6 Korean female artists with a high number of active endorsements: Lee Hyo-ri, Jisoo, & more

Korean female artists are making significant strides, not only in the entertainment industry but also in terms of brand endorsements, becoming influential figures in the advertising world. Notable figures include Lee Hyo-ri, Go Yoon Jung, Go Min Si, IU, Jisoo, and Bae Suzy.

Some of the Korean female artists with active brand endorsements:

1) Lee Hyo-ri

Lee Hyo-ri at the 'Infinite Loop' Hosted By Calvin Klein (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Lee Hyo-ri, a prominent figure in the K-pop industry with several active endorsements, debuted in 1998 with girl group Fin. K.L. This idol has contributed to big hits like To My Boyfriend, Eternal Love, Now, etc.

Trending

By 2006, she had become the highest-paid female K-pop singer, significantly boosting her income through advertising and endorsement deals with major companies like Samsung and the Korean soju brand Chum-Churum.

She currently has thirteen brand endorsements, including:

LotteON

Veganerary

Reebok Korea

Lotte Rent-a-Car MyCar

BB Lab

d'Alba

Pulmuone Earth Diet

Hurom

Speak

Jung Saem Mool

GUESS

LG DIOS Objet Collection Dishwasher

Ilpoom Jinro

Read more: High School Return of a Gangster episode 3 & 4 recap: Did Kim Deuk-phal get his revenge on Song Yi-heon's bully Jae-min?

2) Go Yoon Jung

Initially a model for brands like Nike, Giorgio Armani, and Ritz Crackers, Go Yoon Jung continues to endorse luxury brands such as Dior and Boucheron. Later, this Korean female artist transitioned seamlessly into acting.

Apart from her roles in Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, she has appeared on magazine covers of Elle, Vogue, etc, enduring her modeling career.

Her active brand endorsements include:

Marithé François Girbaud

RYO Rootgen

PENSHOPPE

Carrot General Insurance

LENSME

Discovery Expedition

MAI OHW MAI

Puradak Chicken

VODANA

Goodal

Q-One Sangkwaehwan

NH Nonghyup Bank / NH Nonghyup Card

Chanel Beauty

Read more: Disney+ Crash episode 7 & 8 recap: Was Chae-man's mysterious connection with Lieutenant Yeon-ho's past revealed?

3) Go Min Si

Go Min Si, known for her roles in TV series and films like The Witch and Smugglers, has been marked as one of the highest collaborators among Korean female artists in 2024. Recently, she became the first brand ambassador for the fashion brand Vunque.

She made her small screen debut in 2017 with The Sassy Girl, where she had a small guest appearance, named Seon-kyeong. Go Min Si has showcased her acting prowess in TV series like Sweet Home and Mount Jiri. She has posted about her several brand endorsements on her Instagram.

Her collaborative brands are:

vunque

Jennyhouse

Shurink Universe

Molvany

Marythod

Alcon Water Lens

Morning is Back

OATSIDE

Galaxy S24

Welch's

Scholl

Arena

Read more: G-Dragon appointed as a Professor at KAIST in the Department of Mechanical Engineering for the upcoming two years

4) IU

IU at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Lee Ji-Eun, widely known by her stage name IU, has emerged as the K-pop sensation of 2023. According to GQ India, IU has established herself as a versatile powerhouse with a net worth of USD 40 million.

She has excelled as a K-pop artist and has showcased her many talents including, dancing, acting, beat-making, songwriting, and more. Beyond the realm of K-pop, IU holds the esteemed title of 'The Nation's Sweetheart' in South Korea.

She endorses brands like-

J.ESTINA

Gucci

HiteJinro

Kyung Dong Pharmaceutical Gnal-N

BLACKYAK

evezary

New Balance

Pepsi

Woori Bank / Woori Card

Clalen

Estée Lauder

Read more: "The BTS erasure is crazy offending"— ARMYs angered following Simon Cowell's comment on the lack of a successful boy band after One Direction

5) Jisoo

According to the South China Morning Post, Jisoo of Blackpink, another Korean female artist, has achieved a net worth of $20 million through a multifaceted career. Contributing to Blackpink's global success, Jisoo's financial ascent is driven by brand endorsements, investments, and a successful acting career.

Jisoo's diverse portfolio, including brand partnerships and other ventures, has played a pivotal role in building her substantial net worth.

Some of her active brand endorsements are:

Dior Beauty

Dior Fashion

Cartier

Dunst

Self Portrait

Alo

Dyson

Read more: "Felt like my son-in-law was BTS's V" — Jung Young-joo about playing Byeon Woo-seok's Mother-in-law in Lovely Runner

6) Bae Suzy

DIOR Show Prefall 2022 – Photocall (Photo by Myunggu Han/Getty Images for Dior)

Bae Su-ji, popularly known as Bae Suzy, exemplifies a successful transition from music to film. Initially, this Korean female artist gained fame as a member of the girl group Miss A. Later Suzy made her acting debut in the TV series Dream High.

She has since starred in notable projects like Vagabond, Start-Up, and Doona! Suzy is also a top endorser, earning the title of 'CF Queen' for her numerous deals with brands such as Dior, Guess, and Lancôme.

Some of her ongoing brand collaborations are:

K2

Kerasys

Hanmac

Longines

Su:m37

Read more: LLOUD CEO, Lisa shares her first video on TikTok, teasing New music

These brand endorsements highlight the significant influence and versatility of Korean female artists beyond their primary careers in music and acting.

Read more: Lovely Runner's Eclipse: Fans share the first look of the fictional boy band’s physical album