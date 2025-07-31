“Proves yall do not care for them as people” - AI generated shirtless photos of the BTS’ Jungkook sparks fan outrage

On Tuesday, July 29, an image of BTS' Jungkook at the gym with fitness trainer Ma Sun-ho landed on the internet, garnering attention from fans as that was the first time the idol's chest tattoo was revealed to the public. While many fans and netizens loved and celebrated the idol's new tattoo, the image was soon misused by a few netizens, causing concern among ARMYs.Following the release of these images, a couple of pictures of the idol shirtless in a different setting began to be circulated on the internet. While many fans believed it was the latest update from the idol, they were soon disappointed to notice that these images were generated by AI.Fans called out the incident and pointed out that the misuse of the idol's images without his consent or providing prompts to AI about him for malicious purposes was disrespectful and harmful to BTS' Jungkook. Many advocated that fans should refrain from creating and interacting with AI-generated images of the idol.&quot;feeding jungkook to ai when that man stated OUTLOUD. MULTIPLE TIMES. that he does not like it proves yall do not care for them as people,&quot; one user tweeted.Many fans criticized the use of AI to generate the photos in questions.&quot;people are ai generating jung kook shirtless along with that new tattoo, also ai generated btw... what is wrong with you lot,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;Always a Big acc spreading unofficial and ai pics then trend respect jungkook's privacy,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;Doesn't matter how harmless it seems, stop spreading AI-generated images of Jungkook. He's made his stance on AI clear, especially when it's used on him,&quot; added a netizen.More fans and netizens disagreed with certain netizens' creation of AI-generated pictures of the BTS' idol.&quot;weird as hell. using ai when u could just be patient for jk to show us his tattoo himself. ohhhhh ur weird for this,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;yall are so fcking weird for creating and sharing ai pictures,&quot; added an X user.&quot;something so sinister about feeding a picture of your fav into ai and making them shirtless,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;DELETE!!! Don't feed him to AI!!!&quot; commented another X user.All about BTS' Jungkook's solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN ft. Latto, in July 2023. Following that, he rolled out a collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023. In November of the same year, the idol released his first solo album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You as its title track.Soon after the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service alongside his fellow bandmate, Jimin, under the Buddy System. In June 2024, the idol dropped a pre-recorded single called Never Let Go for BTS' 11th debut anniversary.The song was a tribute to the relationship the idol shares with his fans. Following that, in December 2024, the youngest BTS member released a documentary film called STILL I AM, which showcased the creation of his solo debut album, GOLDEN.In June 2025, both Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military, and they are currently working on BTS' upcoming comeback, scheduled for release in Spring 2026.