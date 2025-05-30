The Labubu Dolls: How BLACKPINK Lisa's influence turned this Pop Mart figure into a global obsession

Popular fashion magazines such as Teen Vogue and Vogue Italia have recently credited BLACKPINK's Lisa for her influence in bringing global attention to Pop Mart's Labubu Dolls.

As reported by Teen Vogue on May 23, 2025, the craze for the Labubu dolls began in Asia before becoming a worldwide sensation. BLACKPINK's Lisa sparked the "first wave of fame" when she was seen with a Labubu dressed like a farmer on her bag last year.

She expressed her affection for the plush toy in a recent interview with the same publication, where her White Lotus co-star, Tayme Thapthimthong, commented:

"You made that blow up.”

For those unversed, Labubu is a character from The Monsters, a series created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Although Kasing Lung was born in Hong Kong, he was raised in the Netherlands. He launched the Monster Universe in 2015, drawing inspiration from Nordic fairy tales to model his characters after fairies, monsters, and elves.

Labubu dolls are known for their pointed ears, fur, and serrated teeth. They are described as helpful and kind-hearted, though they often cause trouble unintentionally.

More about Labubu Dolls and Lisa's contribution to its surge in popularity

According to an article in GQ published on April 30, 2025, Kasing Lung collaborated with the Chinese toy giant Pop Mart, which brought the character to life. The character had already gained a following among toy collectors and streetwear fans across Asia.

It was Lisa's Instagram post featuring a Labubu that propelled the toy to new heights of popularity. The keychain charms for the toy were released in October 2023, and the BLACKPINK member was spotted with charms on her bag and again with a giant replica while hugging in a post. Vogue Italia reported that the post was organic and was not promoted with an advertisement.

According to GQ, Pop Mart reported a staggering 188% increase in earnings, with sales doubling from the previous year.

The Labubu dolls became so popular that they exploded on resale sites such as StockX. Some people were spending nearly four figures to get hold of one Labubu, while others even got tattoos of the dolls.

Kevin Zhang, the head of strategic partnerships at Pop Mart International, also credited Lisa for the astronomical rise in Labubu's popularity. In a statement reported by Vogue Italia, he said:

"The rise of the Labubu plush toy was mainly due to an organic post by Lisa from Black Pink earlier this year. It initially turned into an online meme, followed by a buying frenzy in Thailand, where many local celebrities and KOLs [were hunting] for the collection."

He further explained that after it was popularized among the elites in Thailand, it went on to become a trend in Southeast Asia before reaching the Western world. He added:

It then spread to other well-known figures, including Thai royals. This trend then started to expand in the Southeast Asia region, eventually going viral and reaching the West as well.

Lisa also spoke about Labubu in a recent Variety interview published on May 3, 2025, stating that she can't stop talking about them and how hard it is to get them now.

"I can’t stop talking about Labubus. I’ve been going crazy for them for almost a year, but now I can’t really get new Labubus. They’re really hard to find. I’m kind of sad."

In the interview with Variety, Lisa did not deny the possibility of collaborating with the brand and coming out with "Lisa Labubu." She remarked that the collaboration would "blow up the internet."

