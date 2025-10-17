  • home icon
  Why was Park Bo-young banned from 2024 W Korea red carpet? Fan outrage grows amidst ongoing controversies

Why was Park Bo-young banned from 2024 W Korea red carpet? Fan outrage grows amidst ongoing controversies

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:20 GMT
Park Bo-young. for Love Your W 2024 (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)
Park Bo-young. for Love Your W 2024 (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

On Friday, October 17, Dispatch reported on the controversy surrounding Park Bo-young from W Korea's Love Your W 2024. Following the recent breast awareness campaign event, Love Your W 2025, W Korea has been receiving major criticism for various events, such as Jay Park's MOMMAE performance, the program's alleged lack of sincerity for breast cancer awareness, and more.

Amidst the same, netizens have also been pointing out the alleged mistreatment of the South Korean actress, Park Bo-young, at the Love Your W 2024 event. According to the South Korean media outlet, Star1, W Korea reportedly banned the actress from the event's red carpet because she was not wearing sponsored stockings.

also-read-trending Trending

Reportedly, the actress was provided with an outfit for the event from the luxury brand, V Company, and a stocking with the brand's ensemble was also part of the outfit. However, due to a sizing issue, the actress was not able to wear the stockings for the event. Therefore, the W Korea staff were restricted from entering the red carpet and stated that she cannot be photographed without the stockings.

Therefore, pictures of Park Bo-young posted by W Korea only showcased her top half. When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were outraged about the alleged mistreatment of the actress. They also pointed out that Park Bo-young was one of the few celebrities who dressed in support of the event's cause.

At the event, she was spotted wearing a pink ribbon on her ponytail. Pink is often used as the motif color to represent awareness for breast cancer. Since the magazine failed to respect and acknowledge her intentions in attending the event, they were angered by the magazine and criticized it for its several controversial actions, especially in light of Love Your W 2025 controversies.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about the controversies around W Korea's recent breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025

On Wednesday, October 15, W Korea held the 20th edition of its annual breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025. The event gathered several celebrities, from K-pop idols to renowned K-drama actors. Some of the famous faces at the event were BTS' Taehyung, RM, & j-hope, aespa, TXT's Soobin, Lee Min-ho, Byeon Woo-seok, and many others.

However, the event received heavy backlash for its alleged lack of sincerity towards its cause, breast cancer awareness. Many netizens highlighted that the event had little to no activities or speeches about the cause, and there were no signs of pink, a motif color for breast cancer awareness, at the event's venue.

People also pointed out that the celebrities at the event were allegedly more focused on treating the program as an elite social gathering instead of spreading awareness of breast cancer. Additionally, it was also revealed that over the span of two decades, the magazine has only raised 1.1 billion KRW for the cause, which is considered to be low donations for a charity event.

Moreover, the after-party performance of Love Your W by Jay Park was also heavily criticized. The South Korean rapper and soloist performed his viral track, MOMMAE, which is known for its alleged misogynistic lyrics that talk about female body parts. Fans felt that the song choice was inappropriate for the event and disrespectful to the victims of breast cancer.

Following the backlash, Jay Park took to his Instagram account to apologize for offending people but clarified that he only had good intentions with his performance. As people directed the criticism towards W Korea for overlooking the problem with MOMMAE, the magazine stated that they are unwilling to speak about the issue.

Therefore, netizens have been planning a boycott of W Korea whilst consistently directing criticism towards the magazine and their organization of Love Your W events.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
