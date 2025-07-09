“SHE'S NOT A SASAENG” — Fans defend Nuna V as fansite faces stalker allegations amid BTS’ Taehyung’s viral Paris updates

BTS’ Taehyung attended Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2025, during which fansite Nuna V shared multiple photos and updates of his public appearances, including his arrival at the airport and the event venue. Following the posts, online users began raising concerns.

Many labeled the activity as sasaeng behavior, suggesting the tracking of his movements was “stalker/saesang.” In response, admirers pointed out that Nuna V has been active since 2017, consistently documenting V’s public schedules and organizing large-scale fan support projects.

"Omg SHE'S NOT A SASAENG STOP SPREADING RUMORS," an X user commented.

Nuna V operates one of the largest V-focused fan platforms on X, with over two million followers. Over the years, the fansite has become known for funding and executing high-budget support initiatives.

It ranges from global café pop-ups and exhibition spaces to city-wide advertisements and charity campaigns in V's name. All efforts are reportedly funded independently without sponsorships.

“Armys constant need to spread the false narrative that Nuna V is stalker and is on HYBE banned fansite list comes from jealousy and the insecurity that Taehyung actually knows his solo supporters exist and support him,” a fan remarked.

"They are only jealous of Nuna V because as fansite can give everything to Taehyung, whereas they can't do that for their idol. It's sickening that they just spin on that problem because they don't have any other material to blaspheme,” a user mentioned.

“Y’all hate her ’cause she’s the most loyal and dedicated fansite out there. Celine’s been inviting her to events, Taehyung wears her gifts, poses for her pics, and even posted some on his own ig. OT7s living that miserable life wishing their faves got that kinda love lol,” a person shared.

Several users have pointed out that if the Winter Bear singer were unfamiliar with her, he would not have posed for her photos, implying that he acknowledges her presence.

“Other time Taehyung is grown up and should be hold accountable but here suddenly he is baby who doesn't know what's going on around him, have seen many but never seen a fandom like armys,” a netizen said.

“If I hear another army call Nuna V a sasaeng I'm gonna go crazy. I mean, How can Taehyung pose to a sasaeng? Taehyung poses for nuna V, uploads photos taken by nuna to his personal instagram? Can't you understand this or don't you want to understand this?,” a viewer noted.

"How could a normally functioning brain believe that HYBE doesn’t know about Nuna V’s existence, or Taehyung doesn’t know who she is after over a decade? If she were truly a sasaeng, why hasn’t the company taken any action? And why does he use her gifts and photos?” another fan added.

BTS Taehyung’s CELINE Spring Summer appearance

BTS’ V attended the CELINE Printemps 2026 fashion show wearing a gray blazer featuring red and black embroidered patterns. His outfit was paired with matching trousers and layered gold necklaces.

During the affair, the BTS member met Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and co-chair of the Met Gala. Wintour personally extended an invitation to him to attend a Hollywood occasion. In their brief exchange, she said,

“Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October.”

The Hollywood event is most likely the fourth edition of Vogue World, landing in L.A. later this year.

In related news, BTS’ V ranked third on the list of the top 1000 global influencers, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is the highest-ranking entertainment figure, with Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

