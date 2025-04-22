“Revenge suits him well” — Fans react as Jackson Wang claps back at podcast host Zach Debo over alleged offensive remark

In a recent social media exchange, Jackson Wang, a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7, addressed a comment made by podcast host Zach Debo, leading to widespread discussion among fans and netizens.

Ad

The incident began when Debo commented on an Instagram reel featuring the Hong Kong-born singer and rapper alongside influencer Kole, claiming that he had no idea who Jackson Wang was.

"Never heard of that dude. It's crazy how someone can have 32M followers. Is he a big deal in Japan?"

Wang responded directly, emphasizing his active promotion efforts and questioning Debo's remark.

"@zachdebo exactly the point why it's called "promoting," right?? Good, now you do."

Ad

Trending

Fans lauded the GOT7 rapper's immediate response. It also led to his fans calling out Debo on social media. Furthermore, the HIGH ALONE rapper left another comment on Debo's Instagram post, where he repeated Debo's initial remark word-for-word. Jackson Wang wrote,

"I have never heard of this Zach guy. It's crazy how he can talk to Omar. Is he a big deal in podcast world? I love it."

Ad

Zach Debo replied to the GOT7 rapper's comment and seemingly apologized.

"@jacksonwang852g7 Sorry bro, I was not familiar with your game. Can we be friends now?"

Wang and Zach Debo's online interaction. (Image via X/@GOT7isOT7)

The interaction quickly gained attention online, with fans expressing a range of opinions. Some praised Wang for standing up for himself, while others debated the appropriateness of Debo's initial comment, questioning the internationally acclaimed musician's popularity.

Ad

One fan lauded Wang for his wit and wrote on X:

"Revenge suits him well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans found the exchange entertaining and supported Wang's method of calling out the podcast host elegantly on social media. They mentioned that Debo should have researched the GOT7 rapper before leaving the comment about him on Instagram. Some joked how Wang looked up Debo's Instagram profile to clap back.

"Now all of a sudden he wants to do a podcast with him! I am not sure if he can handle but he better research everything very well and no repeated questions please," a fan wrote.

Ad

"It's the fact that he cared to check his profile and comment the same thing lmfaoabdjsnnfn love this mannnnn," another fan noted.

"He’s so sassy and lowkey petty it’s absolutely amazing," another fan added.

Some fans praised the GOT7 rapper for his intelligence and personality.

"Jackson is a very intelligent man. I love his personality and his music," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Bahahhahahaha!! I love it when the artist straight up clocks these people," another fan said.

"Jackson the man that you are," another fan added.

Jackson Wang unveils MAGIC MAN 2 era with new singles

Expand Tweet

Ad

Global artist Jackson Wang has embarked on a new musical journey with the announcement of his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, set to release in July 2025. This sequel to his 2022 album MAGIC MAN promises to delve deeper into themes of grief, identity, and self-acceptance, structured into four distinct chapters, each exploring a different stage of grief.

In February 2025, Wang released HIGH ALONE, the first single from MAGIC MAN 2. The song and its accompanying music video explore themes of isolation, mental illness, and self-destruction, marking the beginning of Wang's MAGIC MAN 2 era.

Ad

Following HIGH ALONE, Jackson Wang unveiled GBAD on March 28, 2025. This introspective track delves into the necessity of setting personal boundaries and the emotional turmoil that can accompany such decisions.

The track is produced by the Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, who has worked with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Rihanna, Anderson .Paak, EXO, NCT, and more.

Expanding on the success of GBAD, Jackson Wang collaborated with popular Japanese boy group Number_i for a remix of the track, released on April 16, 2025. The remix, under the 88rising label, offers a fresh take on the song, blending Jackson Wang's style with Number_i's unique sound.

Ad

As the release date approaches, GOT7's Jackson Wang continues to engage with his audience through his music and collaborations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More