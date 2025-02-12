On Wednesday, February 12, the latest episode of Transit Love Another Beginning, the spin-off series of the reality dating show, was released. During the same, it was revealed that the final couples from previous seasons of the show, Chang-jin & Yu-jung and Dong-jin & Da-hye, will be joining as the new cast members of the series.

Following the same, many fans and netizens expressed their frustration with the proceedings of the show. Initially, the show was expected to document a vacation of a few cast members from the three previous seasons of Transit Love and also make way for the possible friendships and love-lines that might develop from their trip together.

However, in the second and third episodes, new faces were added to the cast, which already disappointed fans as they were not happy with the heavy list of contestants. With the recent addition of the final couple of previous seasons of Transit Love, fans are unsure about the show's direction and intentions.

They also stated that the mixing of new faces, old cast members, and previous-season couples in a dating show felt weird and comfortable to watch. Fans also expressed that the show has been taking more of a boring turn, and people talked about their losing interest in watching Transit Love Another Beginning.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Weirdest K-dating show ever"

"ngl the arrival of actual couples into the show is throwing me off rn because now i'm extra confused on how they are going to go on "dates" and basically the end goal of this show," said a fan on X.

"dnim what are you doing? why you should include the couple? that's weird... and i don't like this idea either.." added another fan.

"i really don’t get the concept the pds are going for cause why are couples joining the show too??? Like /gen what are we going for? Why is it not singles only? I am so confused and so are others im pretty sure," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their displeasure with the progression of Transit Love Another Beginning.

"This show is a huge mess. It gets worse with every episode. I don’t understand what it is about and I don’t think the producers understand it either," stated a fan.

"I don’t get this show at all.. Is it a dating show or a vacation? What are they trying to do? I had my doubts from the beginning but I don’t feel this is genuine anymore," added an X user.

"Whose idea is this? Literally no one ask for it. They get back-happily date so stay out of any dating show. Whats the point of having them on the show actually?????" said a netizen.

"this is so weird and i'm glad i didn't start watching this," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the reality dating show's spin-off series, Transit Love Another Beginning

Transit Love is a South Korean reality dating show that premiered through TVING in 2021. The show revovled around gathering ex-partners as contestants of the dating show without the contestants revealing their ex-partners to the fellow contestants. Therefore, the show provides the participants with two options.

They can either choose to rekindle their relationship with their ex-lovers or find new love in the group of contestants on the dating show. The series has rolled out a series of three successful seasons, and its fourth season is expected to be released sometime in 2025. However, prior to the fourth season release, a spin-off series, Transit Love Another Beginning was rolled out.

The show premiered on January 22 and it gathered cast members of the show's previous three seasons for a vacation. The cast includes season 1's Hye-seon, Min-jae, and Hye-im, season 2's Gyu-min, Ji-yeon, and Na-eon, and Hwi-hyun and Kwang-tae from season 3. In the third episode, two new faces, Park Ji-yeon and Lee Gwan-woo were also added to the cast.

According to the preview of the upcoming fifth episode, the two final couples from Transit Love's previous seasons, Chang-jin & Yu-jung, and Dong-jin & Da-hye, are also expected to join the cast. On the other hand, a new episode of the show comes out every Wednesday on TVING.

