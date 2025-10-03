  • home icon
  "Sweetest thing a group could ever do" - Fans touched as P1Harmony host a Toronto park meetup after border outage postpones concert

"Sweetest thing a group could ever do" - Fans touched as P1Harmony host a Toronto park meetup after border outage postpones concert

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 03, 2025 17:25 GMT
P1Harmony host a Toronto park meetup (Images via X/@P1H_official)
P1Harmony host a Toronto park meetup (Images via X/@P1H_official)

P1Harmony fans in Toronto experienced a rollercoaster of emotions this week after the group’s P1ustage H: MOST WANTED tour stop faced an unexpected disruption. On October 1, 2025, the concert at Coca-Cola Coliseum was postponed at the last minute due to a Canada-U.S. border system outage. It delayed the group’s entry into the country.

While such cancellations often leave fans disappointed, P1Harmony handled the situation in the most heartwarming way possible. Instead of retreating from the setback, the six-member boy band surprised fans with an Instagram Live announcement.

They revealed that they would meet everyone at Trinity Bellwoods Park. According to CBC, the boy band's leader, Keeho said on the livestream:

"We know there's a lot of people who came to Toronto today from very far away. People who called off jobs [and] made a lot of sacrifices to make sure that they come to the show today. We wanted to do a little surprise."
Hours later, hundreds of P1eces (the group's fanbase) arrived at the park. There, the group casually greeted them, laughed, danced, and performed snippets of their songs. What could have been a disappointing night turned into a memory that many fans called once-in-a-lifetime.

Clips from the fanmeet quickly spread across social media, showing the idols spending unfiltered time with their fans. They praised the members’ sincerity and called it one of the “sweetest gestures” they had ever seen from an artist. An X user, @ynkiho, wrote:

"waking up to see the piwons going extra mile and deciding to have a suprise meet-up with toronto p1eces bcs of the cancelled show and performing instead for them out in the open at the park is probably the sweetest thing a group could ever do to their fans. i love p1harmony sm."
The reactions online were overwhelmingly emotional. Fans mentioned how unusual it was for K-pop groups to hold such impromptu gatherings. For Toronto fans, especially, the unexpected meet-up softened the blow of the concert delay.

Fans wrote about feeling grateful for the group’s thoughtfulness. They also remarked how P1Harmony turned an unfortunate situation into a cherished memory. Many said it reflected the group’s genuine love for their fandom.

P1Harmony’s Toronto postponement, label statement, and ongoing world tour

FNC Entertainment, the group’s agency, confirmed in a Weverse statement that the Toronto show was “unavoidably postponed” due to a customs system outage at the border. In their statement, they reassured fans that all tickets and VIP packages remain valid for the rescheduled date of October 7, 2025, at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

During the impromptu Trinity Bellwoods gathering, P1Harmony performed bits of their tracks EX and Duh!, as per CBC. They also invited fans to join in on dance challenges. Leader Keeho, who grew up in Markham, Ontario, took particular pride in hosting the surprise meet-up in his hometown.

P1Harmony performs at Oakland Arena (Image via Getty)
P1Harmony performs at Oakland Arena (Image via Getty)

The Toronto stop is part of P1Harmony’s ongoing P1ustage H: MOST WANTED world tour. It kicked off in Seoul this August. The group is scheduled to continue performing in major cities, including Fort Worth, Duluth, Chicago, Inglewood, Oakland, and Monterrey.

Their recent comeback, Duh!, has been one of their most commercially successful releases to date. It topped charts in South Korea, driving record-breaking sales figures.

Since their debut in 2020, the group has earned praise for their bond with their fans, known as P1ece. Their decision to connect directly with supporters in Toronto, even when faced with an unexpected border issue, is already being cited as a defining moment of this tour.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Riya Peter
