"We are truly honored"- Thai pop group LYKN talks maiden India visit, ThamePo the series, Bollywood, and more (EXCLUSIVE)

LYKN (pronounced as lycan) is a five-member Thai pop group formed through the reality show Project Alpha, produced by Thailand’s leading entertainment distributor, GMMTV.The group comprises William (Jakrapatr Kaewpanpong), Lego (Rapeepong Supatineekitdecha), Nut (Thanat Danjesda), Hong (Pichetpong Chiradatesakunvong), and Tui (Chayatorn Trairattanapradit). They officially debuted on May 5, 2023, under GMMTV’s subsidiary RISER MUSIC with their digital single May I?.In August 2025, LYKN achieved the milestone of becoming the first Thai-pop group ever to perform in India. As part of their ongoing Unleashed tour, the band staged two highly successful shows on August 15 and 17, drawing massive crowds of fans.Following their shows, LYKN exclusively spoke to Sportskeeda K-pop’s Rujula Bhanarkar about their experience of visiting India for the first time and performing for their Indian fanbase. The members expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, shared their excitement about connecting with fans beyond Thailand, and even left a special message saying &quot;hello&quot; to all Sportskeeda readers.Their gratitude was expressed with the words:&quot;We are truly honored.&quot;LYKN members Nut, William, Tui, Hong, and Lego talk about their interest in K-pop, their dream venue, and express gratitude towards the Indian fans1) LYKN became the first Thai pop group to perform live in India. How do you feel about coming to India?LYKN: It’s a bit surprising because we hadn’t had a set plan or timing to come here, whether for work or travel, but now that we’re here, it feels amazing. As the first Thai pop group to perform live in India, we feel very lucky. Since not many artists get this opportunity, we’re really excited and grateful for this chance!We never imagined we’d come to India, a country we’ve been looking forward to visiting, especially since we already have so many fans here. Seeing their growing support online makes it even more special to finally meet Indian LYKYOUs in person.The enthusiasm of our fans here is incredible and we hope our performance was well-received and brought everyone as much joy as it gave to us.LYKN's concert in Bengaluru (Images via GMMTV and Sportskeeda); LYKN members (from left): Nut, Lego, Hong, Tui, and William (Images via GMMTV and Sportskeeda) LYKN (Images via GMMTV and Sportskeeda)2) Are you aware of the huge fanbase for Thai entertainment in India? How do you feel about receiving so much love from a different cultural space?LYKN: We’re truly honored and happy to know that fans from so many different places are supporting us. It motivates us to do our best every time we meet them. We’re also aware that Thai entertainment has been reaching audiences far beyond Thailand, and knowing that Indian fans are so enthusiastic and supportive makes us feel really grateful.Having the chance to come here and experience their love in person was an amazing feeling, and we’re so happy that we were able to meet the fans who appreciate our work in India.3) What are you most looking forward to experiencing during your time in India, both on stage and off stage?LYKN: We were really excited to experience everything India had to offer, both on and off the stage. On stage, we were looking forward to connecting with our fans and sharing our music live. It’s always a special feeling to perform and see everyone’s energy in person.Off stage, we had watched a lot of YouTube videos about exploring places in India and Indian food, so we were quite excited to explore the culture, try authentic Indian food, and experience daily life in the two cities. This trip gave us a deeper understanding of the culture and allow us to make unforgettable memories with our fans.4) Your BL series ThamePo was a unique move, featuring all group members. How did the concept for the series come about, and who initiated the idea of making it a group project?LYKN: When we first heard about the BL Thamepo, it was a series that involved both music and acting, which immediately caught our attention. The directors and GMMTV felt that the roles suited our group well, so we were given the incredible opportunity to participate.For all five of us, this is our first experience acting in a series, so it’s a completely new and exciting challenge. We’re really happy to be part of this project and hope that everyone enjoyed the series as much as we enjoyed making it. The project had actually been in development for a long time, but the team was trying to find the right characters to fit the story.Once they saw us after the