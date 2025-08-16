The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies - Where is Lee Joon now? Sampoong Department Store collapse case explained

South Korea’s 1995 Sampoong Department Store collapse tragedy and the man behind it, Lee Joon, were one of four horrific incidents documented in the latest Netflix release. The infamous catastrophic tragedy was discussed in The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies. The eight-episode series was released on August 15, 2025.Netflix released the live footage of the collapse, some of it previously unseen, alongside interviews and more, which claimed over 500 lives. At the center of the disaster was Lee Joon. He was the former chairman of the Sampoong Group. His illegal design changes and negligence were later found to be a direct cause of the collapse.The accused served seven and a half years in prison for criminal negligence. He was later released in 2003. He passed away in October that same year at the age of 81 due to complications from diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease. Lee Joon changed the building plan illegally (Representative image via Unsplash)His son, Lee Han-sang, was also convicted alongside him on charges of accidental homicide and corruption. He later worked as an evangelist in Mongolia after completing his prison term.The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies: Full case of Lee Joon explainedThe Sampoong Department Store was located in Seoul’s Seocho District. It opened in 1990 and quickly became a popular shopping destination. It was originally designed as a four-story office complex. However, it was altered mid-construction by Lee Joon to function as a five-story retail building.These unauthorized changes included removing support columns to install escalators and adding a fifth floor for restaurants. All these modifications proceeded ahead despite repeated warnings from engineers about the structural risks.The final blow came in 1993 when heavy air-conditioning units, each weighing around 15 tons, were dragged across the roof instead of being lifted by crane. This caused significant cracking in the structure, particularly around column 5E in the south wing.By April 1995, visible cracks had appeared on the fifth floor. Yet, Lee Joon's management continued operations. On June 29, 1995, after hours of worsening structural sounds, the roof gave way. In less than 20 seconds, much of the south wing collapsed into the basement. It reportedly trapped around 1,500 people.The collapse killed around 502 people and injured 937 others. Rescue operations lasted more than two weeks, and some survivors were pulled from the rubble after 12 and even 17 days. The disaster caused damages estimated at ₩270 billion (about USD 206 million) and deeply scarred the nation’s collective memory.The department store collapsed due to negligence (Representative image via Unsplash)After investigations, several individuals were found guilty:Lee Joon: Chairman of Sampoong Group, convicted of criminal negligence. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.Lee Han-sang: Son of Lee Joon, who was the CEO at the time. He was convicted of accidental homicide and corruption and sentenced to seven years.Hwang Chol-min: Former district chief. He received 10 years for accepting bribes.Lee Chung-woo: City official. He was sentenced to 3 years for bribery.Several other executives and officials also received prison terms.The Sampoong collapse triggered sweeping reforms in South Korea’s building safety regulations and stricter enforcement of construction codes. The Sampoong collapse triggered sweeping reforms in South Korea's building safety regulations and stricter enforcement of construction codes. Many unsafe buildings in Seoul were condemned and demolished.For the victims' families, the company eventually paid out ₩375.8 billion (about USD 300 million) in compensation. However, many survivors and relatives continue to suffer lasting emotional trauma.Today, a modern complex stands on the former site of the Sampoong Department Store. However, for many Koreans, the tragedy remains a symbol of poor oversight and negligence, and of the heavy human cost of cutting corners in construction.More about The Echos Of Survivor: Inside Korea's Tragedies It is known not only for its scale but also for how preventable it was. The Netflix series captured the events of that day and the lasting trauma, legal battles, and societal changes sparked by the tragedy.This new season is a follow-up to the 2023 hit In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, continuing its survivor-centered storytelling approach. Alongside the Sampoong tragedy, the series also examines the JMS cult led by Jung Myung-seok, the Brothers’ Home abuse scandal, and the Chijon Family serial murders.Director Jo Seong-hyeon returns with rare archival footage, personal interviews, and survivor testimonies to shed light on the human cost of these events and the fight for justice that followed.Interested viewers can stream all eight episodes of The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies on Netflix. The documentary also covers the JMS cult, Brothers’ Home, Chijon Family murders, alongside the Sampoong collapse.