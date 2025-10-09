  • home icon
  "Queen for a reason"- Fans react as BTS' 'Spring Day' becomes highest-ranking K-song on Rolling Stone's Greatest Songs of 21st Century list

"Queen for a reason"- Fans react as BTS' 'Spring Day' becomes highest-ranking K-song on Rolling Stone's Greatest Songs of 21st Century list

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 09, 2025 08:21 GMT
BTS
BTS' Spring Day ranks #37 on Rolling Stone's Greatest Songs of the 21st Century list (Images via Weverse & X/@RollingStone)

On October 8, 2025, BTS fans celebrated after Rolling Stone revealed the list of "The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far." The list featured what it described as "25 years of classic hits" that shaped a generation. The publication celebrated the global and stylistic diversity of modern music, calling the collection “the full chaotic glory of 21st-century sound, one song at a time.”

Amid this extensive lineup, BTS’s 2017 classic Spring Day earned the highest position for any K-pop track, ranking at No. 37. The publication praised how BTS transformed grief into strength in the song’s lyrics and also noted how RM’s writing connected the song’s emotional depth to the group’s eventual rise as a global phenomenon. In its commentary, Rolling Stone described the song as,

"A moment of stark vulnerability that became a signature song for one of the century’s biggest pop acts, “Spring Day” turned personal grief into a surging, triumphal power ballad. “I wish to end this winter/How much longings must fall like snow/Before that spring day arrives,” goes the English translation of RM’s passionate lyrics."
also-read-trending Trending

It also mentioned the unfortunate tragedy associated with this song.

"The song is associated with a tragedy in the band’s native Korea — the sinking of the ferry MV Sewol in 2014, in which 304 people died — but its sense of resilience and hope wrought from loss has a transcendent feel, soon to be mirrored in the band’s global takeover. BTS would have bigger crossover hits around the world, but few songs approach the gathering power of their music like this one."
Fans quickly flooded social media to share their joy and pride. They called Spring Day “our queen” and celebrated its unbroken legacy. An X user, @jazz_bts7, wrote,

Fans shared that the song has been on the Korean charts since its release. They said it still brings them comfort.

Social media quickly overflowed with posts arguing that Spring Day deserved its place more than any other song. Fans expressed that the recognition felt deeply personal, as the track has served as a healing anthem for years.

More on BTS’ Spring Day & other K-pop songs on Rolling Stone’s list

While Spring Day topped the K-pop entries at No. 37, three other tracks also made Rolling Stone’s list. They are:

  • #142: BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU
  • #170: Girls’ Generation’s Gee
  • #206: NewJeans’ Hype Boy

Spring Day was released in February 2017 as part of the group's repackaged album, You Never Walk Alone. The song features alternative hip-hop with elements of soft rock and electronic music. It was written by RM and SUGA, drawing on their own feelings of loss and missing someone.

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show (Image via Getty)
Spring Day is widely linked to the 2014 Sewol Ferry tragedy in South Korea, which resulted in over 300 deaths. Although BTS never officially confirmed it as a direct tribute, fans and critics have long interpreted its imagery as symbolic of remembrance. In the music video, Jimin places a pair of shoes on a tree branch, echoing the tributes left by victims’ families, while the recurring winter imagery symbolizes mourning and endurance.

Since its release, Spring Day has shattered many records and made history. It was the first song to surpass one billion streams on Melon. Additionally, it holds the record for the longest-running song on the same chart, lasting nearly eight years. The song also debuted on the Billboard 200.

Over the years, BTS has performed Spring Day at numerous concerts. During the Busan concert in 2022, the final show before the members enlisted, the song moved both the members and fans to tears, symbolizing a promise to meet again.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

