"This is kinda insane"— Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung's brief voice came into Kim Jong-kook's video trends on Naver with 56k+ views

On June 19, fans were surprised to hear BTS' Taehyung's voice in Kim Jong-kook’s latest YouTube video. Though he didn’t appear on camera, his brief three-second voice cameo, paired with a thumbs-up, instantly went viral. Within hours, the clip shot up to the second-most viewed news item on Naver. It surpassed 56,000 views. The episode featured Haha and his son Dream promoting Haha’s new album Sunny Day, alongside bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho.

In the middle of it, Kim Jong-kook jokingly asked for someone to congratulate Haha. That’s when V, off-camera, chimed in with a congratulatory message. Though the production team was careful not to film him, fans instantly recognized his voice and presence. The BTS star was heard saying,

"Hello! (shows thumbs up). Haha hyung, congratulations on your album."

As the topic of V's appearance on Jongkook's YouTube show went viral, fans couldn’t believe how impactful just a voice line was. An X user, @Chilltfup, wrote,

"This is kinda insane. His latest 3 second voice appearance in a video got soo many people talking."

Many noted that the Singularity singer's presence, even without a single visual frame, dominated the moment.

"kim taehyung is, effortlessly, the living definition of presence without presence, he didn’t even officially appear on camera, just three seconds in the background of Kim Jongkook’s video, and yet, his impact was immediate, dominant, and, as always, overwhelming," a fan wrote.

"This isn’t luck, nor coincidence, and definitely not exaggeration, this is true media power. Taehyung is that rare kind of artist whose mere mention sets media, fandoms, and even the curious in motion.. he doesn’t need to drop a single, film a commercial, or give an interview," an X user added.

"Korea isn't normal about him and I get it," another one said.

Social media buzzed with comments like how only V could trend this hard without being seen. Many also pointed out how the singer has been trending every other day since his discharge.

"Man keep trending on naver most viewed for the past few days already. they are obsessed just like us lol," a fan commented.

"Taehyung has been trending in naver most viewed section since his discharge," an X user mentioned.

"Mannnn Taehyung’s clout is insaneeeeeeeeee," another user added.

More on Taehyung’s post-military return and recent activities

Taehyung was officially discharged from the South Korean military on June 10 after completing 18 months of service, including time in the elite Special Duty Team (SDT). During his service, he earned the rank of sergeant and was praised for his dedication and positive attitude. He also made headlines by becoming the first celebrity to receive over 4.67 million fan letters through the military platform Goondori.

Since returning, Taehyung has been gradually reentering public life. He reunited with all BTS members at j-hope’s encore concert at Goyang Stadium and was later seen attending a classical recital by pianist Cho Seong-jin, where he was seated alongside acclaimed director Park Chan-wook and Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung.

Most recently, on June 20, V surprised fans again with a spontaneous Weverse Live. Casual and barefaced, he appeared wearing a tank top that highlighted the muscular transformation from his military days. Joking about “showing too much skin,” he briefly left to grab a t-shirt.

Six out of seven members are out of the military. Suga is soon to be discharged in less than a day. It was recently reported that the septet could make a group comeback in March next year.

