Where to stream GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 live? Team lineup, how to get tickets, date, & all you need to know

On Tuesday, October 7, GMMTV announced its annual star sports competition, GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025. The upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025, at 2 PM THA, at the Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, is expected to gather several artists housed under the agency to compete against one another in a series of sports-related games. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the announcement made by GMMTV, the actors and idols housed under the agency will be split into two teams, Lightning Cheetah and Shadow Eagle. Some of the games that they will be engaging in are football, basketball, and relay races. Fans and interested viewers can either purchase tickets to the show or watch the online streaming for the same.The worldwide live streaming will be available through TTM LIVE, and the tickets for the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 will be available for purchase from October 19, 10 AM THA, on ThaiTicketMajor. On the other hand, the regular ticket sales will be accessible through all ThaiTicketMjor channels from October 20, 10 AM THA. The following article will unveil more about GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025.Teams, lineup, and all you need to know about GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025The GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 brings together all the artists of the Thai-based entertainment agency to compete in a series of sports. For all the games, the artists are grouped into two different teams, Lightning Cheetah and Shadow Eagle. Here's the complete list of teammates under each of these teams:Lightning CheetahFourthGeminiPhuwinPondKhaotungFirstSingtoKristEstWilliamLegoCiizeParnFilmNamtanJimmySeaMixEarthTuiNutHongPahnEmiBonnieGreatPingOhm ThitiwatPoonTeshowJuneMewnichMarcBrightFluke JeeratchJennieGodjiLeoPoddPapangYachtJamieOhm PawatSammyAJLouisJJRyuSsingMondSaveFrancInnLengMark PakinOhm ThipakornKenPaulMacSurfJavaStampFluke NatthanonChokunAstonArmChimonKhaoklaThamPunJunoPangBenzYoghurtWaifhaTonkhawMantraShadow EagleSkyNaniGawinJossMark JirutaninJuniorTuPrimSantaPerthLoveMilkDewNanonWinTayNewGunOffDunkJoongBookForceBounPremWinnySatangJanhaeEarnAyeJingjingViewMimKapookAlmondProgressSinghaKinnAouBoomThorLukeMickSeaKeenTitleAungpaoBarcodeAshiSangtJaoyingChelseaChariAcarePreamFordMymePromMintPiployPloyphachAun NapatKay AvineCaptainTataTeeIndyGuitarTitanTorPompamNeoGolfOn the other hand, here are the artists who will be participating in each of the games at the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025:1) FootballLightning CheetahGeminiFourthSeaWilliamNutHongTuiOhm PawatPingBrightChokunOhm ThitiwatLengSurfJavaKenPaulFrancPapangPunFlukeShadow EagleWinOffDewSkyNaniPerthSantaPremDunkWinnySatangBarcodeProgressLukeMickBoomPromThorNickyTata2) BasketballLightning CheetahJimmyPondPhuwinMarkAstonMondRyuTeshowMarcLouisSoodyachtAJJJKhaoklaJunoMacThamShadow EagleNanonNewForceBookJossGawinAouTeeNeoKeenAlmondTitleCaptainAshiKin3) 4 X 100 Meters RelayLightning Cheetah (Team 1)FirstKhaotungGreatLegoOhm ThipakornPoonSavePodStampLightning Cheetah (Team 2)EmiBonneJuneMewnichSammyBenzPangYoghurtShadow Eagle (Team 1)JuniorMarkSeaAunAungpaoFordIndyGuitarTorShadow Eagle (Team 2)MilkSinghaChelseaSangtPreamJaoyingAcareChariAdditionally, the games will also be followed up with a Star Concert event at the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025, where the artists are expected to roll out performances to bring the event to a grand closure. Here's the complete lineup for the Star Concert at the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025:FirstKhaotungForceBookWinnySatangJoongDunkSkyDewFelizzNaniPrimJasp.erLyknSaveFrancSeaKeenLouisViewAyeMimFlukeFordKinJossGawinBounPremMondRyuBarcodeAshiAungpaoEmiBonnieJuneMewnichOhmPoonPondPhuwinGeminiFourthWilliamESTPerthSantaMarkOhm ThipakornAouBoomNamtanFilmTayNewWinNanonLukeMickAlmondProgressTuKristSingtoMilkLoveChokunAstonSurfJavaJimmySea TawnanJuniorMarkEarthMixOffGunFollowing the announcement, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the rollout of GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025.