"Queen for a reason"- Fans react as BTS' 'Spring Day' becomes highest-ranking K-song on Rolling Stone's Greatest Songs of 21st Century list

On October 8, 2025, BTS fans celebrated after Rolling Stone revealed the list of &quot;The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.&quot; The list featured what it described as &quot;25 years of classic hits&quot; that shaped a generation. The publication celebrated the global and stylistic diversity of modern music, calling the collection “the full chaotic glory of 21st-century sound, one song at a time.”Amid this extensive lineup, BTS’s 2017 classic Spring Day earned the highest position for any K-pop track, ranking at No. 37. The publication praised how BTS transformed grief into strength in the song’s lyrics and also noted how RM’s writing connected the song’s emotional depth to the group’s eventual rise as a global phenomenon. In its commentary, Rolling Stone described the song as,&quot;A moment of stark vulnerability that became a signature song for one of the century’s biggest pop acts, “Spring Day” turned personal grief into a surging, triumphal power ballad. “I wish to end this winter/How much longings must fall like snow/Before that spring day arrives,” goes the English translation of RM’s passionate lyrics.&quot;It also mentioned the unfortunate tragedy associated with this song.&quot;The song is associated with a tragedy in the band’s native Korea — the sinking of the ferry MV Sewol in 2014, in which 304 people died — but its sense of resilience and hope wrought from loss has a transcendent feel, soon to be mirrored in the band’s global takeover. BTS would have bigger crossover hits around the world, but few songs approach the gathering power of their music like this one.&quot;Fans quickly flooded social media to share their joy and pride. They called Spring Day “our queen” and celebrated its unbroken legacy. An X user, @jazz_bts7, wrote,jazz_bts⁷ | fan acc | @jazz_bts7LINKOur queen for a reason, Spring Day forever be lyrical royalty. Congratulations @BTS_twt ! 💜✨️Fans shared that the song has been on the Korean charts since its release. They said it still brings them comfort.Kushi Balthazar⁷, ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK¹² @BTSCHARTSLAYERLINK@RollingStone @BTS_twt Congrats @BTS_twt Spring Day is maybe the most beautiful track they wrote side to Black Swan. A genuine testament of their artistry. The performances are just ethereal with this touch of grace hanging in the wind like its &quot;fluttering snowflake&quot;. Kudo to the Omelas story included✿ 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚊⁷ ✿ @chakookieteteLINKSpring Day is such a beautiful, timeless, emotional masterpiece like BTS were able to capture the ache of longing and hope for reunion so well in that song it's so incredible. It's #1 in my list of the greatest songs of this century들🪅 @c_andleLINKTribute to the Sewol Ferry tragedy rightfully mentioned... I love the deeper meaning of the song and love the hearts BTS had for those who mourned even moreCvmv ⁷ @tannies4ELINK@RollingStone @BTS_twt The meaningful lyrics, the powerful message, the beautiful melody and the emotional performance of the song by the group. This song is a masterpiece and cultural iconSocial media quickly overflowed with posts arguing that Spring Day deserved its place more than any other song. Fans expressed that the recognition felt deeply personal, as the track has served as a healing anthem for years.ChellebARMY⁷💜방탄소년단⁷ @chellebtooLINKDeserved recognition. This gorgeous song is such a beautiful piece about grieving and longing for what you had (winter) then moving to that beautiful Spring day. The winter/spring imagery is perfect.mini_moni⁷🍓 @taescandy95LINKThey are so right. It's not just any other song, she is a queen, she is immortal.Cypher⁷ / Shesawseesaw @cypherlusciousLINKShe will always be The Queen. #BTS_Spring_Day @BTS_twtMore on BTS’ Spring Day &amp; other K-pop songs on Rolling Stone’s list While Spring Day topped the K-pop entries at No. 37, three other tracks also made Rolling Stone’s list. They are:#142: BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU#170: Girls’ Generation’s Gee#206: NewJeans’ Hype BoySpring Day was released in February 2017 as part of the group's repackaged album, You Never Walk Alone. The song features alternative hip-hop with elements of soft rock and electronic music. It was written by RM and SUGA, drawing on their own feelings of loss and missing someone.2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show (Image via Getty)Spring Day is widely linked to the 2014 Sewol Ferry tragedy in South Korea, which resulted in over 300 deaths. Although BTS never officially confirmed it as a direct tribute, fans and critics have long interpreted its imagery as symbolic of remembrance. In the music video, Jimin places a pair of shoes on a tree branch, echoing the tributes left by victims’ families, while the recurring winter imagery symbolizes mourning and endurance.Since its release, Spring Day has shattered many records and made history. It was the first song to surpass one billion streams on Melon. Additionally, it holds the record for the longest-running song on the same chart, lasting nearly eight years. The song also debuted on the Billboard 200.Over the years, BTS has performed Spring Day at numerous concerts. During the Busan concert in 2022, the final show before the members enlisted, the song moved both the members and fans to tears, symbolizing a promise to meet again.