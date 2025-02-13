"They're definitely teasing the couple" — Internet react to Single's Inferno 4's Hae-lin and Jeong-su teasing Dong-ho & A-rin with 'Jagiya' comment

Netflix's reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4, fans were buzzing over a playful interaction involving contestants Park Hae-lin, Kim Jeong-su, Kook Dong-ho, and Kim A-rin on February 12, 2025. The excitement centers around a recent Instagram exchange that references a memorable moment from the show.

In Episode 7 of Single’s Inferno 4, Dong-ho and A-rin enjoyed a romantic date in Paradise, discovering they lived and worked in the same Seoul neighborhood. Their chemistry and playful banter captivated viewers.

After the episode, Netflix K-Content shared an unreleased clip where A-rin affectionately called Dong-ho "Jagiya" (darling). This moment sparked excitement among fans, fueling discussions about their relationship.

Capitalizing on this buzz, fellow contestants Park Hae-lin and Kim Jeong-su joined in on the fun by commenting "Jagiya" under Dong-ho's recent Instagram post from February 12, 2025, teasing him. Due to this, several fans speculated if Dong-ho and A-rin have been in a relationship till now.

Furthermore, contestant Jang Theo also commented on the same post, continuing with the teasing, and wrote in Korean,

"Jagiya...where are you"

This lighthearted teasing not only amused fans but also highlighted the camaraderie among the cast members. Soon after, fans expressed their happiness on social media over speculations about Dong-ho and A-rin's current relationship status. One fan commented,

"Not Haelin commenting jagiya on Arin's post and Jeongsu doing the same on Dongho's post hahahahaha #SinglesInferno4 they're definitely teasing the couple, I'm gonna hold on to think."

The playful interaction among the contestants added an extra layer of enjoyment for viewers, who speculated that Dong-ho and A-rin must have been dating even after Single's Inferno 4 ended.

"OKAY OKAY THIS IS SOMETHING," a fan wrote.

"My heart is full now," another fan wrote.

"AHHHH YES MY FAVE COUPLE THIS SZN!!!" another fan added.

Similar reactions by viewers flooded social media.

"Liked by dongho guys dongarination can sleep well," a fan noted.

"Even jeongsu calls dongho babe, lol everyone knows it by now," another fan said.

Single's Inferno 4 endgame couples and contestants who couldn't find love on the Island

Single's Inferno 4 concluded its fourth season on February 11, 2025, leaving fans eager to dissect the final pairings and speculate about the future of the series.

This season continued the show's signature format, where attractive singles are isolated on a deserted island, striving to form romantic connections that grant them escapes to a luxurious resort known as "Paradise."

At the end of Single's Inferno 4, four couples decided to depart the island together:

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan: Throughout the season, Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan shared a palpable chemistry. Despite moments of uncertainty, particularly concerning Tae-hwan's ability to express his feelings, the duo decided to pursue their connection beyond the island.

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin: This pairing surprised many, as they never ventured to Paradise together. Their bond strengthened during their time in the Inferno, leading to a mutual decision to explore their relationship further.

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho: A-rin and Dong-ho's relationship blossomed steadily, culminating in their choice to leave the island as a couple.

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo: In a dramatic turn, Si-an, who had been indecisive throughout the season, ultimately chose Jun-seo over other contenders, solidifying their partnership.

Conversely, several participants departed the island without partners, including Jung You-jin, Park Hae-lin, Kim Jeong-su, and Jang Theo.

The success of Single's Inferno 4 has paved the way for the show's continuation. Netflix confirmed on February 13, 2025, that Single's Inferno has been renewed for a fifth season, with casting currently underway.

While an official release date for Single's Inferno 5 has yet to be announced, the show's consistent annual release pattern suggests a potential premiere in late 2025. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Netflix's official channels for updates.

Due to contractual obligations, contestants are restricted from publicly discussing their relationships until a specified period after the show's release. Notably, the interval between filming and release for Season 4 was eight months, with production concluding in June 2024 and the final release of the show in January 2025.

As a result, the current status of the Single's Inferno 4 endgame couples remains speculative.

