"Nostalgic moments"- Fans react to BLACKPINK's LISA's closet featuring fits from airport runs to rehearsal rooms at her one-day closet flea market

On June 29, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa opened up her wardrobe to fans for a special one-day event in Seoul titled Welcome to Lisa’s Closet. Held at SPACE DOOR in Yongsan-gu from 10 AM to 6 PM, the exclusive flea market allowed selected fans, through pre-booked slots, to purchase up to three of Lisa’s personal clothing items.

These were not just any pieces, but outfits from her dance rehearsals, airport appearances, photo shoots, and even casual Instagram posts. Items ranged from designer jackets and hats to tops worn during her 2023 Born Pink world tour rehearsals.

Fans quickly recognized iconic pieces, such as her pink ruffled top from a post by her red car, her signature Disney World jacket from 2022, and even the plaid shirt from her early BLACKPINK days.

Some attendees also pointed out traces of cat fur on her jackets, likely from her pets, Leo and Luca, and other cats. These added a personal touch that made the items even more special. Lisa also made a brief appearance at the venue, thanking fans for their support.

Online, fans shared their purchases and reflections. Some celebrated the chance to own a part of the idol’s history, while others admired the initiative. Posts comparing new owners with past images of Lisa wearing the items were widely circulated. An X user, @lilisluvlisa, wrote,

"Lisa's closet outfit, back nostalgic moments."

Netizens flooded social media reminiscing about her famous clothes from her early days as well as from her recent collection.

"omg!! that sweater comes with a freebie... her cats fur, exclusive from Lfam babies," a fan commented.

"That clothes when she was in Sydney for soundcheck... And she was protecting rosé because her clothes too open and she was covered it up with that clothes aww," a netizen remarked.

"Every pieces has a story and mostly is iconic," an X user mentioned.

"Omg?! I still can remember the chaos it made when she posted this photo. Whoever got it, lucky youuu," another one added.

Others praised the rapper-dancer for her initiative. They also appreciated that the price of the items, including the luxury items, was reasonable for purchase.

"Lisa selling those items in lower price for fans while doing charity for people in need . We made the right person famous. She could have charged sky touching amount for these clothes and people would have brought but my queen is always humble and kind," a fan wrote.

"Lisa is selling her expensive brands for less than 100 USD to donate all of that money to help protect the environment, while giving her fans the opportunity to afford her clothes," a user remarked.

"Branded clothes for only 7 usd? Damn I'm so jealous. I better not see those clothes for resale with 10K usd price! I'mma kick some business minded a**!," another one added.

More on Lisa’s solo era, BLACKPINK’s return, and what’s next for the group

All proceeds from the singer's flea market are being donated to Good Neighbors. It is a foundation aiding displaced and disabled individuals. The event’s charitable goal is paired with the modest pricing.

Some luxury items are reportedly sold at 10% of their original cost. It received praise for its sincerity and accessibility. Many fans called it a heartfelt gesture, with pieces starting as low as $7.

The rapper's flea market came just months after the release of her solo studio album Alter Ego. It was launched on February 28, 2025, under her label Lloud in collaboration with Sony Music and RCA Records.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK as a group is now preparing for their comeback tour Deadline. It is set to begin on July 5, 2025, in South Korea. The tour will cover major cities such as Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo, and Bangkok. This tour will mark their first group activity in nearly two years.

The group is also set to premiere a new single live on the opening night of the tour.

Their previous tour, Born Pink World Tour, concluded in 2023. It became BLACKPINK’s highest-grossing tour to date.

