“Sunshine... you deserve this” – Fans celebrate as BTS’ j-hope bags first Melon ‘Weekly Top Artist’ trophy for ‘Sweet Dreams’

On April 7, 2025, X account @mhereonlyforbts posted that BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams has won the Melon Weekly Popularity Award for the first week of April. The award includes a physical trophy.

The track was released as part of j-hope's solo music projects. It features American artist Miguel and blends K-pop and R&B elements. The award is given by Melon, South Korea’s largest music streaming platform. Fans are now reacting over the achievement with, one X user commenting:

"Aww congratulations my sunshine ... you deserve this .."

Melon tracks song rankings using streaming numbers, downloads, and user engagement. Its charts are seen as highly influential in South Korea’s music industry.

The Weekly Popularity Award is based on user votes and chart performance. It reflects the song’s activity and reach during that specific week. This marks the first time Sweet Dreams has won this particular award.

"J-hope is definitely scoring big with those sweet dreams keep it going," a fan remarked.

"For some reason, it's the Melon updates which always get me. I think it's because rapline tracks haven't been charting there as well as we'd like, and I'm sure it must mean a lot to Hobi doing well in his home country," a user mentioned.

"Whatte wonderful thing to have happened today! May he win more 🙏 Bring out the champagne 🍾 ," a person shared.

"So happy for you Hobi, you deserve it and more💜," a netizen said.

"More than deserved 💜," a viewer noted.

BTS' j-hope ties with Jungkook, each having seven Billboard Hot 100 hits

BTS' j-hope has entered the Billboard Hot 100 again. His latest digital single, Mona Lisa, debuted at No. 65 this week. This is his seventh solo entry on the chart. With this, the K-pop idol now ties with fellow BTS member Jungkook as the most-charted K-pop soloist on the Hot 100.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, j-hope was asked about sharing the record with Jungkook. To this, the 31-year-old said that it’s an honor to have that many songs on the chart.

“It’s such an honor to have so many of my songs on the chart, and I’m incredibly grateful in so many ways. I’ve come to realize how many people are loving and connecting with my music, and at the same time, that pushes me to think about what kind of music I should create next as an artist," j-hope stated.

Hobi first appeared on the Hot 100 in 2019, when his single Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G reached No. 81. In 2022, two tracks from his solo album, Jack in the Box, also charted. More hit No. 82, while Arson followed at No. 96.

In 2023, he returned to the chart with On the Street, a collaboration with J. Cole. It debuted at No. 60. In 2024, the South Korean artist charted three singles back-to-back. LV Bag, featuring Pharrell Williams, entered at No. 83. Sweet Dreams with Miguel followed, debuting at No. 66. Now, Mona Lisa sits at No. 65.

On April 6, 2025, BTS' j-hope held his final solo concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 43,000 fans attended the event. The rapper performed a complete set and returned for an encore.

During that, he paused to speak directly to fans, calling his fans the "best." His message led to strong reactions on social media, with fans sharing clips and posts from the night.

