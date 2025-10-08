  • home icon
Where to watch TWICE headline at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show live online? Global air times, date, & all you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:07 GMT
TWICE for Victoria
TWICE for Victoria's Secret (Image via X/@JYPETWICE)

On Wednesday, October 8, Victoria's Secret announced TWICE as the headliners of their upcoming fashion show in New York on October 15, 7 PM ET, or October 16, 8 AM KST. The K-pop girl group sits among three other female musical guests at the event, namely KAROL G, Madison Beer, and Missy Elliott.

The entire show will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Additionally, other livestreams will also be held on Victoria's Secret's social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The fashion show's pink carpet will also be available for live streaming on October 15 at 6:30 PM ET or October 16 at 7:30 AM KST through Prime Video and Amazon Live.

Following the lineup announcement for the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the TWICE members shared their collective thoughts on headlining for the event. According to Billboard, here's what the K-pop girl group expressed about their upcoming performance at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

"We’re so thankful to Victoria’s Secret for including us in this unforgettable event ahead of our 2026 world tour across North America, Europe, and the UK. We can’t wait to keep connecting with ONCE [TWICE’s fans] all over the world.”

All you need to know about the K-pop girl group TWICE and their recent activities

TWICE is a South Korean K-pop girl group that was created through JYP Entertainment's reality survival show, Sixteen, in 2015. The nine winners of the show later became the debut lineup for TWICE, namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Around October 2015, they made their official debut with their first EP, The Story Begins.

Soon, the group rose to fame with their several viral tracks such as Cheer Up in 2016, TT in 2017, and more. Some of their famous songs over the years include The Feels, What is Love?, FANCY, I Can't Stop Me, LIKEY, Feel Special, among others. They also showcased their commercial success through many industry recognitions.

Their first studio album, Twicetagram, made the group the first female Korean act to top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts simultaneously. Their single, Feel Special, in 2019, made them the third female Korean act to chart on the Canadian Hot 100. The group has also achieved five top-ten albums on the US Billboard 200.

TW ICE members (Image via Instagram/@tw icetagram)
TW ICE members (Image via Instagram/@tw icetagram)

They topped the same chart in 2024 with the release of their thirteenth EP, With You-th. In addition to their achievements, the group has signed with both Warner Music Japan and Republic Records for their promotions in Japan and America, respectively. Most recently, in April 2025, the group opened all six of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in Seoul.

They also joined Coldplay for a collaborative performance of We Pray. Around May 2025, they released their fifth Japanese compilation album, #Twice5, which was followed by the release of their fourth Korean studio album, This Is For, in July 2025. Following their studio album release, they also kick-started their This Is For World Tour, which is expected to roll out until June 2026.

In August 2025, they released their sixth Japanese studio album, Enemy. They also put forth another album called Ten: The Story Goes On, with its title track as Me+You, which stands as a commemoration of their tenth debut anniversary. On October 20, TWICE is expected to roll out their documentary film, One In A Million.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming content and releases from the K-pop girl group.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
