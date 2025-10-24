"They didn't deserve the hate"- Fans emotional over LE SSERAFIM's seeming reference to April 2024 Coachella backlash in 'Pearlies'

On October 24, 2025, LE SSERAFIM released their B-side track Pearlies (My oyster is the world) as part of their latest single album, Spaghetti. It also features BTS’ j-hope on the title track.Pearlies immediately caught the attention of fans for its heartfelt lyrics and soothing tone. It served as a striking contrast to the bold vibe of Spaghetti. The lines reflect resilience and appreciation.The track is co-written by member Huh Yun-jin. It explores the theme of transformation, turning hardship into beauty, just as an oyster forms a pearl. The track’s lyrics include emotional references like“The storm in April, please stop//Hurt like a b*tch but baby we're alive.”Fans quickly linked to the group’s difficult experience following their 2024 Coachella debut. At the time, the group faced intense criticism over perceived vocal issues.It sparked a wave of online backlash that lasted months. The new release seems to acknowledge that storm while focusing on healing and gratitude.The song also draws from Yunjin’s personal remarks shared during the group’s 2025 world tour in Incheon. She spoke about wanting to protect the fans who stayed beside them through thick and thin and compared that bond to the slow creation of a pearl.Pearlies expands on this sentiment, transforming pain into purpose and making FEARNOT (the fandom) the “pearl” at the center of their world.Fans took to social media to express emotional reactions after hearing the song. An X user, @withbanqtan, wrote,&quot;stop oh my god they didn’t deserve the hate at all.&quot;khaliah⁷ 🍝★ @withbanqtanLINKstop oh my god they didn’t deserve the hate at allMany said the lyrics brought back memories of the difficult period following Coachella and praised LE SSERAFIM for turning hate into strength. Several fans described the song as a &quot;letter&quot; to FEARNOT. They noted that LE SSERAFIM didn’t deserve the level of backlash they received last year.ish is seeing piwon on 11/02 🕹️ @soulscousinLINKok now im sobbing 😭 this was THAT April for me 💔 having to defend them on every app because my new fav group was going through the worst hate train ever… and im still here 🥹 i love them sm my god𝑟𝑖𝑛 🍝 @rin13434OLINKto make it worse for everyone, yunjin is credited as a songwriterlamis @sseralivLINKthe way my tears just started flowing this is a sensitive topic for me😭😭😭⭑༅.*.｡･ﾟmizaﾟ･｡.*.༅⭑ @cherry_jjongieLINKthe way this song was birthed due to yunjin's letter to fearnot and the damn hate train 🥲🥲Others shared that LE SSERAFIM’s comeback shows how far they’ve come since the hate train, calling Pearlies both healing and empowering.Hikari @nabiya0693LINKMay their trials end in full bloom#1 btspoly supporter⁷ 🍝 @si_nm0nt_aeLINK@lpopchartmaster dont stan but im so proud of how far they have come despite everything that happened last yearkatie 🍝 @chaesmartsLINKjust a reminder — april 2024, le sserafim went through one of the worst hate trains in kpop history. they turned off comments for over a year from the d threats. eunchae’s family even had to step in to defend her minor relative. le sserafim won’t forget, and neither will fearnotsAbout the meaning behind Pearlies, the making of LE SSERAFIM’s comeback, &amp; their current activitiesPearlies (My oyster is the world) was co-written by Huh Yun-jin, 444BOY, Maize, and Sofia Kay, with production by 444BOY. The song’s title plays on the proverb, “The world is my oyster,” but flips its meaning. Instead of claiming the world, the group treasures their own “oyster,” symbolizing their fans.The track draws inspiration from Yunjin’s reflections during LE SSERAFIM's 2025 world tour. She compared her artistic growth to the formation of a pearl, shaped by friction and time. According to Billboard Philippines' latest interview, Yunjin states,“[Also], our B-Side track “Pearlies (My oyster is the world)” is a play on the saying “The world is my oyster,” which we also used in the track “The World Is My Oyster” from our debut album.”nat ☆彡 🍝 @yunjinrsLINKyunjin said they flipped the words &amp;amp;amp; meaning of “the world is my oyster” from debut to “my oyster is the world” for pearlies. in the beginning, it was about talking ownership of something that wasn’t theirs but now they realized that everything they need is the small oyster they“The original saying carries an attitude of taking ownership, of conquering something that isn’t mine and making it my own – which felt very fearless and confident, and was a message we wanted to deliver back then. But by flipping the words, we also flip the meaning: within the small oyster I already have, there’s everything I need. For us, that’s FEARNOT. They are our oysters, and therefore our world,” Yunjin continued.The single album also includes the energetic eponymous title track Spaghetti (feat. j-hope of BTS). It is a playful, confident number that uses food metaphors and witty wordplay.In 2025, LE SSERAFIM solidified their position as one of K-pop’s leading girl groups with a successful EASY CRAZY HOT world tour and multiple accolades. It includes the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism commendation. They also became the first K-pop girl group to perform on America’s Got Talent.With Pearlies and Spaghetti, LE SSERAFIM has shown both vulnerability and confidence.