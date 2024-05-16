5 timeless K-dramas recommended by BTS’ Jin

BTS' eldest Kim Seok-jin, who goes by his stage name Jin, is set to return from the military on June 12, 2024. The K-pop sensation had enlisted in December 2022 to complete his 18-month mandatory service period in the Republic of Korea Army (ROK). The singer and songwriter is well-acclaimed for his passion for video games and watching Korean dramas.

BTS' Jin is a standout member of the group since he enjoys watching Korean dramas and frequently shares his favorites with fans on social media and during Weverse live streams.

Previously, on several occasions, he had mentioned his favorite Korean dramas, films such as the Hollywood classic Pretty Woman, the Korean film Hunt, and anime such as Parasyte, Princess Mononoke, Dragon Ball Z, Pokémon, One Piece, and more.

BTS Jin's all-time favorite top 5 Korean dramas

Here's a comprehensive list of The Astronaut singer's favorite K-dramas of all time:

1). Kingdom

Directed by: Kim Seong-hun

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doo-na, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu, and Kim Hye-jun

Episodes: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: In this period drama that is set in the Joseon Dynasty, a monarch succumbs to smallpox. In order to keep the illegitimate Crown Prince Lee Chang (played by Ju Ji-Hoon) from inheriting the kingdom, chief state councilor Cho Hak-Ju (played by Ryoo Seung-Ryong) decides to keep the monarch's death a secret until his daughter Queen Jo (played by Kim Hye-Jun) bears a son.

Cho Hak-Ju gives the king a resurrection dose that transforms him into a monster at night and bans anybody from viewing him. This infuriates Crown Prince Lee Chang, who sets out to see the physician Lee Seung-Hui (Kwon Bum-Taek), who last attended to his father, only to find that zombies are becoming more prevalent.

2). Jirisan

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon, Sung Dong-il, Jo Han-chul, Lee Sun-bin, and Go Min-si

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Viki

Plot: The narrative of this K-drama is about rangers and other Jirisan National Park workers who ascend into the mountain's enigmatic and uncharted areas. The rangers try to find the hikers who have gone missing and save them, against the backdrop of Mount Jiri's majestic vistas.

Furthermore, BTS' Jin sang the main theme song Yours for this popular K-drama. The song also topped the iTunes charts in 2021 across multiple countries. Yours by Jin currently has over 173 million Spotify streams (173,985,702) as of May 15, 2024.

3). Sky Castle

Directed by: Jo Hyun-tak

Cast: Yum Jung-Ah, Jung Joon-Ho, Kim Hye-Yoon, and Lee Ji-Won

Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Netflix and Viki

Plot: This is a satirical drama that examines the self-centered aspirations of South Korean upper-class parents and how they willfully sacrifice other people's lives to ensure their families' prosperity. In addition to making sure their spouses continue to be the best in their fields, four women who live in the opulent SKY Castle neighborhood rear their kids like royalty and get into Seoul National University (SNU)—the pinnacle institution for students.

However, things take a dark turn as the four wealthy housewives go to extreme lengths—cheating, bribery, scandals, and even murder—to make sure that their child gets a seat in the most coveted college in Korea, SNU. BTS members Jin, RM, and Suga have admitted to being fans of this series in their livestreams.

4). Squid Game

Directed by: Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Oh Young-Soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Heo Sung-Tae, Kim Joo-Ryung, and Anupam Tripathi

Episodes: 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A narrative about people who, for a variety of reasons, failed at life, but who all unexpectedly get an inexplicable invitation to take part in a survival game with the chance to make over 38 million US dollars. A huge cash reward awaits the winner of a series of lethal children's games that must be played by 456 participants, all of whom have debts to pay off. Every round would eliminate failed players by killing them.

The game is played on a remote island, and players are imprisoned until a single winner is determined. Participants include Cho Sang-Woo (played by Park Hae-Soo), who is suspected of embezzling business cash, and Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-Jae), who was sacked from his position. BTS' Jin praised this K-drama and named it his favorite since he is close with the actor Lee Jung-Jae.

5). Boys Over Flowers

Directed by: Jeon Ki-sang

Cast: Koo hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Bum, Kim Joon, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim So-eun, and ASTRO's Moonbin

Episodes: 25

Where to watch: Netflix and Viki

Plot: Jan Di (Koo Hye-sun), who comes from a low-income family and attends Shin Hwa High, is teased by the head of F4, or the four richest boys. She is admitted to the most prestigious high school despite being poor owing to her outstanding brilliance. However, she comes across the four wealthiest boys in the high school and develops feelings for one of them.

The four elite boys are Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho), who is the F4's leader and the Shinhwa Group's successor. Yoon Ji-hoo (Kim Hyun-joong), an F4 member and the grandson of a previous Korean president. So Yi-jeong (Kim Bum), who is a proficient potter and a member of the F4 and Song Woo-bin (Kim Joon), who is the heir to the country's largest construction company.

In other news, BTS' Jin is set to return in less than 30 days after completing his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military. Fans are eagerly awaiting for his discharge and the release of his debut solo album.