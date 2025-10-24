  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "They didn't deserve the hate"- Fans emotional over LE SSERAFIM's seeming reference to April 2024 Coachella backlash in 'Pearlies'

"They didn't deserve the hate"- Fans emotional over LE SSERAFIM's seeming reference to April 2024 Coachella backlash in 'Pearlies'

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 24, 2025 16:51 GMT
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM's 'Pearlies' lyrics reference (Image via X/@le_sserafim)

On October 24, 2025, LE SSERAFIM released their B-side track Pearlies (My oyster is the world) as part of their latest single album, Spaghetti. It also features BTS’ j-hope on the title track.

Ad

Pearlies immediately caught the attention of fans for its heartfelt lyrics and soothing tone. It served as a striking contrast to the bold vibe of Spaghetti. The lines reflect resilience and appreciation.

The track is co-written by member Huh Yun-jin. It explores the theme of transformation, turning hardship into beauty, just as an oyster forms a pearl. The track’s lyrics include emotional references like

“The storm in April, please stop//Hurt like a b*tch but baby we're alive.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans quickly linked to the group’s difficult experience following their 2024 Coachella debut. At the time, the group faced intense criticism over perceived vocal issues.

It sparked a wave of online backlash that lasted months. The new release seems to acknowledge that storm while focusing on healing and gratitude.

Ad

The song also draws from Yunjin’s personal remarks shared during the group’s 2025 world tour in Incheon. She spoke about wanting to protect the fans who stayed beside them through thick and thin and compared that bond to the slow creation of a pearl.

Pearlies expands on this sentiment, transforming pain into purpose and making FEARNOT (the fandom) the “pearl” at the center of their world.

Fans took to social media to express emotional reactions after hearing the song. An X user, @withbanqtan, wrote,

Ad
"stop oh my god they didn’t deserve the hate at all."
Ad

Many said the lyrics brought back memories of the difficult period following Coachella and praised LE SSERAFIM for turning hate into strength. Several fans described the song as a "letter" to FEARNOT. They noted that LE SSERAFIM didn’t deserve the level of backlash they received last year.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others shared that LE SSERAFIM’s comeback shows how far they’ve come since the hate train, calling Pearlies both healing and empowering.

Ad
Ad
Ad

About the meaning behind Pearlies, the making of LE SSERAFIM’s comeback, & their current activities

Pearlies (My oyster is the world) was co-written by Huh Yun-jin, 444BOY, Maize, and Sofia Kay, with production by 444BOY. The song’s title plays on the proverb, “The world is my oyster,” but flips its meaning. Instead of claiming the world, the group treasures their own “oyster,” symbolizing their fans.

Ad

The track draws inspiration from Yunjin’s reflections during LE SSERAFIM's 2025 world tour. She compared her artistic growth to the formation of a pearl, shaped by friction and time. According to Billboard Philippines' latest interview, Yunjin states,

“[Also], our B-Side track “Pearlies (My oyster is the world)” is a play on the saying “The world is my oyster,” which we also used in the track “The World Is My Oyster” from our debut album.”
Ad
Ad
“The original saying carries an attitude of taking ownership, of conquering something that isn’t mine and making it my own – which felt very fearless and confident, and was a message we wanted to deliver back then. But by flipping the words, we also flip the meaning: within the small oyster I already have, there’s everything I need. For us, that’s FEARNOT. They are our oysters, and therefore our world,” Yunjin continued.
Ad

The single album also includes the energetic eponymous title track Spaghetti (feat. j-hope of BTS). It is a playful, confident number that uses food metaphors and witty wordplay.

In 2025, LE SSERAFIM solidified their position as one of K-pop’s leading girl groups with a successful EASY CRAZY HOT world tour and multiple accolades. It includes the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism commendation. They also became the first K-pop girl group to perform on America’s Got Talent.

Ad

With Pearlies and Spaghetti, LE SSERAFIM has shown both vulnerability and confidence.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications