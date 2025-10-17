Why was Park Bo-young banned from 2024 W Korea red carpet? Fan outrage grows amidst ongoing controversies

On Friday, October 17, Dispatch reported on the controversy surrounding Park Bo-young from W Korea's Love Your W 2024. Following the recent breast awareness campaign event, Love Your W 2025, W Korea has been receiving major criticism for various events, such as Jay Park's MOMMAE performance, the program's alleged lack of sincerity for breast cancer awareness, and more.Amidst the same, netizens have also been pointing out the alleged mistreatment of the South Korean actress, Park Bo-young, at the Love Your W 2024 event. According to the South Korean media outlet, Star1, W Korea reportedly banned the actress from the event's red carpet because she was not wearing sponsored stockings. Reportedly, the actress was provided with an outfit for the event from the luxury brand, V Company, and a stocking with the brand's ensemble was also part of the outfit. However, due to a sizing issue, the actress was not able to wear the stockings for the event. Therefore, the W Korea staff were restricted from entering the red carpet and stated that she cannot be photographed without the stockings.Therefore, pictures of Park Bo-young posted by W Korea only showcased her top half. When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were outraged about the alleged mistreatment of the actress. They also pointed out that Park Bo-young was one of the few celebrities who dressed in support of the event's cause.At the event, she was spotted wearing a pink ribbon on her ponytail. Pink is often used as the motif color to represent awareness for breast cancer. Since the magazine failed to respect and acknowledge her intentions in attending the event, they were angered by the magazine and criticized it for its several controversial actions, especially in light of Love Your W 2025 controversies.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:🌳 Daphne @Dearest_DaphneLINKthis is honestly so petty and ridiculous, and kind of annoying when you think about how professional and gracious Boyoung was that night.Park BoYoung Brasil @ParkBoYoungBrLINKPark BoYoung attended the Love your @wkorea event in 2024 and was simply barred from the red carpet and other activities for a frivolous reason due to sponsorship issues even though the event wasn't supposed to be a charity or noble cause event? BoYoung deserves respect!𝐖 ⟡ @perksofwmLINKThe audacity of them to ban Park Boyoung from the red carpet appearance last year because of sponsor's stocking when she was in fact dressed appropriately with the ribbon and pink brooch following the real breast awareness theme. Good to see your downfall this year @wkorea!Bovely.☁️ @parkiminjiLINKpark boyoung who really tries to dress event appropriately and even wears a ribbon… and the rude treatment she received?? she was also left in the middle of event. it’s also very appropriate that she doesn’t get to attend the event again!!!Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.࣪𖤐 Aruru ࣪𖤐 @_kayu_manis_LINKShe is a top Korean actress and she is treated like that just because of sponsored stockings that don't fit. it doesn't make sense, this is a donation themed event not a fashion showprecious flower @smilebboeverLINKEven Park Boyoung, with 19 years in the industry got banned from the red carpet just because not wearing sponsor stockings. If they treat her like this, imagine how they’d treat a rookie. This event clearly values branding over its actual cause 🤦‍♀️ella 🐾 @stunninmarieLINKShe’s been in the industry for like 20 years. She’s a veteran actress. And again, the money not going to no organization so where is the money?𝖯𝗋𝗂~♡ @octobershiuliLINKbanning Park Boyoung from red carpet coz she didn't wear their sponsor stockings… caring more about brand image over the real message of an &quot;awareness event&quot; is wild?? this W event is so out of touch and embarrassing 😭All you need to know about the controversies around W Korea's recent breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025On Wednesday, October 15, W Korea held the 20th edition of its annual breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025. The event gathered several celebrities, from K-pop idols to renowned K-drama actors. Some of the famous faces at the event were BTS' Taehyung, RM, &amp; j-hope, aespa, TXT's Soobin, Lee Min-ho, Byeon Woo-seok, and many others.However, the event received heavy backlash for its alleged lack of sincerity towards its cause, breast cancer awareness. Many netizens highlighted that the event had little to no activities or speeches about the cause, and there were no signs of pink, a motif color for breast cancer awareness, at the event's venue.People also pointed out that the celebrities at the event were allegedly more focused on treating the program as an elite social gathering instead of spreading awareness of breast cancer. Additionally, it was also revealed that over the span of two decades, the magazine has only raised 1.1 billion KRW for the cause, which is considered to be low donations for a charity event.Moreover, the after-party performance of Love Your W by Jay Park was also heavily criticized. The South Korean rapper and soloist performed his viral track, MOMMAE, which is known for its alleged misogynistic lyrics that talk about female body parts. Fans felt that the song choice was inappropriate for the event and disrespectful to the victims of breast cancer.Following the backlash, Jay Park took to his Instagram account to apologize for offending people but clarified that he only had good intentions with his performance. As people directed the criticism towards W Korea for overlooking the problem with MOMMAE, the magazine stated that they are unwilling to speak about the issue.Therefore, netizens have been planning a boycott of W Korea whilst consistently directing criticism towards the magazine and their organization of Love Your W events.