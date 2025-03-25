"Y'all are so bored": Fans defend as a photo of NJZ having breakfast without Haerin sparks speculations of rift between members

On Tuesday, March 25, a picture of the NJZ members having breakfast together landed on the internet through the online community platform, Instiz. The details of where and when the photo was taken were not revealed. Regardless, the photo sparked speculations that the members had a rift between them due to the ongoing legal feud with their agency, ADOR.

In the photo, the NJZ members were captured having breakfast and notably, Haerin was not spotted. The netizen who shared the picture on Instiz also added a comment that even when in Hong Kong the previous day, after their ComplexCon performance, all the members were spotted wearing NJZ merch at the airport expect Haerin.

However, as these speculations landed on the internet, the group's fans soon came to their defense. They stated that these claims were groundless and criticized people for cooking up harmful and unnecessary theories about the members and their relationship, especially amidst their legal crisis with ADOR. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Y'all are so bored"

"Why you wanna harass these girls so bad?" said a fan on X

"Even I sometimes have meals without my siblings why is that a big deal" added another fan

"lol y’all grasping at straws at this point" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how the speculation was baseless and was malicious for the members' relationship with each other.

"the girls dont always have to be together all the time" stated a fan

"Girl she overslept, stop overthinking everything" added an X user

"can yall leave her alone omfg" said a netizen

"so what?? she’s probably sleeping or had something to do." commented another X user

NJZ announces hiatus following their recent performance at the ComplexCon Hong Kong

Previously, in November 2024, NJZ announced their departure from ADOR due to the agency's failure to meet the members' demands. Therefore, they expressed that they would be functioning as an independent artist and also changed their name from NewJeans to NJZ. However, ADOR was against the same.

They pushed for the validity of the group's contract with the agency and stated that they couldn't be involved in independent activities. Therefore, ADOR filed a lawsuit against he group, and the first hearing was held on March 21. Following the same, the court ruled in favor of ADOR, allowing them to prohibit the members from their activities and schedules outside the agency.

However, since the group gained the opportunity to perform at the music festival, ComplexCon. The members performed at the event on March 23 and also rolled out their new unreleased track, Pit Stop. At the event, they also announced their hiatus. They stated that they wanted to respect the court's decision and would not be holding any independent schedules moving forward.

Here's part of the speech the members gave at the venue of ComplexCon Hong Kong:

"This stage means so much to us and every single one of you who gives us strength just by being here. It is really hard for us to say this, but this might be our last performance for a little while. Out of respect for the court’s decision, we’ve decided to pause all our activities for now. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe this is something we need to do at this moment."

Therefore, the NJZ memebrs are currently on a hiatus and will be rolling out schedules, comebacks, and other related activities a a group under ADOR, as per the court's ruling.

