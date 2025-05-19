"Our best and kindest boy”— Fans react as BTS’ Jimin’s autograph & heartfelt message spotted at Ryu Hyun-kyung's home

On Monday, May 19, the South Korean actress Ryu Hyun-kyung revealed that she has an autographed album of Love Yourself: Her signed by BTS' Jimin. The actress recently appeared on Kim Sook's YouTube channel, under the category First Reveal, where she gave a house tour of her home.

During the same time, she pointed out the album signed by the BTS member and added that it is something that Kim Sook has to handle carefully since she values it a lot. She continued to explain that she doesn't know the idol personally, but during a conversation with one of her K-drama's production team, she shared that she was a huge fan of BTS' Jimin.

A member of the team asked her if she would like a signature from the idol, and soon she was gifted with the album. In addition to his signature, the BTS singer also wrote a heartfelt letter to the actress on the album cover. The message reads:

"Greetings, Sunbaenim. It's Jimin. I feel genuinely honored that you have supported me! I wish you to be always healthy and filled with only happy things! Thank you."

Following the same, many fans couldn't help but swoon over the idol's sweet words towards the actress. Additionally, they were proud of him for being sincere and grateful for realizing that the actress, Ryu Hyun-kyung, was a fan of his and his K-pop boy group. One fan tweeted:

"Our best and kindest boy. Jimin is so sincere and kind."

Fans continued to praise the singer on X.

"Our Jimin has so much love and respect for his seniors, and those who supports him wholeheartedly," said a fan on X.

"i’m gonna cry! this man has my heart," stated a fan.

"Jimin is surrounded by such lovely people," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were swooned by the idol and his message to the actress.

"Oh, how sweet my cutie lovely kindest mochi!" added an X user.

"love that he is surrounded by good people, and him always giving thanks to the people that have been there for him, is so precious," said a netizen.

"He's the sweetest person ever," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jimin, or Park Ji-min, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013, alongside his fellow group members. He currently stands as one of the vocal line members of the group, which also includes Jungkook, Jin, and V.

During his time with BTS, the idol released a few solo tracks as part of the group's albums, such as Lie, Serendipity, Filter, etc. He also put forth a few independent tracks on SoundCloud, such as Christmas Love, Promise, and more.

However, his official solo debut was in March 2023 with the release of his first solo studio album, FACE, which featured Like Crazy as its title track.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service under the Buddy System. He joined with fellow member Jungkook. In July 2024, the idol released his second studio album, MUSE, with Who as its lead single.

The BTS singer is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

