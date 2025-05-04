The Haunted Palace Episode 5 and 6 Recap: Who is helping the eight-foot ghost gain power within the palace?

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Haunted Palace aired on SBS TV on May 2 and 3, 2025. The series, starring Yook Sung-jae, Kim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-hoon, revolves around Yeo-ri, the granddaughter of a famous shaman. Yoon-gap, a government official, is possessed by an Imoogi named Gang-cheol.

Gang-cheol wants Yeo-ri's body to become a dragon and ascend to heaven. Fate brings Yeo-ri and him to the royal palace, where, alongside King Lee-sung, they search for powerful ghosts who hold grudges against the royal family.

In the previous episodes of The Haunted Palace, in a powerful showdown, Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri manage to exorcise the young prince and shun the eight-foot ghost out of the royal palace, but are expelled from the capital by the king. The eight-foot ghost finds himself a new vessel, who is none other than Prince Young-in.

In episodes 5 and 6 of The Haunted Palace, it is revealed that the blind shaman, Agu-ji, is helping the eight-foot ghost gain power in the palace.

The Haunted Palace Episode 5 and 6: Did Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri return to the palace to confront the eight-foot ghost once again?

The episodes 5 and 6 of The Haunted Palace begin with a eunuch discovering Prince Young-in's lifeless body. He immediately runs and informs the king, who is devastated by the tragedy. The Queen Dowager comes wailing to discover her beloved son is the latest victim of the eight-foot ghost.

Amidst all of this, the king is reminded of Yeo-ri's warning that the ghost will come back again. On the other hand, Yeo-ri and Yoon-gap (Gang-cheol) are at Monk Ga-sub's house. The monk talks to Gang-cheol and reveals that to defeat the eight-foot ghost, he must drain the energy from his luminous pearl. The imoogi scoffed at the suggestion because this would essentially kill him.

A still from 'The Haunted Palace' episode 5 starring Yook Sung-jae, Kim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-hoon (Image via X/ @SBSNOW)

Yeo-ri performs a ritual where she accepts Gang-cheol as her guardian spirit. Gang-cheol is torn between his own personal gain and Yeo-ri's trust that he will help Yoon-gap free himself from the eight-foot ghost.

Further in episode 5 of The Haunted Palace, the Queen Dowager, feeling heartbroken, meets her blind shaman named Agu-ji. Out of rage, she is about to kill him for not protecting her son as she had asked him to. However, Agu-ji saves himself by revealing that another force in the palace has helped the king and killed Prince Young-in.

Further in episode 5 of The Haunted Palace, Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri leave Monk Ga-sub's place, where he gives Yeo-ri a plant that he mentions will keep her safe. On the way, trying to hide from the king's bodyguard, they hide in a palaquin of a noble lady, who is revealed to be in love with Yoon-gap.

Inside the palanquin, Gang-cheol is struck by conflicting emotions for Yeo-ri, confused by the attraction he feels for her. The king's guard finally finds them and brings them back to the palace. Upon their return, Yeo-ri learns about Prince Young-in's death and also discovers a talisman that made the prince an easy target for the eight-foot ghost.

The king is furious to find the duo, and as soon as he is about to punish them, the Queen comes and begs the king to let both of them stay. She confesses that she is the one who summoned them to the palace as she is fearful for the life of king and young prince Gwang.

King lets them stay and also agrees to support them in fighting whatever is plaguing the palace. He reinstates Yoon-gap (Gang-cheol) as a royal scribe and appoints Yeo-ri as the king's spectacle maker.

On the other hand, it is revealed that the Queen Dowager's shaman, Agu-ji, is not only working for her but also for a mysterious person with nefarious intentions against the royal family. On the day of the ritual, where Yeo-ri attempts to exorcise the eight-foot spirit, Agu-ji is also performing a ritual for the ghost to kill the young prince Gwang.

As Yeo-ri and Gang-cheol wait for the eight-foot spirit, the young prince Gwang reveals an unexpected detail. He says that he knows all about the eight-foot spirit and is not scared of it. He even adds that the spirit is pitiful and very sad, which surprises Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri.

As they reflect, the eight-foot spirit enters, and it is locked away by Yeo-ri in a talisman. Meanwhile, Gang-cheol is surprised to find the ghost gaining power, which is thanks to the Agu-ji's ritual. The episode 5 of The Haunted Palace ends with Gang-cheol being thrown away, as king and Yeo-ri look on in surprise.

Still from episode 5 of 'The Haunted Palace' (Image via X/ @SBSNOW)

Episode 6 of The Haunted Palace begins with Gang-cheol being thrown off by the eight-foot ghost, aided by Agu-ji's ritual. Yeo-ri manages to strengthen the talisman, allowing the king to ward off the ghost. Agu-ji is devastated to discover that he has failed once again and wonders who the shaman in the palace is who is thwarting all his plans.

The Queen Dowager's servant manages to bribe one of the Queen's court ladies, who reveals that the Queen is taking a prenatal stabiliser, implying that she is pregnant. The Queen Dowager summons Agu-ji immediately.

Yeo-ri and the king, on the other hand, discuss the identity of the person who is putting up talismans that help the eight-foot spirit. Yeo-ri also reveals how she has protected the young prince's chamber, and the ghosts won't be able to enter. The king asks about his spectacle lens and why it is so special.

Yeo-ri explains to him that it is a ghost warding stone that has protected him all the time from the eight-foot ghost. She then asks the king whether the stone was given to him by Shaman Neop-deok, who was Yeo-ri's grandmother. King then reveals that the stone was indeed given to him by her as she was his grandmother's shaman.

Further in episode 6 of The Haunted Palace, Queen Dowager reveals to Agu-ji that the Queen is expecting again. Agu-ji is gleeful and celebrates that the ghost can now feed on another royal child. On his way back, he crosses paths with Yeo-ri and realises that she is the shaman who is helping the king. Yeo-ri, on the other hand, also wonders whether the old man is a shaman or not.

Agu-ji plans to heal eight-foot ghost wounds with the king's unborn child. On the other hand, the minister of war is having drinks with another minister, who claims that the ghosts and spirits are troubling the royal family, and the trouble started during the time of the late king.

Gang-cheol senses the energy of his younger brother BiBi, and looks for him. When he encounters the minister of war, and tosses him to a distant place. Gang-cheol's brother, BiBi, consumes the minister's soul and tells Gang-cheol that the only way to escape Yoon-gap's body is to destroy it or kill it.

BiBi then wonders and asks if he is serious about his fight with the eight-foot spirit, to which Gang-cheol confesses that he has lied to Yeo-ri— when the time comes, he will kill Yoon-gap, exit the body, and take Yeo-ri along with him.

Yeo-ri goes to the Queen's chamber, where she learns about her pregnancy. Suddenly, she is struck by the vision of the Queen struggling with nightmares. Upon inquiring, the Queen confirms that she is experiencing vivid nightmares in which an entity is troubling her.

Upon inspection, Yeo-ri discovers a skill hidden in the Queen's pillow, along with a talisman inside. She manages to confront the entity plaguing the queen, which runs and hides in a body of water. Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri chase after her, during which she attacks Gang-cheol. At the end of episode 6 of The Haunted Palace, the entity grabs Yeo-ri and attacks her.

The next episode of The Haunted Palace airs on May 9, 2025, on SBS TV.

