"Truly impressive" — Fans hail BTS' Jimin's influence after Samyang noodles' record profits linked to his viral moment

On May 27, 2025, Star News reported that BTS' Jimin proved that his impact extended far beyond music. During the 16th Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul on May 22, Pick Entertainment CEO Park Myung-wan pointed to a now-iconic live broadcast in which the singer casually ate a bowl of Buldak Bokkeum Myeon.

What seemed like a simple, relatable moment quickly became a viral sensation that would reshape the Korean ramen market.

Park Myung-wan explained how this single moment fueled a nationwide craze. The image of the BTS idol, eyes teary from the spice, resonated deeply with fans. It prompted them to take on the Buldak challenge. Within months, YouTubers, influencers, and even global celebrities like Cardi B joined in.

Samyang Foods, the company behind the ramen, rode this wave of attention to the top. It surpassed rival Nongshim to become Korea's top ramen brand. Park Myung-wan said:

"Jimin appeared on a live broadcast and ate Buldak Bokkeum Myeon, and when this became an issue, there was an explosive reaction where Samyang Foods surpassed Nongshim to become number one in the ramen industry. I think the power of live is the sense of familiarity and friendliness."

Fans quickly flocked to social media and celebrated the singer's power. An X user, @peace_jm25, wrote:

"The impact he has had on the economic growth of various companies is truly impressive."

Others too joined in as they described his influence "goes beyond music."

"What's crazy is that I can find this brand in pretty much every grocery store now in my area. Doesn't make sense that BTS didn't get exemption because no sports star or gamer is putting brands in stores like this or completely changing the touring/charting landscape like BTS has," a fan wrote.

"Jimin’s impact even though not an actual endorser .. only seen eating Buldak Ramen.. built a NEW FACTORY.. employment was created," an X user added.

"When Ji-min's impact goes beyond music. So proud," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, some also gave him nicknames like the "IT boy" and more.

"Global It Boy power," a fan remarked.

"ji-min should be waaaayyy more boastful for the impact he has had .. cause wdym jimin consuming buldak noodles caused such a boost in sales that samyang was able to build a whole new factory ?? like in what world is that not completely insane ??," another person said.

Jimin's cultural reach: From Billboard charts to economic icons

In the first quarter of 2025, Samyang posted a historic 100 billion KRW in operating profit, the highest in its history, as reported by BusinessKorea. In a previous appearance on SBS's Food Talk, Samyang's Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo personally credited Jimin for the brand's performance. He explained that the idol's content created an advertising effect far stronger than traditional campaigns.

The company even sent Jimin a gift along with a note that read:

“Thanks to Jimin, we built a new factory in Miryang.”

Buldak Bokkeum Myeon was first released in 2012 and had a steady rise in popularity. But it wasn't until the K-pop artist's viral moment in the early 2020s that the brand saw explosive international growth. It now exports to over 90 countries, with special BTS-themed editions even appearing in select markets.

The Serendipity singer's broader achievements in music amplify his brand value. His 2023 debut album, FACE, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured the Hot 100 No. 1 hit Like Crazy. His 2024 follow-up album Muse made waves with its lead single Who, which spent 33 weeks on the Hot 100. It broke the record previously held by BTS' Dynamite.

The album topped iTunes charts in over 80 countries and received international accolades, including Best International Album at Spain's Top 50 Music Awards.

The singer's discharge from the military is scheduled for June 2025, along with Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga. BTS fans have already started preparing large-scale tributes, with banners and installations near his military base.

