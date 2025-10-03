"Sweetest thing a group could ever do" - Fans touched as P1Harmony host a Toronto park meetup after border outage postpones concert

P1Harmony fans in Toronto experienced a rollercoaster of emotions this week after the group’s P1ustage H: MOST WANTED tour stop faced an unexpected disruption. On October 1, 2025, the concert at Coca-Cola Coliseum was postponed at the last minute due to a Canada-U.S. border system outage. It delayed the group’s entry into the country.While such cancellations often leave fans disappointed, P1Harmony handled the situation in the most heartwarming way possible. Instead of retreating from the setback, the six-member boy band surprised fans with an Instagram Live announcement.They revealed that they would meet everyone at Trinity Bellwoods Park. According to CBC, the boy band's leader, Keeho said on the livestream:&quot;We know there's a lot of people who came to Toronto today from very far away. People who called off jobs [and] made a lot of sacrifices to make sure that they come to the show today. We wanted to do a little surprise.&quot;Hours later, hundreds of P1eces (the group's fanbase) arrived at the park. There, the group casually greeted them, laughed, danced, and performed snippets of their songs. What could have been a disappointing night turned into a memory that many fans called once-in-a-lifetime.Clips from the fanmeet quickly spread across social media, showing the idols spending unfiltered time with their fans. They praised the members’ sincerity and called it one of the “sweetest gestures” they had ever seen from an artist. An X user, @ynkiho, wrote:&quot;waking up to see the piwons going extra mile and deciding to have a suprise meet-up with toronto p1eces bcs of the cancelled show and performing instead for them out in the open at the park is probably the sweetest thing a group could ever do to their fans. i love p1harmony sm.&quot;the sugar on keeho's tongue @ynkihoLINKwaking up to see the piwons going extra mile and deciding to have a suprise meet-up with toronto p1eces bcs of the cancelled show and performing instead for them out in the open at the park is probably the sweetest thing a group could ever do to their fans. i love p1harmony sm.The reactions online were overwhelmingly emotional. Fans mentioned how unusual it was for K-pop groups to hold such impromptu gatherings. For Toronto fans, especially, the unexpected meet-up softened the blow of the concert delay.jiung .ᐟ (sandra's EX bf) 🕹️ @horanghipowerLINKthey didn’t have to do this but instead of ignoring it and just postponing the date, they went and actually met fans at the park. this is so rare to see and it just shows how genuine p1harmony’s love for p1ece is and how grounded they are. we love you so much!!잔 🩷 @haebaragityLINKnow this is how you know how much a group genuinely treasures their fans. piwon i hope you’ll never change 🩷jordan⁷ @mafukkyuLINKthis is making me cry they are such good humans to go to this meetup and dance and everyone is so respectful 😭Fans wrote about feeling grateful for the group’s thoughtfulness. They also remarked how P1Harmony turned an unfortunate situation into a cherished memory. Many said it reflected the group’s genuine love for their fandom.izzah is NOT OK ✰ @bleachmyIifeLINKthis is just v wholesome of p1 to do this for their fans. literally just proves the love for them설⁺¹🕹️🤍 @byeollrangiLINKthat's one of the most thoughtful thing i saw an idol group do in a while and i love them so deeply 🥹Kat 🎮 (p1ekatchu)🦆 @katepulkrabLINKthis is how it should be that's what being a fan is about that's family that's happinessP1Harmony’s Toronto postponement, label statement, and ongoing world tourFNC Entertainment, the group’s agency, confirmed in a Weverse statement that the Toronto show was “unavoidably postponed” due to a customs system outage at the border. In their statement, they reassured fans that all tickets and VIP packages remain valid for the rescheduled date of October 7, 2025, at Coca-Cola Coliseum.During the impromptu Trinity Bellwoods gathering, P1Harmony performed bits of their tracks EX and Duh!, as per CBC. They also invited fans to join in on dance challenges. Leader Keeho, who grew up in Markham, Ontario, took particular pride in hosting the surprise meet-up in his hometown.P1Harmony performs at Oakland Arena (Image via Getty)The Toronto stop is part of P1Harmony’s ongoing P1ustage H: MOST WANTED world tour. It kicked off in Seoul this August. The group is scheduled to continue performing in major cities, including Fort Worth, Duluth, Chicago, Inglewood, Oakland, and Monterrey.Their recent comeback, Duh!, has been one of their most commercially successful releases to date. It topped charts in South Korea, driving record-breaking sales figures.Since their debut in 2020, the group has earned praise for their bond with their fans, known as P1ece. Their decision to connect directly with supporters in Toronto, even when faced with an unexpected border issue, is already being cited as a defining moment of this tour.