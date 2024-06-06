"This is crazy" — Internet in a frenzy as Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo-seok draws huge airport crowds amid his soaring popularity

South Korean star Byeon Woo-seok is becoming more well-known for his role in the 2024 K-Drama Lovely Runner. On June 6, 2024, people flocked to the Incheon Airport to see the star.

Several posts of Byeon Woo-seok went viral, showing massive crowds of his fans at the airport. One post even showed his fame in 2023 and 2024 next to each other by putting shots of his two airport appearances next to each other. His old video from the airport only showed a few people, but his most recent video from the airport shows Woo-seok attracting many people. Fans believe this is because of his exceptionally outstanding performance in Lovely Runner.

Trending

Besides his fans at the airport, Byeon Woo-seok's online admirers were also thrilled to see the immense crowds of fans that the actor attracted. They flooded the internet with appreciation and love for the actor.

“This is crazy”

Expand Tweet

Many of his fans reacted to the clip. While many seemed emotional about the overwhelming response Byeon Woo-seok received, others felt proud of the actor. Many said that he well deserved this recognition for all the hard work he did.

Emphasizing the vast difference between his fans last year and now, one of his admirers remarked,

“The difference is very significant and he deserves it feels like's really an idol, Seon Jae even in the midst of the crowd, he still smiled warmly and he didn't show any discomfort about it”

Fans flooded the internet with appreciation for Byeon Woo-seok (Image via X)

More reactions from internet users (Image via X)

One compared this crowd with the one seen when BTS left the nation. Another fan wrote,

“He blooming with the right way and time. I'm so emotional”

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok draws massive airport crowds amid rising fame

Expand Tweet

Byeon Woo-seok attracted hordes of fans as soon as he walked into the airport. Bodyguards stood on either side of Woo Seok to keep the fans away. Luckily, it didn't look like the fans worried him too much. He struggled to move through many people to get to the safety of the business-class check-in room. The actor was leaving Korea for his fan meetings overseas; he wore a relaxed, solid gray-toned outfit and carried a black puffy bag to the airport.

Fans expressed he deserves all the attention he's getting, despite it taking a while to get used to it.

Byeon Woo Seok started acting in 2016 and worked his way up the ranks slowly. He began by playing small parts in hit shows like Welcome to Waikiki 2 and a negative role in Strong Girl Nam Soon. And finally, he landed his first lead role in this year’s Lovely Runner.

More about Lovely Runner

Adapted from Kim Bbang's "The Best of Tomorrow" web novel, Kim Tae Yeop and Yoon Jong Ho direct the K-Drama. The main characters in this drama are Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok.

Ryu Seon-Jae (Byeon Woo-Seok) is a big star who has been getting more attention since his first video came out. His life looks great, but working in show business has worn him out. Im Sol (Kim Hye-Yoon) is an avid fan of Ryu Seon-Jae. Im Sol somehow ends up in high school with him and tries to protect him right before Ryu Seon-jae dies. The two who have missed each other over the years finally meet in a time-slip romance.

The Lovely Runner originally aired on tvN, and fans can watch it on Viki.

Read more: Lovely Runner Original Sound Track album becomes the highest pre-ordered K-Drama OST album of all time