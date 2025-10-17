Romantics Anonymous ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Hana and Sosuke Fujiwara get their happily ever after?

On October 16, 2025, Netflix premiered Romantics Anonymous, a Japanese-Korean romantic comedy. The series follows eight episodes and deals with love, vulnerability, and healing through chocolate. It is based on a popular French film called Les Émotifs Anonymes, and stars Han Hyo-joo as Hana and Shun Oguri as Sosuke Fujiwara. Both characters are incredibly anxious people in the series and are unable to engage in normal interactions due to that anxiety.Hana is a talented chocolatier with an intense fear of eye contact, and Sosuke, a chocolate-empire heir, has an intense fear of touch. The two begin to bond when Sosuke takes over as owner of Le Sauveur. It is a well-respected chocolate shop previously owned by Hana's mentor.The last episode of Romantics Anonymous ends on a note of quiet hope and their wedding celebration. When they finally met, something surprising took place. Hana can meet Sosuke's gaze, and Sosuke does not pull away from physically connecting with Hana. This revelation surprises both of them in equal measure. It soon became the beginning of a slow-burning romance based on mutual compassion and mutual insecurities.pras @hyovrseLINKi really think #RomanticsAnonymous is a near-to-perfect romcom. it has everything you could ask from a show of that genre. i love this show so muchOver time, they begin working side by side, blending their passion and patience in a world where even the simplest gestures, like a glance, a brush of hands, become moments of triumph.Hana finally overcomes her fear of eye contact, as she was seen locking eyes with Sosuke in the final scene. Meanwhile, Sosuke learns to trust touch again as he no longer sees it as a threat but as an act of connection.Together, they successfully revive Le Sauveur and build a thriving business and a shared sanctuary where vulnerability is embraced.Romantics Anonymous review, plot breakdown, and season 2 renewal possibilitiesRomantics Anonymous unfolds like a box of artisanal chocolates. Each episode is delicately layered with sweetness, awkwardness, and warmth. Romantics Anonymous opens with Sosuke’s struggle to lead his family’s confectionery company due to his germophobia.His father challenges him to restore Le Sauveur. It is a failing but beloved chocolate boutique in its former glory. That’s where Hana enters. She is a hidden genius behind the shop’s best recipes, working anonymously due to her social anxiety.Their early interactions are tense, awkward, and uncertain, but the chemistry of Han Hyo-joo and Shun Oguri feels natural and human. Romantics Anonymous does not rely on melodrama but builds emotion through little moments and displays of action.Clips of the two of them tempering chocolate, exchanging smiles, or sitting together in silence demonstrate their connections to each other more accurately than spoken dialogue. Both main characters offer strong, subtle performances.Han Hyo-joo’s Hana radiates fragility and courage, while Shun Oguri’s Sosuke balances restraint with longing. Their dynamic transforms over time from cautious friendship to tender romance, reminding viewers that love is not about perfection but acceptance.The setting of Le Sauveur itself is filled with warm lighting, soft music, and mouth-watering visuals of handcrafted chocolate. It became a metaphor for the emotional comfort they seek. Each episode also features beautifully filmed sequences of chocolate-making that symbolize their healing process.‏ً @hjktricLINKhana who can’t make eye contact with other people and sosuke who avoids physical contact have both done that with each other already 😭 this is my romcom of the year! #RomanticsAnonymousThe series is directed by Sho Tsukikawa. He is known for his emotionally grounded romances, crafting Romantics Anonymous with remarkable restraint and intimacy.While the story remains self-contained, netizens have begun speculating about a possible season 2. As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a renewal. Given the show's open yet satisfying ending.All eight episodes of the series are now available to stream on Netflix.