"Sold out king" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope's 'The Beatles' shirt from his Saitama concert rehearsal reportedly sells out in all sizes in under 20 minutes

On April 22, 2025, an X account, @TheePopCore, reported that the Beatles shirt worn by BTS's j-hope during the Hope on the World concert rehearsals in Saitama, Japan, sold out within twenty minutes.

The shirt was from a brand called Human Made and featured the members' names on the back. The website also shows that the t-shirt is sold out in all sizes. The Beatles t-shirt was spotted by fans in the reel uploaded by BTS's official YouTube channel, Bangtan TV, where j-hope is seen wearing the shirt and rehearsing.

The BTS rapper is currently touring for the Hope on the Stage Concert. His concert in Saitama took place on April 19 and 20, 2025.

He also became the first Korean soloist to have three major Japanese newspapers, i.e., Sports Hochi, Daily Sports, and Nikkan Sports, publish special editions to commemorate the Hope on the Stage concert in Saitama, as reported by MBC Entertainment on April 21, 2024.

The concert drew interest from the fans, who rushed to convenience stores near Saitama Super Arena to buy tickets. The concert sold out all the tickets as soon as it went on sale, as reported by the same publication.

Fans rushed online to share their thoughts about j-hope selling out "The Beatles" t-shirt. One fan referred to the BTS member as the "sold out" king.

"Sold out king," commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan stated that it proves the More singer's impact and popularity, whereas another complained about how ARMYs say they are broke but sell out stuff like this.

"proving his immense impact and popularity." Exactly," remarked another fan.

"Army's be crying about how broke they are.... but look at what they did again.... I'm the real broke here.... I don't have any official merchandise. let alone their endorsements...," reacted another fan on X.

"Of course it did. As expected: BTS," said a fan.

More reaction flowed on X, where one fan recalled j-hope singing Hey Jude on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, while another called it a "classic."

"I know you're all looking at the hips/wondering why THIS t shirt, but all I can think of is the group on that TV show, saying, yes, they love the Beatles! So what's their favourite Beatles song? Slight confusion until #jhope stands up and confidently leads them into Hey Jude...," wrote another fan.

"all u oomfs failed me why nobody told me hobi wears The Beatles tshirt WHAT THE HELL I DIDNT KNOW THIS HAPPENS," exclaimed another fan.

"John, Paul, George & Ringo of The Beatles … Jhope wearing it. This is a classic!" added another fan.

More about j-hope Hope on the Stage World Tour

Hope on the Stage is j-hope's first solo concert tour in support of his debut studio album, Jack in the Box, and EP, Hope on the Street.

The concert tour spanned major cities in North America before venturing to Asia. It kicked off at Seoul's KSPO Dome with three shows and then moved to the US for ten shows, including two shows in Mexico. j-hope became the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show with two nights at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The world tour then continued in Asia and covered the Philippines and Japan and then headed to Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, and Taiwan before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

Remaining dates for j-hope's Hope on the Stage World Tour

April 26 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 31 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

In other news, j-hope is all set to headline the Lollapalooza music festival on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

