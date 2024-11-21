"That outfit SCREAMS Jin" - Fans react to the BTS member’s outfits from his appearance on ‘The Jimmy Fallon Show’

BTS’ Jin made his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 20, 2024, dazzling the live audience and fans watching at home. His charm and stage presence left a lasting impression, but it wasn’t just his charisma that caught everyone’s attention—his outfits also stole the spotlight.

Jin showcased two distinct looks during the night—one for his interview segment and another for his live performance. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how the outfits suited his personality and style. The fandom, known for its sharp eye for detail, widely praised both ensembles, with many commenting on how effortlessly he carried them.

The overall reception on social media was filled with admiration, with posts by fans celebrating his fashion choices and successful solo appearance. Highlighting how well the attire reflected his signature elegance and aura, one fan posted,

“The outfit SCREAMS Jin.”

Other comments said,

“He has chosen the best outfit there. Our bright shiny star,” a fan said.

“His outfit justified and lived upto the name Rockstar,” another fan said.

“Jin looked so freaking good at Jimmy fallon!!! the outfit!???” A fan exclaimed.

“His fashion sense is unique and stylish. He always looks put-together.” A fan claimed.

Several other fans also said the outfit fits the “rock vibe” of the performance,

“How blessed I’m to listen to him serenade in that dazzling tasseled outfit, The rock vibe and the stable voice belted during a perfect live performance on US TV debut,” a fan wrote.

“He SLAYED this outfit!!” A fan expressed.

“I’m obsessed with him in this outfit,” a fan claimed.

“Phenomenal fantastic superior outfit choice,” another wrote.

BTS’ Jin bedazzles fans with two different outfits

BTS’ Jin gave fans memorable moments to treasure during his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His visit came shortly after the release of his debut solo album, Happy, which dropped on November 15, 2024. The night was filled with laughter, lighthearted fun, and performances as he showcased his humor and charisma.

Jin’s interactions with host Jimmy Fallon had fans laughing as he brought his playful personality to the stage. A standout moment was when he taught Jimmy his signature Super Tuna dance, bringing even more joy to the ARMY fans watching. The fashion choices of the night were equally noteworthy, as the star donned two distinct and striking outfits that left fans in awe.

For his welcoming interview segment, the BTS star wore a stylish black jacket with chain detailing layered over a white T-shirt featuring a quirky print of a dog with text and stickers. He accessorized the jacket with badges on the collar, adding a playful touch to the ensemble. To complete the look, he paired grey-washed jeans with black patches and white canvas sneakers. The outfit showcased a laid-back yet edgy style.

During his live performance of Running Wild, the lead track from Happy, Jin took the stage in a bold and vibrant green ensemble by Gucci. The jacket, part of the brand’s “De Sarno’s 2025 Spring Summer Menswear Collection,” was adorned with beaded fringes. He wore a white graphic T-shirt underneath, pairing it with layered silver chains and sleek black trousers. Even his mic and earphones were color-coordinated in green, completing the look.

Fans quickly connected the dots, realizing that the green mic he carried matched his earlier Happy special stage appearance. The attention to detail didn’t go unnoticed and added to the excitement surrounding his performance.

This isn’t the first time the singer’s outfits have grabbed attention. During the Happy special stage, he delighted fans by wearing an inflatable alien costume, a green alien figure holding a smaller human in a black-and-blue outfit. The playful outfit went viral, adding to his reputation for having a quirky sense of humor.

Jin’s continuous schedules following the album’s release have delighted fans, with each appearance offering something unique. Whether it’s his comedic antics or fashion sense, the BTS member continues to captivate fans.

