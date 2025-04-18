“The impact”- Fans in awe as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reportedly causes a sell-out with Shumon keychain, Alo Yoga, and Godiva X Amortage collab

On April 18, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo caused a stir among fans by reportedly selling out Shumon key chains, Alo Yoga's Pink Quartz collections, and Godiva X ARMORTAGE edition chocolates.

On the same day, the BLACKPINK member's label BLISOO launched Shumon keychains at 2 pm KST. For the unversed, Shumon is a character she created in 2022 as a Twitter Hashflag. Within a few hours, X was filled with fan posts stating that Shumon keychains were out of stock. Whether or not they get restocked remains to be seen.

Similarly, on April 17, 2025, Godiva partnered with Jisoo for a limited edition chocolate collection released in conjunction with her latest solo album, AMORTAGE, as reported by TenAsia. However, that collection also sold out, according to posts by fans circulating on X.

On the same day, ALO posted the singer's pictorial with the latest Pink Quartz collection on their socials. As soon as the pictures dropped, fans reportedly rushed to buy the new collection, causing it to sell out completely, as per the posts on X.

Fans rushed to social media platforms to express their surprise and excitement at the Flower vocalist's selling power. One fan noted her impact and called her "that girl."

"The impact! She's that girl" commented a fan on X.

Similar comments continued on X. One fan remarked that others could not "relate" to her selling power, whereas another fan noted the singer's "impact."

"JISOO literally sold out Alo skirt and GODIVA! Other's can't relate!" exclaimed another fan.

"Oh her impact is INSANE it just dropped and everything is sold out," remarked another fan.

"Jisoo selling out icecream (godiva), clothes (alo) and now keychains (shumon) ajdhkfhkg kim jisoo your selling power is INSANE," commented another fan.

More fans reacted to the selling out of various products, with one remarking that the idol could sell out everything, while another referred to her as the "sold out queen."

"Jisoo really sold out dust and no one bats an eye, just another friday," said another fan.

"Sooyas are insane. Ya’ll sold out Jisoo’s Shumon keychain before her Dior event," added another fan.

"Sold out queen," wrote another fan on X.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and her latest album ARMORTAGE

The Your Love singer is a member of BLACKPINK and debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. She also pursued acting, making her debut with a cameo in The Producers. She played her first leading role in the JTBC series Snowdrop, which premiered in 2021.

In 2023, she released her debut single album, Me, which broke records and sold over a million copies. Its lead single, Flower achieved global success, peaking at No.2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Circle Digital Chart.

ARMORTAGE is her debut EP, released on February 14, 2025. This album marks her first solo work after departing from YG Entertainment in 2023. ARMORTAGE was released through the singer's own label, BLISOO, and Warner Records. The four-track bubblegum pop record explores different stages of love.

Its lead single, Earthquake was released along with the EP. It achieved with significant chart success by debuting at No.1 on the US Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. It also reached the top 50 on the Billboard Global 200 and South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

To promote the EP, the BLACKPINK member held the fan meet, Soo in Love in Seoul and embarked on the Lights, Love, Action! fanmeet tour across Asia.

In other news, the Earthquake singer is all set to appear alongside Seo In-guk in Netflix's upcoming series, Boyfriend on Demand.

