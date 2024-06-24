"The prettiest kpop idol"- Fans swoon over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look for Dior Paris Fashion Week show

On June 24, 2024, BLACKPINK Jisoo graced the Dior Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. The idol flaunted her fashion statement and visuals in an embroidered Dior Cruise 2025 outfit by Italian fashion designer and Maison's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The Dior global ambassador donned a puffed hem short dress inspired by Scotland's rich heritage and fashion industry. She styled it with black colored knee-high leather boots and complemented her look with a statement leather purse from the Maison.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's latest look from the Dior Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show went viral on social media, and BLINKs could not stop gushing. Subsequently, an X user referred to her as the prettiest K-Pop idol and tweeted:

"The prettiest kpop idol for a reason."

Netizens could not stop swooning over BLACKPINK member's latest look at the fashion event, showering her with praise.

"JISOO IS SO F*KING GODDESS LIKE GUYS LOOK AT HER. THE HAIRSTYLE AND THE OUTFIT ARE BOTH PERFECT I LOVE IT SO MUCH."- A fan reacted.

"GOD SHE LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL! Omygosh this might be my favorite look."- A fan tweeted.

"#JISOO looked stunning!! Her hair, outfit and makeup were perfection!"- A fan mentioned.

Some fans stated that the idol's elegance shines like a full moon, while others referred to her Medieval age princess.

"Jisoo's elegance shines like a full moon in a tranquil night, illuminating the darkness with its gentle light."- A user commented.

"Princess in shining amour. Jisoo looks like princess same time she looks middle age knight."- A user shared.

"Now give her sword and her dragon to this beautiful Medieval Princess."- A user mentioned.

Many also agreed that the idol was indeed the 'Dior Princess,' complimenting the female singer as the only Princess of the Maison.

"@Dior WASN'T LYING WHEN THEY SAID #JISOO IS THEIR PRINCESS JUST LOOK HOW BEAUTIFUL SHE IS."- A user reacted.

"The amount of body guards plus mathilde escorting her, the Dior princess indeed."- A fan shared.

"All eyes on dior's princess, kim jisoo!" Added another fan.

More about BLACKPINK Jisoo's appearance at the Dior Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show

The BLACKPINK member was spotted with many prominent personalities at the Dior Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2024-2025 fashion show, including the Maison's CEO Delphine Arnault, Jennifer Lopez, former CEO of Christian Dior SE Antoine Arnault, Louis Vuitton's watch director Jean Arnault, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and his wife, Hélène Mercier-Arnault. She was spotted seated in the front row between the said personalities during the show.

The French multinational luxury fashion house also shared a post to welcome the arrival of the female idol at the prestigious show through their social media handle X and captioned the post as:

"Highly-anticipated arrival. Dior global ambassador JISOO is seen at this afternoon's #DiorCouture Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 show on.dior.com/couture-aw24-25 in Paris, sparkling in a #DiorCruise 2025 look by Maria Grazia Chiuri. #StarsinDior."

Multiple videos circulated on social media from the fashion event showcasing the female idol accompanied by Mathilde Favier. She held the idol's hands and guided the way through the crowd. The singer was photographed with the creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and Yuna Kim, a South Korean figure skater and Dior ambassador.

The BLACKPINK member also re-posted Dior's Instagram post welcoming her at the Dior Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2024-2025 fashion show on her story. She also uploaded a video from the show and captioned her Instagram story:

"Amazing show."

BLACKPINK member Instagram story (Image via X/@Blackpi69852527)

In recent news, the female idol visited the launch of the Miss Dior Exhibition's Stories of a Miss, held at the Roppongi Museum in Tokyo on June 12, 2024. She was recently crowned as the first K-idol of 2024 to be listed under Adweek's The Creative 100 2024 list, where the weekly American advertising trade publication wrote the following words in her praise and stated on their official website:

"After taking the world by storm as a member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, Jisoo's solo career is also blossoming. Her solo debut single, Flower, from her debut single album Me, hit No.2 on Billboard's Global 200. Earlier this year, she founded her label, Blissoo."

The BLACKPINK member has recently established her label, Blissoo, through which she would release and promote her individual endeavors.