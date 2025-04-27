The Haunted Palace episodes 3 & 4 recap: Did Yeo-ri and the dragon succeed in exorcising the eight-foot spirit?

The Haunted Palace episodes 3 and 4 aired on April 25 and 26, 2025, on SBS TV. The story revolves around a Joseon palace that is haunted by vengeful and evil spirits who harbour deep grudges against the royal family.

When royal scribe Yoon-gap is possessed by an Imugi, a serpent-like creature, a young shaman named Yeo-ri comes to his rescue. However, circumstances lead her to the royal palace, where she must join forces with Yoon-gap and King Lee-sung to defeat these spirits and restore peace once again.

In the previous episodes of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri finds herself in the royal palace, where she encounters malevolent beings that plague the place.

At the end of episode 4, Yeo-ri and the dragon do not succeed in exorcising the eight-foot spirit.

The Haunted Palace episodes 3 & 4 recap: Yeo-ri and Gang-cheol face the eight-foot spirit as it envelops the royal palace in further darkness

Episode 3 of The Haunted Palace begins with Yeo-ri praying and calling the spirit of Yoon-gap. Meanwhile, the prince starts to tremble and vomit blood, while Yoon-gap's spirit gasps in the corner, suggesting that he is trapped inside the prince's body.

Yoon-gap's spirit tries to escape and run towards Yeo-ri, but he is caught by the eight-foot spirit, also known as the Colossal Shadow. He is dragged back to the prince's body by the deadly entity while Yeo-ri and Gang-cheol look on.

Still from Episode 3 of The Haunted Palace starring Yook Sung-jae, Kim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-hoon (Image via X@SBSNOW)

The Queen Dowager's blind shaman informs her that the spirit that has taken over the prince's body will not leave unless it takes the prince's life. Gang-cheol reveals to Yeo-ri that he knew about the eight-foot spirit and that Yoon-gap's intentions were far from noble.

Gang-cheol says that Yoon-gap tricked her into coming to the palace when he saw her exorcise a one-legged spirit in the market. He believed that she could help the prince get rid of the eight-foot spirit.

The next morning, Gang-cheol wakes up to find Yeo-ri gone to the palace, where she once again summons the drowned ghost. She promises the ghost that in return for a favour, she will help her avenge herself. Gang-cheol, on the other hand, is worried about Yeo-ri's safety and rushes to the palace to save her.

Further in episode 3 of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri encounters Prince Yeongin, and his brash attitude makes her realise that he is the reason for the drowned ghost's death. She summons the ghost in a jar, where it reveals itself to Prince Yeongin and attempts to drown him.

The ghost curses him for assaulting her when she was alive, after which she took her life.

Suddenly, Yeo-ri intervenes and breaks the jar, freeing the prince and saving his life. After the drowned ghost has calmed down, it asks Yeo-ri for anything she wishes. The ghost then reveals the location of Prince Gwang's clothes, which are required for the ritual she was about to undertake.

Gang-cheol, who is in Yoon-gap's body, is searching for Yeo-ri. As soon as he finds her, the senior eunuch and other officials come looking for him. Yeo-ri tricks Gang-cheol into meeting the king.

Further along in episode 3 of The Haunted Palace, the king asks Yoon-gap (Gang-cheol) for details about his attackers. Here, Gang-cheol recognizes his attacker but still does not reveal the truth. Gang-cheol displays a brazen attitude toward the king, which confuses him regarding how amnesia can change a person's character.

Yeo-ri, on the other hand, steals the ghostbane stone glass from the king's spectacle and Prince Gwang's shirt as directed by the drowned ghost. She sets up a ritual to lure the eight-foot spirit or the colossal shadow by using herself as bait.

Still from Episode 3 from The Haunted Palace (Image Via X@SBSNOW)

She begins the ritual, and soon after, Prince Gwang, or the spirit that possesses him, comes to Yeo-ri. She presents herself as a servant to the entity and offers her service and body to serve as a vessel for the eight-foot spirit. Initially, the entity is tricked, but as soon as it realizes that Yeo-ri is attempting to trap it, it lunges toward her.

Gang-cheol soon arrives and saves her. He starts to fight the entity in the prince's body, but suddenly the king arrives there to save his son. Gang-cheol places a knife at the prince's throat and warns the king not to interfere or the prince will lose his life.

Reluctantly, the king backs away, and Gang-cheol gives Yeo-ri the opportunity to exorcise the spirit from the prince's body. At the end of episode 3 of The Haunted Palace, the entity emerges from the prince's body but moves on to its next host and possesses him. The host is none other than the king.

Episode 4 of The Haunted Palace starts with the king being possessed by the malicious eight-foot spirit and challenges Gang-cheol in a sword fight. The king's guards are surprised to see the king display such perfect swordsmanship.

Gang-cheol is also surprised at the strength of the spirit and wonders what is empowering it.

With Yeo-ri's help, Gang-cheol successfully exorcises the spirit from the king's body, but the duo is arrested by the king's guards. Gang-cheol is angry at Yeo-ri and also reveals that the malicious spirit will be unleashed now after her. Yeo-ri says that she wants to save Yoon-gap, as he was the only one who supported her when she was young.

After ensuring that Prince Gwang is safe, the king rushes to seek answers from Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri. Gang-cheol admits that he is merely using Yoon-gap's body and that the minister of war has already killed the man.

As the king is about to punish them, the young prince Gwang comes (who is now cured) and states that Gang-cheol and Yeo-ri helped him by exorcising the evil eight-foot spirit out of his body.

King eventually releases them and tells his kingsmen that he has no memory of fighting Gang-cheol, believing that he, too, was possessed by the spirit. On the way back home, Gang-cheol treats himself by submerging in water. Yeo-ri shocks him by offering herself as a vessel if he helps her save Yoon-gap's soul.

Further in episode 4 of The Haunted Palace, Gang-cheol is clearly hurt by the thought that she might break her 13-year vow not to give in to him for someone else.

As Yeo-ri teases him with a delicious pumpkin taffy, he says that she should put in more effort to please him with a proper ritual. Once again, the king's guards stormed in and arrested them for placing the shamanic tools on a mountain.

The queen dowager, who learns that young prince Gwang is fully cured, rushes to the blind shaman and asks him to perform a ritual so that his son Young-in is spared by the eight-foot spirit. But the blind shaman soon realizes that the spirit is too powerful to control.

King orders Yoon-gap (Gang-cheol) and Yeo-ri to be ousted from the capital, as shamans are not allowed there. Out of the capital, Yeo-ri explains that to exorcise the powerful eight-foot spirit, she needs her grandmother's potent tools. She needs to go and meet Monk Ga-sub.

Expand Tweet

Further in episode 4 of The Haunted Palace, Prince Young-in is visibly shaken by his encounter with the drowned ghost and reveals to the Dowager Queen that he was responsible for the young maid's death.

Yeo-ri, on her way to meet Monk Ga-sub, understands that all those years when she was travelling to the mountain, it was Gang-cheol who made sure that she was safe.

Gang-cheol is attacked by an old shaman who turns out to be Monk Ga-sub. Yeo-ri explains the situation to him and asks for her grandmother's tools. Back in the palace, Prince Young-in gets drunk and creates a ruckus, even beating the drowned ghost's father.

At the end of episode 4 of The Haunted Palace, as Prince Young-in belittles the drowned ghost, the eight-foot spirit possesses a new person in the royal family. And the vessel is none other than Prince Young-in.

The next episode of The Haunted Palace is scheduled to be aired on May 2, 2025, on SBS TV