Project Alpha, they felt that we could bring the characters to life, including performing dance sequences, and decided to give us the chance. It’s been an amazing experience, and we’ve learned a lot through this first series together.5) Have any of you explored acting before ThamePo? If yes, could you share a bit about your past acting experiences?LYKN: Yes, some of us did have a bit of an experience in acting before.William has performed in a couple of musicals, which wasn’t in front of a camera, but it gave him experience with live performing arts. It’s a similar skill set, though quite challenging, because musicals require everything to be done in a single take with some on-the-spot improvisation. That experience has actually helped him bring certain skills to ThamePo.6) Are you all fans of K-pop? Which Korean artists or groups are your favorites?LYKN: Yes, we’re K-pop fans! For Nut, BTS holds a special place because they were the first K-pop group he ever performed a dance cover for during a musical back in high school, and that experience made him admire them even more.Lego also follows many K-pop artists. Before the Thai music industry grew to where it is today, K-pop was one of the biggest inspirations for him. He’s been a fan of several groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT, Aespa, and many more. Overall, we admire the talent, performance quality, and dedication in the K-pop industry; it has inspired us in many ways.7) Have any of you ever explored Bollywood? Are there any Indian actors or songs you're fond of?LYKN: Tui, who studied film at university, finds Bollywood especially fascinating for its unique techniques. He’s watched quite a few Bollywood films and thinks that, while many people see them as grand, large-scale productions, they are also full of intricate craftsmanship and distinctive creative approaches. We also think India has an incredibly rich and captivating culture.8) Any LYKN’s songs you personally love or would recommend to your fans?LYKN: Honestly, we love all of our songs, but if we had to recommend a few, No Worries would be one of them. It’s our first ballad and also one of the most requested songs whenever we perform.We’d also recommend Sugoi (โฮ่ง!), which is super fun to perform and always gets us and the audience hyped. For anyone listening to LYKN for the first time, we’d suggest starting with DRIP (น้ำหยดลงหิน). It’s easy to listen to, laid-back, and perfect for easing into our music. We hope fans enjoy these songs as much as we enjoy performing them!9) What is one dream country or venue where you’d love to perform in the future?LYKN: In Thailand, one of our biggest dreams is to perform at Rajamangala National Stadium. We’ve seen GOT7 perform there, and seeing the sheer size of the crowd and the energy in the air made us think, if we ever had the chance to stand on that stage, it would be an unforgettable moment of pure happiness. As for overseas, we’d love to perform in the United States.While it’s not necessarily the center of K-pop, it’s home to so many world-famous music festivals, like Coachella and others, that bring together a wide variety of incredible artists. These events are both iconic and influential in pushing the global pop music scene forward, and we’d be thrilled to be part of that atmosphere and share our music on such stages.10) Lastly, do you have a special message for your Indian fans who had been waiting to see you live since your debut?Enter captionNut: To our Indian fans, thank you so much for supporting us. We’re so happy that we finally got to meet everyone, and I hope you enjoyed our music. Please continue to follow our work in the future as well.Tui: I’d like to invite everyone to keep following LYKN, and for those who get the chance to meet us, we promise to make it an experience you’ll never forget. We hope you had a great time with us.Hong: To our Indian fans, this was our first time in India, and we were incredibly excited. We hope you were just as excited to see us as we wereto see you. Thank you for turning out in huge numbers. If we get the chance to come again, we’d love to see even more of you here in India.Lego: I really want to thank each and every one of you for being here and showing us so much love. That love is what brought us here today to hold this event and meet you in person. I hope both of our shows in India were filled with happiness and beautiful memories. And I’d like to say dhanyavaad (thank you).William: Thank you so much. Honestly, we never imagined we’d have so many fans in India; it’s beyond anything we could have dreamed of. But here we are today, and I hope everyone enjoyed our time together and remembers LYKN.