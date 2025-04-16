"Who is he??" - Fans react as online instructor Chung Seung-je implies that Red Velvet's Wendy is struggling with her career

In a recent episode of Red Velvet's Wendy's radio show, Wendy's Young Street, the guest Chung Seung-je faced backlash from netizens for his comments about the Red Velvet vocalist.

On April 16, 2025, the YouTube channel SBS Radio uploaded the latest episode of Wendy's radio show, where online instructor Chung Seung-je and TV personality Jung Hyung-don appeared as guests.

During the radio show, Jung Hyung-don asked the idol how long she has been doing radio to which the singer replied as translated on Pannchoa,

"I did it for 2 years, I took a break, and I've been doing it for half a year now. Why? Because I wanted to do radio at the same time as muscials."

To which Chung Seung-je suddenly replied, as translated by the same publication,

"Looks like musicals didn't work out for you."

After this comment, both Chung Seung-je and Jung Hyung-don laughed.

For the unversed, Chung Seung-je is a famous educator and a prominent math lecturer at online institutions such as EBSi and ETOOS Academy. He is also a YouTuber and TV personality.

Fans of the singer rushed to the internet to express their thoughts about Chung Seung-je's comment. One fan remarked and questioned, "Who is he? "

"who is he??" commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Similar comments surfaced online where one fan mocked that if the singer was struggling, why did Chung Seung-je's company book him as a guest on her program? Another fan said he got his "5 sec of fame".

"struggling w her career" and yet his company booked him to guest at WENDY'S radio show," commented a fan.

"he deserves the backlash co'z he's a nugu, Wendy and yst is just doing charities for these clowns when in fact they don't deserve it, they got their 5secs of fame just for being rude. hope yst prod will take this as a lesson not to invite guests like them anymore," remarked another fan.

"The audacity to judge her career when he barely knows bout her. Wendy better not see him ever again. This is so rude. He was lucky the yst team didn't kick him out," reacted another fan.

More reactions flowed on X. A fan said that people are "too comfortable" saying anything.

"he’s saying musicals didn’t work out for wendy when rebecca literally sold out, meanwhile he once went on a singing competition and got eliminated first round. he’s nothing but a pathetic man trying to drag down a successful and talented woman to compensate for his own insecurity," wrote another fan.

"then i guess being an online instructor is not working out for him and why he is appearing on a broadcast station. it’s always korean men and their beef with successful women," said another fan.

"These people are too comfortable saying anything because wendy responds with positive things. Sorry to say... her musical sold out, got good reviews from musical fans, her co-workers musical artist," added another fan.

More about Red Velvet's Wendy and her solo activities

The idol, whose full name is Shon Seung-wan, is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet. She started her solo career with the song, Return which was a collaboration with the rapper Yuk Jidam for the show School 2015.

She also released another song, Let You Know, for the soundtrack of JTBC's drama, D-Day. She collaborated with Eric Nam for Spring Love in 2016. She also released, I Can Only See You with Seulgi for the Hwarang OST and the Korean version of My Time for Elena of Avalor's soundtrack.

In 2020, she collaborated on several projects, including the OST, My Day is Full of You with Zico for The King: Eternal Monarch and Two Words for the drama Start-Up. The Road singer released her debut EP, Like Water, in April 2021. She also became the permanent host of her radio show and joined the supergroup Got the Beat with Seulgi in 2022.

She also made her musical debut in Rebecca and released her second EP, Wish You Hell, in March 2024. The Red Velvet vocalist was also featured on BTS's Jin's song Heart on the Window in November 2024.

In other news, Wendy concluded her exclusive contract with SM Entertainment in April 2025, but she will continue to participate in Red Velvet's group activities.

