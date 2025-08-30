The Winning Try ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Rugby team win Nationals? Do Ga-ram & I-ji have a happy ending?

On August 30, 2025, Netflix's The Winning Try ended with Hanyang High School’s rugby team pulling off a narrow 22-19 win to claim the national title. The finale also settled the personal arc of the leads. Ju Ga-ram proposed to Bae I-ji, and by the end, both were confirmed as head coaches - he for rugby, she for shooting.The sports drama follows Ju Ga-ram, played by Yoon Kye-sang, who was once considered the bright future of Korean rugby. His career collapsed when a drug case hit headlines, branding him with scandal and cutting short his run as a player. He disappeared from the sport but resurfaces three years later as a contract coach at his old high school.The team he inherited was the weakest in the league, short on players and confidence. Ga-ram uses his strict discipline to build them up. His return also brings him face-to-face with his ex Bae I-ji, portrayed by Lim Se-mi. They dated for a decade, but after the scandal, he left without explanation.The Winning Try episode 11 recapHanyang's Rugby team in The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Episode 11 begins with Ga-ram taking responsibility for Seong-jun’s banned substances. He discloses his condition of Myasthenia Gravis, which leads to his immediate dismissal. Ga-ram soon collapses and is admitted to the hospital. The surgery he delayed is now compulsory, ruling him out as a coach during Nationals.That night, Seong-jun stays by his side and learns from Ga-ram’s words on fault and responsibility. Vice-Principal Jong-man later pressures Seong-jun to appoint a new coach, revealing he knows the steroids were his. However, Seong-jun asks the team if they want anyone else.They refuse, threatening to withdraw from Nationals unless Ga-ram is officially given medical leave. Jong-man backs down only after Principal Kang Jeong-hyo offers to step down to protect Ga-ram and the players. After her resignation, Jong-man takes her position.Elsewhere, Jeong-nam, I-ji, Seung-hee, and Seok-bong plan to expose the Vice-Principal and reinstate Kang. At the shooting test, Woo-jin defeats Seol-hyeon. Her mother reacts with pride, but Woo-jin insists that Seol-hyeon will no longer compete for her. Seol-hyeon also lashes out at her father and Nak-gyun for manipulating the results.Ahead of Nationals, Ga-ram prepares game plans for every rival except Daesang, saving that strategy for later, hinting that he will appear himself. His recorded message to the team reinforces their hope. Meanwhile, as Hanyang pushes through each round, Ga-ram undergoes surgery.Before the Daesang final, the squad waits for him in the locker room but only receives his final tactics package, believing he will not return. Just before kick-off, Ga-ram arrives to huge applause.The Winning Try episode 12 recapBae I-ji and Ju Ga-ram in The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Episode 12 of The Winning Try opens with Woo-jin entering the Nationals. Meanwhile, Coach Nak-gyun waits for Jong-man. When Jong-man arrives, he informs Nak-gyun that his contract with Hanyang has been terminated. The decision follows I-ji's submission of evidence of his involvement in admission fraud.Now, a new challenge emerges that without a certified coach, a high school student cannot compete. The aerobics coach volunteers, but is rejected as he lacks a shooting license. When Seol-hyeon relays this to I-ji by text, she leaves her own 10m air pistol adult division final to step in as Woo-jin’s coach.At the same time, Ga-ram arrives at the Rugby team's match, wearing a black suit. The game begins on solid ground, but takes a hit when player number 4, Do Hyeong-sik, sustains an injury. Despite the setback, he continues to play. In a closely contested match, Hanyang High secures victory with a score of 22–19 against Daesang.Following the Nationals, the Office of Education inspects Principal Jong-man's office and uncovers misuse of outside sponsorship funds. He is dismissed from his post. To fill the vacancy, Mrs. Kang returns as acting principal for two months. That evening, the staff gathers for drinks to celebrate. On the way home, Ga-ram proposes to I-ji, sealing the moment with two kisses.Meanwhile, Seong-jun earns admission to Yeonhee University. Do Hyeong-sik is named the new rugby coach, while Ung departs to join the National Youth Team. Later, Ga-ram meets the squad to congratulate Seong-jun, Myeong-u, and Yeong-gwang on their graduation. Before leaving, Seong-jun confesses his feelings to Woo-jin, and she agrees to begin a long-term relationship.At the graduation ceremony, the new head coaches are officially introduced: Bae I-ji is appointed coach of the shooting team, while Ju Ga-ram takes charge of the rugby team. In the end, Ga-ram introduces Tae-pung in Hanyang’s uniform, marking his return after transferring to Daesang in episode 3.Will there be a follow-up season to The Winning Try?The finale ties up every character arc - from Seong-jun’s university acceptance and Woo-jin’s relationship to Ga-ram and I-ji’s future as coaches. Even Tae-pung’s return neatly closes the loop on earlier conflicts. With no unresolved cliffhangers, the story feels complete.Additionally, Netflix promoted The Winning Try as a limited series, which typically suggests a single-season format. Limited dramas are written with a definitive ending, leaving little scope for continuation. Unless the creators decide on a spin-off or a brand-new storyline, season 2 is not on the cards.All episodes, from 1 to 12, of The Winning Try are available to stream on Netflix!