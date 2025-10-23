The Game Caterers X JYP episode 1: Games, winners, highlights, eliminations, and more

On Thursday, October 23, the first episode of The Game Caterers X JYP was released in four parts through Channel Full Moon's official YouTube channel, @15ya_egg. The program invited several members, trainees, and also the founder members of JYP Entertainment to take part in a series of games and events, and the winning group will receive a special cash prize of 100 million KRW. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's the list of all the 40 participants who joined The Game Caterers X JYP:JYP Entertainment's founder Park Jin-young 2PM: Jun.K, Nichkhun, and WooyoungDAY6: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and DowoonTWICE: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and DahyunStray Kids: Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, and I.NITZY: Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and YunaXdinary Heroes: Gun-il, O.de, Jun Han, and JooyeonNMIXX: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, and JiwooNiziU: Mako, Rima, Miihi, and NinaNEXZ: Yu, Tomoya, Haru, and So GeonKickFlip: Kyehoon, Donghwa, Minje, and KeijuThe first episode was released in four parts through the Channel Full Moon YouTube channel. The complete event of The Game Caterers X JYP will hold two episodes, and the next episode is scheduled to be released on October 29, 10:30 PM KST. The following article will unveil more about the games, winners, and other highlights of The Game Caterers X JYP's first episode.All you need to know about the first episode of The Game Caterers X JYPAs The Game Caterers X JYP's first episode kicked off, the eleven JYP groups made a grand yet chaotic entrance with each of their group songs playing in the background. From TWICE's cheerful and jumpy entry to Stray Kids playfully carrying their maknae, I.N., into the playground, the show was already filling the air with laughter. Following the introduction of all the players, Park Jin-young and JYP's youngest member, K from KickFlip, read the oath to all the scout members. The first game was a balance game where the members of each group were expected to balance themselves on a sheet of paper. After every round where a group gets eliminated, the paper is folded in half.As the game neared its end, most of the groups were eliminated as they couldn't balance themselves together. Therefore, the last standing group, TWICE, won the round as they closely stuck to one another. Following this, all 40 participants gathered to play a series of games to win their dinner. There were a total of three rounds, and only two rounds were revealed in the first episode.The first round was a character guessing game where all ten participants had to guess characters that were shown in front of them through a rapid-fire round. If one of the members fails to do so or guesses the character incorrectly, a part of their food will be reduced. The first character guessing game for the drinks, and the participants won with very little damage.The second round was the four-syllable game, where the host, Na PD, would spell out the first two syllables and the participants had to add two more syllables to create a meaningful word or phrase. Several hilarious moments came out during this section, such as when Bang Chan playfully fought with Na PD for stating Chang-bin's answer as incorrect.When Na PD gave the two syllables, &quot;SEU&quot; and &quot;TAE&quot;, Chang-bin added two more syllables and answered, Stray. However, Na PD didn't accept the answer since he was looking for the word, Steak, as the answer. Regardless, fans found Bang Chan's bickering with Na PD quite hilarious. Additionally, many fans also loved how all the JYP idols were constantly supporting and helping each other to win the games. The playful chemistry and the chaotic energy between the JYP idols soon became the talk of the town. According to The Game Caterers X JYP's next episode preview, the participants will be playing more games like Random Dance Play, and more.