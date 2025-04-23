Unknown Seoul starring Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young: Complete release schedule, plot, cast, & all you need to know

tvN's new weekend series Unknown Seoul is set to premiere on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 9:20 pm KST, delivering a fresh blend of romance, self-discovery, and emotional complexity.

Ad

The drama is written by Lee Kang (Youth of May) and directed by Park Shin-woo, known for hits like It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Jealousy Incarnate. Starring starring Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, and Ryu Kyung-soo, the series is backed by Studio Dragon, Monster Union, and High Ground.

Release schedule of Unknown Seoul

Unknown Seoul premieres May 24, 2025, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST on tvN. The complete release schedule is noted below.

Ad

Trending

Episode Release Date 1 May 24, 2025 2 May 25, 2025 3 May 31, 2025 4 June 1, 2025 5 June 7, 2025 6 June 8, 2025 7 June 14, 2025 8 June 15, 2025 9 June 21, 2025 10 June 22, 2025 11 June 28, 2025 12 June 29, 2025

Ad

Unknown Seoul: Plot and cast

The plot of Unknown Seoul follows twin sisters Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae. Even though they look alike, they are very different people in terms of lifestyle choices and personalities. Yet, when one of the sisters tells a lie, the girls have to switch places, and the audience is introduced to truths, regret, and ultimately love and healing against the adventurous, spinning location of Seoul.

Ad

The younger sister, Yu Mi-ji, was once the top athlete in performance sport. However, her rise to stardom was cut short and she entered an easy-going, laid-back lifestyle. In complete contrast, the elder twin, Yu Mi-rae, has remained buttoned-down with her life choices.

She has continuously maintained impeccable integrity with her pursuit of academic excellence and as a hard-working employee of a public corporation. The twins decide to change things up and trade their lives with each other.

Ad

Ad

Unknown Seoul dives into the consequences of this identity switch: navigating careers, relationships, and emotions that don’t quite belong to them. Through this journey, both sisters face their past traumas and present dilemmas, gradually discovering who they are and what truly matters.

In the lead is Park Bo-young, who plays the twin role of Mi-ji and Mi-rae. This is Bo-young's first time portraying twin roles as well, and her first time transforming herself with blonde hair. Supporting Park Bo-young is Park Jin-young as Lee Ho-soo, a high-powered lawyer with a put-together, calm, sophisticated image on the outside but is plagued by emotional trauma on the inside.

Ad

Park Jin-young's Lee Ho-soo leads a quiet life, but a chance meeting will upend his carefully cocooned heart and expose him to unexpected feelings and challenges. Lee Ho-soo is far from the standard romantic lead, someone whose "normal" life is just enough to be normal after having lived through an unspecified event that altered his life.

More about the cast

Park Bo-young gained recognition with her role in Scandal Makers and solidified her popularity through A Werewolf Boy. She is also known for leading roles in dramas like Oh My Ghost, where she played a shy assistant chef possessed by a ghost, and Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, portraying a woman with superhuman strength. More recent projects include Daily Dose of Sunshine, Light Shop, and Melo Movie.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Park Jin-young began his acting career with Dream High 2 and gained recognition through He Is Psychometric, portraying a young man with psychometric abilities. He further showcased his range in When My Love Blooms, Yumi’s Cells, and the legal drama The Devil Judge. He made his film debut with A Christmas Carol, playing dual roles. He was recently seen in The Witch.

Unknown Seoul is scheduled to be released on May 24 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author prachi senapati Prachi specializes in covering K-pop and K-drama as a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with triple majors in Psychology, English, and Performing Arts, Prachi has previously written for Essentially Sports.



For Prachi, maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethical reporting is of utmost importance. She prioritizes extensive research by delving deep into primary sources to ensure the information she provides is comprehensive and trustworthy. Prachi supplements her research with her own knowledge about the topic and cross-checks every fact as part of her reporting process.



A K-pop fan and cultural studies enthusiast, Prachi is deeply familiar with the Hallyu landscape and its global influence. It was BTS' Blood Sweat and Tears music video that piqued her interest in the group and their culture. Thus, when the opportunity arose to pursue her interests and write about them, Prachi seized it.



When not writing, Prachi likes to dance and is professionally trained in the art form. Know More