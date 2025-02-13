“They’re dating” — Single's Inferno 4 fans swoon over Dong-ho’s reaction to A-rin’s wish for more romantic gestures

On February 13, 2025, Netflix K-Content released a YouTube video featuring the cast of Single's Inferno 4 watching the show together and sharing behind-the-scenes stories. In the video, Kim A-rin, who developed a bond with Kook Dong-ho, expressed a desire for similar gestures in her relationship after watching Jang Theo's romantic initiative towards Lee Si-an.

A-rin's openness about wanting more demonstrative affection highlighted her expectations and brought attention to the nature of her connection with Dong-ho. She said in the video:

"I hope guys watch and learn from him."

In immediate response, Dong-ho stated:

"We will."

In Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, one of the standout moments that garnered significant attention was Theo's heartfelt gesture of crafting a flower ring for Si-an.

Throughout the season, Theo was vocal about his interest in Si-an, often showcasing his affection through sincere actions. The creation of a flower ring was lauded by viewers globally as they watched him patiently wait for Si-an's return from her "Paradise" date with Jun-seo.

However, Si-an's growing closeness to Yuk Jun-seo became evident, culminating in her decision to pursue a deeper relationship with Jun-seo, leaving Theo in emotional turmoil.

Meanwhile, fans keenly analyzed Dong-ho's response to A-rin's wishes. While Dong-ho always showed consistent interest in A-rin, his approach has been more reserved compared to Theo's overt displays of affection. This contrast led viewers to hilariously react as they watched Dong-ho diligently say "Yes" the moment A-rin expressed that every guy should do romantic things like Theo.

One fan wrote:

"They're dating they're definitely"

Fans hilariously reacted to Dong-ho being so attentive towards A-rin and her preferences.

"Arin's personal robot named Dongho is on process to input new data," a fan wrote.

"When Sian theo ring moment come. Arin: Men should learn from him. Dongho: YES WE WILL," another fan emphasized.

"Arin said 'i hope the guys can watch and learn from Theo' and Dongho said 'Yes, we will' while nodding. i'm blushing," another fan added.

Others highlighted how Dong-ho didn't fail to express his feelings in the Netflix K-Content YouTube video.

"We didn't get much out of this content, but at least we realized their feelings about each other and that Dongho always looked at Arin while laughing," a fan noted.

"I think they are sending messages each other for dating irl," another fan said.

"Lmao he is just focused on Arin, he doesn’t care what is going on around him! I love it," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 wrapped with four endgame couples

The fourth season of Netflix's hit Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno, concluded on February 11, 2025, leaving fans buzzing about the final pairings and the show's future.

This season continued the series' tradition of isolating attractive singles on a deserted island, challenging them to form romantic connections to escape to a luxurious resort known as "Paradise."

In the Single's Inferno 4 finale, four couples emerged, choosing to leave the island together:

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo

Conversely, contestants who left the Island alone are as follows:

Jung You-jin

Park Hae-lin

Kim Jeong-su

Jang Theo

Kim Min-seol

Although Single's Inferno 5's official release date has not yet been revealed, the show's yearly release schedule points to a possible late 2025 to early 2026 launch. Casting calls are currently underway, indicating that production is progressing.

Single's Inferno 4 is available on Netflix along with its three previous seasons.

