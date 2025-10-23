Who are the Santos Bravos members? Ages, IG handles, & all you need to know as HYBE's first Latin pop band's final lineup leaves the internet divided 

On Thursday, October 23, the winners of HYBE Latin America's reality survival show, Santos Bravos, were announced, revealing the final debut lineup of the agency's first Latin pop band. The members of the band are, namely, Alejandro, Drew, Kenneth, Gabi, and Kauê, and the member Drew stands as the group's leader.The group made their official debut on October 22 at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, with over 10,000 sold-out tickets. The event was also live-streamed through HYBE's official YouTybe channel with over 70,000 viewers watching their debut performance online. Their debut stage now holds over 430,000 views online. Here's more information about the members of Santos Bravos, such as age, ethnicity, Instagram handles, and more:Drew Venegas - 25, United States/Mexico (Instagram: and.venn)Alejandro - 21, Peru (Instagram: alearamburu_oficial)Kenneth Lavíll- 16, Mexico (Instagram: soykennethlavill)Gabi - 20, Puerto Rico (Instagram:gabiprpr)Kauê Penna - 19, Brazil (Instagram: kauepenna)While many fans and netizens were excited about the group's debut, some were rather disappointed with the final debut lineup. People expressed that the other contestants who participated in the reality survival show, Santos Bravos, were more eligible and deserved to be a part of the lineup. Some also expressed concerns with the age gap between the members and stated that it might affect the group's chemistry and ability to work coherently together. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:nico;; 🇵🇸 @twizonceLINKdid they just put a 25 y/o guy with a 16 y/o??Whalien52 @_min_ntyLINK@LiveNation @santos_bravos @hybe_latam SHUT UP AND ANNOUNCE THAT THEY ARE GOING TO ADD IANNIS AND PABLOBaby-Katseye-😽 @baby_katseyeLINK@santos_bravos Its like you love them individually but not love them as a group.ᓚᘏᗢ⁶KATSEYE•KANDEE @Kats_baby_chaLINKThis is what happens when you dont let the fans vote on the group members and execs pick who they think is the best fit for the lineup knowing damn well he was picked because of his looks and not talentOn the other hand, some fans were excited about the debut lineup and are looking forward to Santos Bravos' release music and roll out performances in the coming days.𝐚𝐫𝐢 🫧 | 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚 @nikishvrasLINK@LiveNation @santos_bravos @hybe_latam everyone needs to be quiet, it is what it is! the line up is set whether ur happy or not and nothing u do will change it! why can’t u guys js be happy for once in ur lives omg 😭 CONGRATULATIONS SANTOS BRAVOS ILY GUYS IM SO PROUD 🥹Ria♡◇♡ ald1 @iz_nayaLINKHYBE really won when they bagged the voice winner Kauê in santos bravos he's also hybe's first black male idolharuto enjoyer @harutozmaedaLINKok i’ve been silently watching santos bravos since the beginning and i’m so happy alejandro made it he’s everything. oomfies pls support him 🥹🥹𝔤𝔬𝔥𝔶𝔲𝔨 💙🇵🇸 @go_hyuk11LINKI’m so proud of you in a way you can't imagine and we will be with u our sunshine ☀️ IANNIS SOS NUESTRO GANADOR #IannisBiblos #SantosBravosAll you need to know about HYBE's first Latin pop band, Santos BravosIn August 2025, HYBE Latin American held a large-scale audition program in Mexico, and around 17 contestants were chosen to participate in the reality survival show, Santos Bravos. The seventeen members were trained according to the K-pop system for six months, during their participation in the reality survival show, and five of them were selected as the final members of Santos Bravos.Final debut lineup (Image via Instagram/@santos_bravos)Based on the panelists' scores, the five members received the highest scores among the group, and the scores were for qualities such as vocals, performances, expressions, and the potential to continue as global artists. The group also rolled out their debut track, 0%, on October 22, and the first showcase of the same was during their debut stage at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.Towards the end of the performance, the youngest member of the group, Kenneth, shared a few words regarding his debut while also shedding some tears during that emotional moment. Here's what he stated:&quot;The past six months were a series of challenges, but we made it.&quot;The leader of the group, Drew, also expressed his gratitude towards the audience and fans who supported Santos Bravos and will be cheering them in the future, too.&quot;All of you are part of our journey.&quot;On the other hand, according to OSEN, the vice president of creative and A&amp;R of HYBE Latin America also explained their intention with the creation of their first Latin boy band, and how they aim to shape the group's future in the coming days. Here's what he said:&quot;Finding the balance between K-pop's energy and the rhythm of Latin music was our challenge. It's a song that maintains K-pop energy in vocal harmony and choreography while combining the unique beats and sensibility of Latin music.&quot;Therefore, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what Santos Bravos holds in store for them in the upcoming days of their career.