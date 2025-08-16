  • home icon
  "V's breathtaking beauty everywhere you look": Fans react as massive billboards displaying BTS' Taehyung's Compose Coffee ads are spotted in Seoul 

 “V’s breathtaking beauty everywhere you look”: Fans react as massive billboards displaying BTS’ Taehyung’s Compose Coffee ads are spotted in Seoul 

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:40 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung for Compose Coffee (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee)

On Saturday, August 16, following BTS' Taehyung's latest campaign for his brand endorsement, Compose Coffee, the new pictures of the idol for the campaign have been spotted on banners and posters all across Seoul.

For those who are unaware, Taehyung has been the brand ambassador of Compose Coffee since December 2023. With their latest campaign, the leading coffee franchise of Korea, Compose Coffee, has launched a limited-edition V COMPOSED drinks menu.

This menu features three new, refreshing beverages: Dolce Serenade, Lychee Allegro, and Yuja Staccato. These beverages are also intended to match the vibrant spirit of the summer season. Therefore, in promotions of this new campaign, the idol's photos have been displayed in over 3000 Compose Coffee stores across South Korea.

In these images, the idol is seen dressed in a minimal aesthetic, pairing a simple white and blank tank top with black formal pants and some elegant jewelry. While fans and netizens swooned over the new campaign photos, they were all the more excited to see it take over the streets of Seoul, too, with the huge banners and posters.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Compose Coffee went all out for their new campaign with Kim Taehyung! Massive billboards and V’s breathtaking beauty everywhere you look."
Many fans and netizens also shared their excitement over the same.

Other netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer and actor who made his debut under BigHit Entertainment in 2013, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. Following the idol's debut, he stands as one of the vocalists of BTS, which also includes the other members, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook.

As the idol rolled out activities as a BTS member, he also put forth solo tracks through both SoundCloud and BTS' albums. Some of these songs include Winter Bear, Scenery, Snow Flower feat. peakboy, Inner Child, Singularity, and more. However, the idol made his official solo debut in September 2023, with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer.

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its lead single, and LayoVer was also created as a tribute to the relationship the idol shared with his pet dog, Yeontan. who is now late. Soon after the same, Taehyung enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant in the Special Duty Team (SDT) within the Military Police.

Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024. In March, he rolled out his first single called FRI(END)S. He, then, rolled out two collaborative winter singles in December of the same year. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with American singer and actor Bing Crosby called White Christmas.

On the other hand, in June 2025, the idol was discharged from his military. Following his discharge, Taehyung's first public event was at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, where he attended the 2026 Celine Spring/Summer collection fashion show as the luxury brand's ambassador.

Most recently, the idol also collaborated with Celine as its ambassador to be featured on the cover of W Korea's September issue. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the exciting content and releases that the idol has in store for them.

Edited by Bharath S
