react as model on BTS’ j-hope’s Sweet Dreams MV clears ARMY bullying misconceptions over video edits

On March 11, 2025, Canadian model Shelby Maynard, who appeared in BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams music video, posted a TikTok to clear the air regarding the bullying comment. In the video, Maynard clarified that BTS ARMY did not bully her and said she appreciated their jokes.

“Anyways, I like you, guys, thanks for including me BTS Army. Hell yeah, I like the jokes you make,” the model said.

The clarification came after days of online speculation. On March 7, 2025, BTS' j-hope dropped his Sweet Dreams music video with Miguel. It featured a woman whose face was partially hidden. This made fans curious about her identity. Soon after, BTS ARMY made playful edits and jokes.

One viral joke even compared the 'then-unidentified woman' to BTS leader RM wearing a blonde wig. On March 8, 2025, Maynard posted behind-the-scenes clips of Sweet Dreams, confirming she was the female lead. Over the jokes, she later posted another TikTok video saying the "ARMY is bullying me."

However, on March 11, she cleared things up, saying she enjoyed being part of the ARMY’s online conversations. Fans reacted to this whole situation, with one X user tweeting:

"Sis nobody bullied you."

Some fans opined that the Canadian model did it for "attention."

"She doing to much, comes across like an attention seeker," a viewer shared.

"Maybe she wanted attention cause her face was not shown in the mv," a fan mentioned.

"Really … no one bullied here, it just felt she did it for clout honestly. all she had to do say “thank you jhope” and nothing else, yet she made this big fake scenario," a netizen added.

Others said she was just "misinterpreted" and was apparently "joking."

"She was probably joking lol," a fan remarked.

"Army, about the girl in the Sweet Dreams MV.. she was just joking Many didn’t pay attention that she was taking about the funny edits in the description of that tiktok and the “HAHAHA”. She posted others later and she’s nice + confirmed she didn’t felt bullied," another user said.

"Am I the only one who understood that she said it as a joke because of all the edits they were doing with the scene where she shows her face? From there the misunderstanding occurred," a person noted.

BTS' j-hope made his solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

On March 10, 2025, BTS’ j-hope made his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new single Sweet Dreams. j-hope and Miguel performed the song together on the show. For the performance, the BTS member wore jeans with leather patches, a black vest-and-blazer combo, and brown bunny slippers.

During the conversation on The Tonight Show, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer also shared his wish to collaborate with Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. This was after Fallon played a viral TikTok clip of j-hope’s “groovy walk” trend, which featured K-Dot's hit diss track Not Like Us.

After The Tonight Show aired, j-hope went live on Weverse on March 11, 2025. There, he disclosed plans to drop two more singles after Sweet Dreams. The 31-year-old shared that he’s focusing on singles instead of an album for now. He wants to grow more as an artist.

j-hope did not share details about the upcoming songs’ release dates or genres. His latest single, Sweet Dreams, marks his first solo release since Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

