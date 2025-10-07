  • home icon
  Where to stream GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 live? Team lineup, how to get tickets, date, & all you need to know

Where to stream GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 live? Team lineup, how to get tickets, date, & all you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 07, 2025 17:25 GMT
GMMTV Starlympics 2025 (Image via Instagram/@gmmtv)
GMMTV Starlympics 2025 (Image via Instagram/@gmmtv)

On Tuesday, October 7, GMMTV announced its annual star sports competition, GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025. The upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025, at 2 PM THA, at the Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, is expected to gather several artists housed under the agency to compete against one another in a series of sports-related games.

According to the announcement made by GMMTV, the actors and idols housed under the agency will be split into two teams, Lightning Cheetah and Shadow Eagle. Some of the games that they will be engaging in are football, basketball, and relay races. Fans and interested viewers can either purchase tickets to the show or watch the online streaming for the same.

The worldwide live streaming will be available through TTM LIVE, and the tickets for the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 will be available for purchase from October 19, 10 AM THA, on ThaiTicketMajor. On the other hand, the regular ticket sales will be accessible through all ThaiTicketMjor channels from October 20, 10 AM THA. The following article will unveil more about GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025.

Teams, lineup, and all you need to know about GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025

The GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025 brings together all the artists of the Thai-based entertainment agency to compete in a series of sports. For all the games, the artists are grouped into two different teams, Lightning Cheetah and Shadow Eagle. Here's the complete list of teammates under each of these teams:

Lightning Cheetah

  • Fourth
  • Gemini
  • Phuwin
  • Pond
  • Khaotung
  • First
  • Singto
  • Krist
  • Est
  • William
  • Lego
  • Ciize
  • Parn
  • Film
  • Namtan
  • Jimmy
  • Sea
  • Mix
  • Earth
  • Tui
  • Nut
  • Hong
  • Pahn
  • Emi
  • Bonnie
  • Great
  • Ping
  • Ohm Thitiwat
  • Poon
  • Teshow
  • June
  • Mewnich
  • Marc
  • Bright
  • Fluke Jeeratch
  • Jennie
  • Godji
  • Leo
  • Podd
  • Papang
  • Yacht
  • Jamie
  • Ohm Pawat
  • Sammy
  • AJ
  • Louis
  • JJ
  • Ryu
  • Ssing
  • Mond
  • Save
  • Franc
  • Inn
  • Leng
  • Mark Pakin
  • Ohm Thipakorn
  • Ken
  • Paul
  • Mac
  • Surf
  • Java
  • Stamp
  • Fluke Natthanon
  • Chokun
  • Aston
  • Arm
  • Chimon
  • Khaokla
  • Tham
  • Pun
  • Juno
  • Pang
  • Benz
  • Yoghurt
  • Waifha
  • Tonkhaw
  • Mantra

Shadow Eagle

  • Sky
  • Nani
  • Gawin
  • Joss
  • Mark Jirutanin
  • Junior
  • Tu
  • Prim
  • Santa
  • Perth
  • Love
  • Milk
  • Dew
  • Nanon
  • Win
  • Tay
  • New
  • Gun
  • Off
  • Dunk
  • Joong
  • Book
  • Force
  • Boun
  • Prem
  • Winny
  • Satang
  • Janhae
  • Earn
  • Aye
  • Jingjing
  • View
  • Mim
  • Kapook
  • Almond
  • Progress
  • Singha
  • Kinn
  • Aou
  • Boom
  • Thor
  • Luke
  • Mick
  • Sea
  • Keen
  • Title
  • Aungpao
  • Barcode
  • Ashi
  • Sangt
  • Jaoying
  • Chelsea
  • Chari
  • Acare
  • Pream
  • Ford
  • Myme
  • Prom
  • Mint
  • Piploy
  • Ployphach
  • Aun Napat
  • Kay Avine
  • Captain
  • Tata
  • Tee
  • Indy
  • Guitar
  • Titan
  • Tor
  • Pompam
  • Neo
  • Golf

On the other hand, here are the artists who will be participating in each of the games at the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025:

1) Football

Lightning Cheetah

  • Gemini
  • Fourth
  • Sea
  • William
  • Nut
  • Hong
  • Tui
  • Ohm Pawat
  • Ping
  • Bright
  • Chokun
  • Ohm Thitiwat
  • Leng
  • Surf
  • Java
  • Ken
  • Paul
  • Franc
  • Papang
  • Pun
  • Fluke

Shadow Eagle

  • Win
  • Off
  • Dew
  • Sky
  • Nani
  • Perth
  • Santa
  • Prem
  • Dunk
  • Winny
  • Satang
  • Barcode
  • Progress
  • Luke
  • Mick
  • Boom
  • Prom
  • Thor
  • Nicky
  • Tata

2) Basketball

Lightning Cheetah

  • Jimmy
  • Pond
  • Phuwin
  • Mark
  • Aston
  • Mond
  • Ryu
  • Teshow
  • Marc
  • Louis
  • Soodyacht
  • AJ
  • JJ
  • Khaokla
  • Juno
  • Mac
  • Tham

Shadow Eagle

  • Nanon
  • New
  • Force
  • Book
  • Joss
  • Gawin
  • Aou
  • Tee
  • Neo
  • Keen
  • Almond
  • Title
  • Captain
  • Ashi
  • Kin

3) 4 X 100 Meters Relay

Lightning Cheetah (Team 1)

  • First
  • Khaotung
  • Great
  • Lego
  • Ohm Thipakorn
  • Poon
  • Save
  • Pod
  • Stamp

Lightning Cheetah (Team 2)

  • Emi
  • Bonne
  • June
  • Mewnich
  • Sammy
  • Benz
  • Pang
  • Yoghurt

Shadow Eagle (Team 1)

  • Junior
  • Mark
  • Sea
  • Aun
  • Aungpao
  • Ford
  • Indy
  • Guitar
  • Tor

Shadow Eagle (Team 2)

  • Milk
  • Singha
  • Chelsea
  • Sangt
  • Pream
  • Jaoying
  • Acare
  • Chari

Additionally, the games will also be followed up with a Star Concert event at the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025, where the artists are expected to roll out performances to bring the event to a grand closure. Here's the complete lineup for the Star Concert at the GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025:

  • First
  • Khaotung
  • Force
  • Book
  • Winny
  • Satang
  • Joong
  • Dunk
  • Sky
  • Dew
  • Felizz
  • Nani
  • Prim
  • Jasp.er
  • Lykn
  • Save
  • Franc
  • Sea
  • Keen
  • Louis
  • View
  • Aye
  • Mim
  • Fluke
  • Ford
  • Kin
  • Joss
  • Gawin
  • Boun
  • Prem
  • Mond
  • Ryu
  • Barcode
  • Ashi
  • Aungpao
  • Emi
  • Bonnie
  • June
  • Mewnich
  • Ohm
  • Poon
  • Pond
  • Phuwin
  • Gemini
  • Fourth
  • William
  • EST
  • Perth
  • Santa
  • Mark
  • Ohm Thipakorn
  • Aou
  • Boom
  • Namtan
  • Film
  • Tay
  • New
  • Win
  • Nanon
  • Luke
  • Mick
  • Almond
  • Progress
  • Tu
  • Krist
  • Singto
  • Milk
  • Love
  • Chokun
  • Aston
  • Surf
  • Java
  • Jimmy
  • Sea Tawnan
  • Junior
  • Mark
  • Earth
  • Mix
  • Off
  • Gun

Following the announcement, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the rollout of GMMTV STARLYMPICS 2025.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

