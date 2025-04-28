Why is “#411entApologizeToGOT7” trending on X? Fans outraged after members address Thailand concert controversy over organizers’ decision

GOT7’s much-anticipated NESTFEST 2025 concert in Bangkok was meant to be a historic event. However, a controversy clouded the excitement just days before the show. Scheduled for May 2 and 3 at Rajamangala National Stadium, the concert was seen as a special reunion after the cancellation of their 2020 tour.

Frustration erupted among fans after organizer 411 Entertainment announced sudden changes to ticketing policies. Initially, both local and international fans were supposed to have equal access to standing zones. Later, the organizer updated that local ticket holders would be given priority entry. It sparked widespread criticism from international fans who had paid the same price.

As the backlash grew, several GOT7 members took to social media to express their feelings. Jackson Wang called the situation "unpleasant" and promised to work towards resolving the problems to ensure a good experience for fans. BamBam expressed his anger at being unfairly blamed and hinted at deeper issues behind the scenes that he could not reveal.

Mark Tuan apologized to fans and admitted that the situation was not what they had intended when they planned the concert. Youngjae reassured fans that all seven members would work hard to make the event fun and memorable. Jay B promised to do his best to handle any unfinished preparations before the concert, and Jinyoung, usually private online, also apologized for the disruption caused.

Seeing the members apologizing for mistakes they did not make, fans rallied behind them and demanded that 411 Entertainment issue a formal apology. This led to the hashtag #411entApologizeToGOT7 trending on X.

"NOW 5/7 MEMBERS SPEAK UP REGRADING TO THEIR UPCOMING CONCERT. THEY ARE KEEPS APOLOGIZING TO US EVEN ITS NOT THEIR FAULT."

They flocked to social media calling out the organisations for its mismanagement.

"How come the idols are the ones apologizing over the incompetent organizers fault? @411ent Do you guys even have plans to apologize to ahgases & GOT7? This is supposed to be a happy event how come the artists are the ones to fix your issues," an X user wrote.

"the situation is so bad 4/7 had to speak up publicly. @411ent you should be ashamed of yourself," another person added.

"Please take accountability for mistreating GOT7 and Ahgases @411ent. You have caused everyone enough stress," a user remarked.

"If we don't have equal rights you should have made the tickets for internationals fans a lot cheaper. We have zero chances to stand in the front," a user wrote.

Others accused the label of discriminating towards international fans.

"Multiple times, numerous incidents. All bringing differences, doing injustice and arrangements which are dividing fans.All of it letting not you but boys to apologize. Its so wrong and I hope you apologize bcoz YOU ARE THE ONLY ONE WRONG IN THIS," a fan wrote.

"where are you? you’re the one who supposed to be apologizing to ahgase and got7 for making ridiculous rules, for being racist to international fans," another person added.

"This unbelievable disrespectful to us international fans go back to the original plan wtf ," an X user mentioned.

Background on the controversy, concert details, and GOT7's activities

The main point of contention stemmed from the organizer's sudden announcement regarding entry to standing zones. Originally, on April 4, 2025, 411 Entertainment had assured that both local and global ticket holders would enter the standing zones at the same time.

However, a new update on April 24 stated that local fans with queue numbers 1-1500 would enter first. This will be followed only later by international fans.

Fans criticized this change as unfair and said that such important updates should not be made so close to the concert date. Many argued that if they had known about the priority system earlier, they might have reconsidered buying tickets.

411 Entertainment is a Thai entertainment company involved in concerts and artist promotions. The label has yet to respond publicly to the backlash. Previously, the agency has worked with artists like TYTAN, QLER, and ALLY, but this is their biggest international controversy so far.

GOT7 was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. They are a multinational group with members from South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the United States. After departing from JYP, the members continued their careers individually while keeping the group active.

They recently made a full-group comeback with their 12th mini-album, Winter Heptagon, released on January 20, 2025, under Kakao Entertainment.

NESTFEST 2025 in Bangkok is still set to proceed on May 2 and 3, 2025, with fans eager to see the seven members reunite on stage once again.

