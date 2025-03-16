"We also want him to act, sir" — Fans react as Japanese veteran actor Yutaka Matsushige reveals his dream to act with BTS' Jin

On March 15, 2025, the official X account of the media outlet @ThePopCore reported that actor Yutaka Matsushige named BTS' Jin as one of the people he would love to act with. The news of his desire to collaborate with Jin emerged during his promotional activities for his directorial debut film, The Solitary Gourmet, at the CGV Yongsan in Seoul.

The film is an adaptation of the Japanese TV show, which started in 2012. The Solitary Gourmet will be screened across theatres in South Korea on March 19, 2025.

During the promotion, Yutaka Matsushige also expressed his aspiration to share the screen with South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who is known for his Oscar-winning film Parasite.

The latest revelation sparked a flurry of reactions among the BTS fandom, who took to social media to express their feelings. Fans commented that they also want the Grammy-nominated musician to debut in the acting industry.

One BTS ARMY wrote on X:

"We also want him to act, sir"

Admirers discussed how the entire Korean industry wishes the BTS singer to debut in an acting project. They added that the musician, however, has no plans to join the foray.

"The whole industry, no matter from which country, have been sending love calls to Seokjin since forever! Like ever since at least 2014 and was even the reason for their first ever support in Japan," a fan wrote.

"Being the most sought after idol in acting even without stepping a foot in kdrama industry yet is crazy AND kim seokjin is not even interested about it atm," another fan stated.

"I know he gets at least 50 calls a day about an acting job," another fan added.

Several fans expressed how long they have wished for the musician to debut as an actor. They boasted with pride that Jin got mentioned alongside actors like Song Kang-ho.

"You just know that there is really something in him that makes veteran actors think he is one of them. That konkuk uni degree will never go to waste," a fan remarked.

"Seokjin getting mentioned with Song Kangho without even stepping foot into acting industry. You realise how huge that is??" another fan noted.

"OMG GIVE US ACTOR SEOKJIN THIS IS LONG OVERDUE OTTOKE," another fan added.

Yutaka Matsushige: Acclaimed veteran actor from Japanese cinema

Yutaka Matsushige was born in Fukuoka, Japan, on January 19, 1963. For four long decades of a prolific career in acting, Matsushige has carved his name among his tour de force in the world of acting.

An accomplished movie and TV star, Yutaka Matsushige, began to act in the mid-1980s. He also gained more prominence after playing the role of the father of Soichiro Yagami from the famous anime and manga Death Note.

Some of his most significant film roles include:

The Guard from Underground

A Last Note

Ring

Adrenaline Drive

Charisma

Godzilla 2000

EM Embalming

Eureka Monday

Minna no Ie

Red Shadow

The Princess Blade

Doing Time

Last Life in the Universe

Dragon Head

One Missed Call

Blood and Bones

Nishimura

Turtles Are Surprisingly Fast Swimmers

Shinobi: Heart Under Blade

Rough

Sun Scarred

Like a Dragon

The Insects Unlisted in the Encyclopedia

Sukiyaki Western Django

Adrift in Tokyo

Crows Zero

Tokyo!

K-20: Legend of the Mask

Crows Zero 2

Dear Doctor

Hanamizuki

The Lone Scalpel

Phone Call to the Bar

Outrage Beyond

Real

The Love and Death of Kaoru Mitarai

Detective in the Bar

Seven Weeks

Haruhiko Suzuki

Miss Hokusai

Maestro!

Good Morning Show

Lost and Found

Museum

Outrage Coda

The Last Shot in the Bar

The Hikita's Are Expecting!

18×2 Beyond Youthful Days

Last Mile

Cloud

Faceless

The Solitary Gourmet

In addition to his film endeavors, Yutaka Matsushige is perhaps best known for his lead role as Gorō Inogashira in the long-running series Solitary Gourmet (2012–2022). The show has 11 seasons.

He is also known for his shows like A Day-Off of Ryunosuke Kamiki (2022), What Will You Do, Ieyasu? (2023), Netflix's K-foodie meets J-foodie (2025).

Although there are no official reports yet, Yutaka Matsushige is reported to be the next guest on BTS Jin's YouTube reality show, RUN JIN.

In other news, BTS' Jin attended the recent Monsieur Fred Ideal Light Gala Dinner in Seoul on March 13, 2025. He is the first-ever global ambassador for FRED since July 2024.

