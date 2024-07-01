The Midnight Romance in Hagwon finale explained: Did Jung Ryeo-won accept Wi Ha-joon’s proposal?

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon, aired episodes 15 and 16 on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. The drama follows the story of a star academy instructor Seo Hye-jin (Jung Ryeo-won) and her former student Lee Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), whose lives get intertwined as Lee Jun-ho returns to her life after a decade as her colleague.

Seo Hye-jin is widely known as an academy instructor expert in Korean Literature at the Daechi Chase Academy. Meanwhile, Lee Jun-ho was her student who she helped get into a prestigious university.

In The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Lee Jun-ho decides to leave his job at a big company to pursue his first love, Seo Hye-jin, becoming a rookie instructor at the Daechi Chase Academy. The two eventually develop feelings for each other.

Previously in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Lee Jun-ho and Seo Hye-jin's secret office romance turned into a scandal as they got caught by Vice Director Woo Seung-hui (Kim Jung-young).

In episode 15 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Lee Jun-ho apologized to Lee Myung-jun, whom he had fought with previously for his malicious comments about Seo Hye-jin and Lee Jun-ho’s relationship.

Moreover, Lee Jun-ho helped him with his notes and asked him to grab the opportunity to become Daechi Chase's ace while Seo Hye-jin's career at the academy was going downhill. This caught Woo Seung-hui’s attention as Lee Myung-jun worked closely with her. Lee Jun-ho immediately received a message from Woo Seung-hui to meet him.

They met at a restaurant where Lee Jun-ho confronted Woo Seung-hui as he saw her enjoying the rumors circulating about him and Seo Hye-jin. He asked her to start afresh without manipulating the teachers to join her.

He further stated that he understood why Woo Seung-hui's previous academy went under because of her immoral strategies. The scene became more intense as Woo Seung-hui asked Lee Jun-ho to take responsibility for the people he loved by becoming successful.

Lee Jun-ho further humiliated her that she would fail in the future if she continued doing this. Woo Seung-hui was seen calling Seo Hye-jin’s Teaching Assistant, Choi Min-ji (Lee Hannuri), for a meeting.

In episode 16 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Lee Jun-ho tried to convince Lee Myung-jun to stay at Daechi Chase Academy. Woo Seung-hui tried to offer good incentives and a scholarship to Choi Min-ji. However, she insulted her because of her financial condition and also caught her recording their conversation.

Choi Min-ji almost fell for the offer but after meeting one of her former students, Hayool, who thanked her and Seo Hye-jin for teaching her well, Choi Min-ji decided to tell Seo Hye-jin about her meeting with Woo Seung-hui.

Wi Ha-joon & Jung Ryeo-won in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Stills (Images Via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

She ended up in tears after being treated badly by Woo, which in turn broke Seo Hye-jin's heart, making her cry too. Seo Hye-jin decided to stand up against Woo Seung-hui for her people. However, Lee Jun-ho convinced her that Choi Hyeong-seon (Seo Jung-yeon) was the mastermind behind this as Woo Seung-hui would take the teachers to Daechi Chaesun and not to a new academy.

Seo Hye-jin visited Choi Hyeong-seon and confronted her that none of her plans against her worked. She further compared Woo Seung-hui and Choi Hyeong-seon, calling them twins due to their similar tactics. At the same time, Lee Jun-ho convinced Lee Myung-jun to instigate Woo Seung-hui by suggesting that Choi Hyeong-seon would choose Seo Hye-jin over her. Woo Seung-hui swiftly moved to meet Choi Hyeong-seon.

Previously in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Choi Hyeong-seon sold out her secret apartment where she illegally taught some students at night as a special lecture. This apartment was also used by Woo Seung-hui to meet Daechi Chase teachers. While Seo Hye-jin was conversing with Choi Hyeong-seon, Lee Jun-ho and Woo Seung-hui reached Daechi Chaesun separately to meet the Director of the Korean Literature Academy.

Following Woo Seung-hui and Choi Hyeong-seon’s heated argument, Wo Seung-hui slapped Choi Hyeong-seon across her face and left. Choi Hyeong-seon followed her and grabbed her by the hair in front of the teachers, students, Hye-jin, and Jun-ho. The video of their catfight went viral as students were quick to circulate the video. Meanwhile, Nam Cheong-mi (So Joo-yeon) met her boyfriend, Choi Seung-gyu (Shin Joo-hyup).

Seo Jung-yeon and Kim Jung-young in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon stills (Image via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

Nam Cheong-mi assured him that she would support him and asked him to complete his college studies even if he wished to pursue another major in the future. The next day in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Choi Seung-gyu tried to persuade his mother Kim Hyo-im (Gil Hae-yeon) to let him marry Nam Cheong-mi and also help her start her academy.

Kim Hyo-im was flustered that Nam Cheong-mi liked her son and decided to invest in Daechi Chase Academy instead. She met Director Kim Hyun-tak (Kim Jong-tae) as an investor and not the manager at the academy but only on one condition. Her condition was to replace Seo Hye-jin with Nam Cheong-mi as the face of the academy and the lead instructor, and Kim Hyun-tak agreed.

In the final episode of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Seo Hye-jin opened up to Lee Jun-ho about her plans and revealed her wish to pursue the studies she had left years ago to earn money as an instructor.

Lee Jun-ho showed his support for her. Seo Hye-jin went to her final class as Lee Jun-ho's student and asked teacher Lee Jun-ho about his first love. Here, Lee Jun-ho asked student Seo Hye-jin for advice as he wished to propose his first love and gave some fancy options. However, Seo Hye-jin stated that it would not work for her.

Lee Jun-ho took out couple rings and proposed to Seo Hye-jin, stating that she would be starting college soon and that she should let everyone know she was already taken. Finally, Seo Hye-jin accepted his proposal. The camera panned out, showing the empty academy with their voices giggling in romance at midnight.

All episodes of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon are available on Rakuten Viki.